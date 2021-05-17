Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Bancorp 34, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Promotes Free Virtual Program on Cybersecurity

05/17/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
Kristin Judge is an award-winning, nationally recognized authority on fraud and cybersecurity and is founder/president of the Cybercrime Support Network. She advises businesses, governments, and consumers on solutions to what currently amounts to an $8 billion - and growing - global problem. An insider, Judge is part of a close-knit international community of research experts and collaborators whose main mission is to detect and prevent hacking, cybercrimes, and fraud.

Please complete the form below to register. A Zoom link will be sent to you before the program. Multiple people from your company may attend, but each should register separately.


Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 36,4 M 36,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%36
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.07%496 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.76%362 996
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%276 911
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%215 294
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 260