  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Bancorp 34, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp 34 : Ground up construction – 15 acre RV park in Navajo County, AZ

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Ground up construction of a family friendly RV Park situated on 15 acres in Navajo County, AZ! Shoshana Korrub, Commercial Lender, and the Bank 34 team worked closely with AJ and Machelle James of AJ's Getaway Family RV Campground. Perfect for short-term vacations to experience nature, camping, fishing and off-roading. Start your loan now: https://www.bank34.com/business/business-loans/ For more info on AJ's: https://fb.watch/8cfFs3dkr2/ For reservations: www.ajsgetawayrv.com #rvcamping #familycamping #campering #familyfun #rvconstruction #bank34businessloans #smallbusiness #communitybanking #banklocal #bank34 #standindependent

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 28,5 M 28,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%28
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.33%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100