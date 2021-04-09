Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 partnered with Marcus & Millichap, Capital Development Southwest Inc and SLG Management to bring a new hotel to the Scottsdale area.

This current hotel project, working to grow our Scottsdale community is well underway. Bank 34 partnered with Marcus & Millichap, Capital Development Southwest Inc and SLG Management to bring this dream to life. Shoshana and the whole team worked hard to make sure this project got off the ground. The hotel will be the perfect place to stay to take in a spring training game, or enjoy a Scottsdale getaway with its premium location at Talking Stick off the 101 and Indian Bend.

