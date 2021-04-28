Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Bancorp 34, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BCTF

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 is a proud 2021 Corporate Sponsor of the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce in Alamogordo, NM.

04/28/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
[04.28.2021] Bank 34 is a proud 2021 Corporate Sponsor of the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce. Our donation will help promote and attract small businesses which helps the local economy.

[04.19.2021] Bank 34 has joined several businesses in the Alamogordo, NM community to sponsor the local Chamber of Commerce as a corporate sponsor. Together, we are making 2021 a great year!

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 35,9 M 35,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 87,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%36
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%458 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%342 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.37%276 842
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.51%207 027
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.77%202 708
