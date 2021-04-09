Log in
BANCORP 34, INC.

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 partnered with Marcus & Millichap, Capital Development Southwest Inc and SLG Management to bring a new hotel to the Scottsdale area.

04/09/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
This current hotel project, working to grow our Scottsdale community is well underway. Bank 34 partnered with Marcus & Millichap, Capital Development Southwest Inc and SLG Management to bring this dream to life. Shoshana and the whole team worked hard to make sure this project got off the ground. The hotel will be the perfect place to stay to take in a spring training game, or enjoy a Scottsdale getaway with its premium location at Talking Stick off the 101 and Indian Bend.

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,6 M 35,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 87,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%36
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
