Bancorp 34 : Thank You LaDonda Dees and Buff City Soap Tempe for Your Business!
Shoshana Korrub, Senior Commercial Lender, and the Bank 34 team enjoyed working together through the SBA process and startup of 2 local Buff City Soap locations - Tempe and Maricopa, AZ. These retail stores sell their famous and fresh plant-based soaps, skincare products, bath bombs, laundry soap and more - handmade daily. Their mission is to make life smell wonderful, one handmade soap at a time and we are here for that! Learn more about them at: www.tempeaz.buffcitysoap.com or follow them on Twitter (@buffcitytempe) Facebook (@BuffCitySoapTempe) Instagram (@buffcitysoap.tempe) and check out an interview and virtual tour on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/buff-city-soap_buff-city-soap-expands-into-tempe-arizona-activity-6804059682186104832-XJif?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=ios_app
