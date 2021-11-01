Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bancorp 34, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank 34 Proud Sponsor & Participant of the ACS – MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer in Phx, AZ

11/01/2021 | 06:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank 34 was a proud sponsor & participant of the American Cancer Society - MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer in Phoenix, AZ recently on October 23rd. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month event helped raise money for the cause. Paula Taylor, Bank 34 team member, lead the In Loving Memory of Taylor Twins Sandra Jean & Emma Jean Taylor Pink Hearts team. #MakingStrides #MakingStridesPHX #WomenSupportingWomen #supportyourcommunity #kindness #makingbank34great #bank34 #communitybanking

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCORP 34, INC.
06:39pBank 34 Proud Sponsor & Participant of the ACS – MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Ca..
PU
10/29Congratulations for 10 Years at Bank 34 Judie Ruiz!
PU
10/29Celebrating Bank 34 Employees – November 2021 Anniversaries
PU
10/28Bank 34 Welcomes Michaela Chacon to the Team
PU
10/27PRESS RELEASE - October 27, 2021 - Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 3Q21 Performance, Announces..
PU
10/27Bank 34 Announces Promotion of Beth Peaslee to Loan Operations Specialist II
PU
10/21BANCORP 34 : 9-Unit Multifamily Acquisition and Renovation Loan Closes in 30 Days
PU
10/19BANCORP 34 : Commercial Property Acquisition – Self Storage Facility in Las Lunas, N..
PU
10/18BANCORP 34 : Bank 34 Proud & Involved Sponsor of the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack ..
PU
10/15BANCORP 34 : Bank 34 Partners with St. Mary's Food Bank in Phx, AZ
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 28,8 M 28,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%29
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.70%502 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%391 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%244 093
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%212 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.52%204 482