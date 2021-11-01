Bank 34 Proud Sponsor & Participant of the ACS – MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer in Phx, AZ

Bank 34 was a proud sponsor & participant of the American Cancer Society - MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer in Phoenix, AZ recently on October 23rd. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month event helped raise money for the cause. Paula Taylor, Bank 34 team member, lead the In Loving Memory of Taylor Twins Sandra Jean & Emma Jean Taylor Pink Hearts team. #MakingStrides #MakingStridesPHX #WomenSupportingWomen #supportyourcommunity #kindness #makingbank34great #bank34 #communitybanking

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:38:07 UTC.