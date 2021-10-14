Bancorp 34 : Ground up construction – 15 acre RV park in Navajo County, AZ

Ground up construction of a family friendly RV Park situated on 15 acres in Navajo County, AZ! Shoshana Korrub, Commercial Lender, and the Bank 34 team worked closely with AJ and Machelle James of AJ's Getaway Family RV Campground. Perfect for short-term vacations to experience nature, camping, fishing and off-roading. Start your loan now: https://www.bank34.com/business/business-loans/ For more info on AJ's: https://fb.watch/8cfFs3dkr2/ For reservations: www.ajsgetawayrv.com #rvcamping #familycamping #campering #familyfun #rvconstruction #bank34businessloans #smallbusiness #communitybanking #banklocal #bank34 #standindependent

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.