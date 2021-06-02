Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bancorp 34, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Announces Promotion of Ashley Viers to VP Manager of Loan Operations

06/02/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
Please join Bank 34 in congratulating Ashley Viers in her promotion to Vice President & Manager of Loan Operations. Ashley joined the bank in August 2018 and during her time at the Bank she has excelled in her role. She is a dedicated and loyal employee with an exceptional work ethic. Congratulations Ashley!

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%34
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.68%502 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.60%367 795
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%275 687
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%227 235
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%207 385