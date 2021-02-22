Log in
BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
Bancorp 34 : COMING SOON – Tap to Pay with your Bank 34 Visa® Debit Card

02/22/2021 | 05:48pm EST
COMING SOON: Tap to Pay with Bank 34 Visa® Debit Card

Ready for easy, secure and private payments? Coming soon you will be able to use your Bank 34 Visa® Debit Card with your iPhone® or Android phone and tap to pay at your favorite stores. Quick and easy to set up so you can start right away.

Enjoy all the benefits of your Bank 34 Visa® Debit Card via Apple Pay™, Google Pay™, Samsung Pay™, or LG Pay™ (depending on your mobile device brand).

It has the same dynamic security as a chip card, so it's not only fast and easy, it's also a secure way to checkout. Your card details are never stored on your device. Paying in stores or within apps has never been easier, safer, or more private.2

Here's how to pay using your Bank 34 Visa® Debit Card + Apple Pay™ (iPhone example):

To pay within stores, hold iPhone® near the contactless reader with your finger on Touch ID.™ On Apple Watch,™ just double-click the side button and hold the display of your AppleWatch up to the contactless reader. To pay within apps on iPhone and iPad,® select Apple Pay as the payment method and place your finger on Touch ID.

Accepted at merchants when you see the Visa logo and this Contactless symbol:

Here's how to add the Bank 34 Visa® Debit Card to a digital wallet (iPhone illustration):

Card Provisioning - Download the app in mobile device. Take picture of card and enter account data. Apple Wallet for Apple Pay™ if iPhone® or Android app store for Google Pay™, Samsung Pay™, or LG Pay™.

Validation - iPhones® typically have a one step validation. Androids have a 2nd step in which they will be instructed to call Bank 34 to complete the process.

Tap or Touch ID to Pay - Once completed, you will get a letter from Bank 34 and will be able to use your mobile device at any enabled terminal.

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
