  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bancorp 34, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/13 03:36:51 pm EDT
15.36 USD   -0.26%
Bancorp 34 : Thank You LaDonda Dees and Buff City Soap Tempe for Your Business!

04/14/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
Thank You LaDonda Dees and Buff City Soap Tempe for Your Business!
4/14/2022 11:21 AM - News & Events

Shoshana Korrub, Senior Commercial Lender, and the Bank 34 team enjoyed working together through the SBA process and startup of 2 local Buff City Soap locations - Tempe and Maricopa, AZ. These retail stores sell their famous and fresh plant-based soaps, skincare products, bath bombs, laundry soap and more - handmade daily. Their mission is to make life smell wonderful, one handmade soap at a time and we are here for that! Learn more about them at: www.tempeaz.buffcitysoap.com or follow them on Twitter (@buffcitytempe) Facebook (@BuffCitySoapTempe) Instagram (@buffcitysoap.tempe) and check out an interview and virtual tour on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/buff-city-soap_buff-city-soap-expands-into-tempe-arizona-activity-6804059682186104832-XJif?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=ios_app

#Tempe #HandmadeSoap #SoapMakery #SmellWonderful #Handmade #MadeFreshDaily #Soap #SkinCare #HealthAndBeauty #retail #SmallBusiness #SBALoans #CommercialLoans #CommercialLending #CommercialBanking #Bank34BusinessLoans #Lending #CommunityBanking #BankLocal #Bank34 #StandIndependent

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 17:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 35,7 M 35,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
Kim Yacuel Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%36
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.93%374 233
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.74%313 078
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 382
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 112
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.17%184 529