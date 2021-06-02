Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Announces Promotion of Ashley Viers to VP Manager of Loan Operations

Please join Bank 34 in congratulating Ashley Viers in her promotion to Vice President & Manager of Loan Operations. Ashley joined the bank in August 2018 and during her time at the Bank she has excelled in her role. She is a dedicated and loyal employee with an exceptional work ethic. Congratulations Ashley!

