Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 30, 2023

_____________________________________

CADENCE BANK

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_____________________________________

Mississippi

11813

64-0117230

(State or other jurisdiction

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

(FDIC Certificate No.)

Identification No.)

One Mississippi Plaza

38804

201 South Spring Street

Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(662) 680-2000

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

_________________________________________

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On November 30, 2023, Cadence Bank (the "Company") completed its previously announced sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Cadence Insurance, Inc., a former wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that conducted the Company's insurance agency business ("Cadence Insurance"), to Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, LLC ("Gallagher") (the "Sale Transaction"), pursuant to that certain stock purchase agreement, dated as of October 24, 2023, by and among the Company, Cadence Insurance, Gallagher and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (solely for purposes of Section 12.16 thereof) (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"). Under the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement, the purchase price payable to the Company in the Sale Transaction was $904.0 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. This purchase price is subject to further adjustment based upon a final closing statement for the Sale Transaction.

The foregoing description of the Sale Transaction and the Stock Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Stock Purchase Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 2.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 30, 2023, the Company issued a press release announcing the closing of the Sale Transaction. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Report") and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Item 7.01 of the Report, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 7.01 of the Report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly stated by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Pro Forma Financial Information.

Unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information of the Company being presented to give effect to the Sale Transaction is attached as Exhibit 99.2 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

‭Cadence Bank Completes the Sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc.‬

‭to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.‬

‭The $904 million cash sale supports Cadence Bank's focus on building its core‬

‭banking business and continuing its long-term strategic initiatives.‬

HOUSTON‭ and TUPELO, Miss.,‬‭November 30, 2023‬‭- Cadence‬‭Bank ("Cadence" or the "Company")‬

(NYSE:‭ CADE) announced it has‬‭closed t‬‭he previously disclosed sale of its insurance operations,‬

‭Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ("Gallagher") (NYSE:‬

AJG)‭ for $904 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction will be‬ ‭effective at 11:59 p.m. CT today.‬

‭The transaction strategically positions Cadence for long-term growth and success, allowing it to‬‭reinvest‬ ‭the capital from the sale into‬‭growing its core banking‬‭business and fulfilling its short- and long-term‬ ‭strategic initiatives.‬

"The‭ completion of this transaction is a testament to the significant value of the insurance business‬‭,"‬‭said‬ Dan‭ Rollins,‬‭chairman & CEO of Cadence Bank. "Over‬‭the past 24 years, we have enjoyed a strong‬

partnership‭ with Cadence Insurance, and we applaud their leadership and the entire team for their many‬ ‭contributions and commitment to serving their clients and communities."‬

Cadence‭ Insurance is an insurance brokerage business that specializes in commercial and personal‬

property‭ & casualty, employee benefits, business solutions, and risk management services. Cadence‬

‭Insurance manages 30 offices in eight states across the Southeast and has consistently been recognized as‬

a‭ Best Places to Work by‬Business‭ Insurance, Baton‬‭Rouge Business Report‬and‬‭Mississippi‭Business‬

Journal‬‭ .‭‬‭Its executive leadership, management and‬‭employees joined Gallagher in connection with the‬ sale‭ .‬

About‭ Cadence Bank‬

Cadence‭ Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in‬

assets‭ and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers,‬

‭businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and‬

products‭ include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit‬

‭cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending,‬

commercial‭ real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange,‬

‭wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management.‬

Cadence‭ is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and‬ ‭communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.‬

About‭ Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.‬

‭Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting‬ ‭services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in‬

approximately‭130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of‬ ‭correspondent brokers and consultants.‬

Forward‭ -Looking Statements‬

Certain‭ statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning‬ of‭ Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject‬ to‭ the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks‬

caution"‭ doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or‬

‭phrases like "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could,"‬

"estimate,"‭ "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might,"‬ ‭"outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek,"‬

"should,"‭ "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future‬ or‭ forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions‬ ‭regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market‬

conditions;‭ our assets; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations, as well‬ as‭ the impact of the sale of Cadence Insurance (the "Transaction") on the Company's financial condition‬ and‭ future net income and earnings per share, the amount of net after-tax proceeds expected to be‬ ‭received by the Company from the Transaction, the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and‬

growth‭ initiatives, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of‬ ‭operations.‬

‭Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions‬ ‭and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such‬ ‭statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future‬

results‭ or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other‬

‭factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from‬

those‭ expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other‬

‭factors include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market‬

conditions,‭ including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets,‬ ‭investments and liquidity; collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values;‬ ‭the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan‬

demand,‭ loan repayment velocity, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets‬ and‭ liabilities; risks arising from market reactions to the banking environment in general, or to conditions‬ or‭ situations at specific banks; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the impact of‬

inflation,‭ the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses,‬ fair‭ value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of‬ ‭residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the‬

Company's‭ loans; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the‬ U‭ .S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt‬ ‭ceiling and the federal budget; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in our credit‬

ratings‭ or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the‬ ‭ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; potential delays or other‬

problems‭ in implementing and executing our growth, expansion and acquisition or divestment strategies‬ ‭(including the sale of Cadence Insurance), including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary‬

approvals‭ or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth‬ ‭strategies; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets; the effect of a fall in‬

stock‭ market prices on our investment banking business and our fee income from our brokerage and‬ ‭wealth management businesses; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control‬

noninterest‭ expense; the potential impact of the phase-out of the LIBOR or other changes involving‬

‭LIBOR; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay‬

dividends‭ or coupons on our 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01‬ per‭ share, or our subordinated notes; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on‬ our‭ net interest margin; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and‬ ‭potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing‬

legislation‭ and regulatory actions, and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government‬ ‭monetary and fiscal policy, including any changes that may result from U.S. elections; FDIC special‬

assessments‭ or changes to regular assessments; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other‬ ‭outcomes of pending or future litigation or government actions; the ability to keep pace with‬

technological‭changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; increased competition in‬ the‭ financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech‬ ‭companies, risks related to our reliance on third parties to provide key components of our business‬

infrastructure,‭including the risks related to disruptions in services provided by disputes with, or financial‬ ‭difficulties of a third-party vendor, the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security‬

systems‭ or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of‬ cyber‭ -attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or‬ other‭ illegal acts impacting us or our customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international‬ or‭ political instability (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in‬ ‭Ukraine, or the Israel-Hamas war, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as‬ ‭well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical‬

environments);‭impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting‬

‭standards or changes in existing standards; and other factors described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors"‬ ‭in this Report or as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and‬ ‭other filings we file with the FDIC.‬

‭In addition, the Company faces risks related to diversion of management's attention from ongoing‬

‭business operations due to the Transaction; related to the failure to achieve the expected impact on the‬

Company's‭ financial condition; and associated with unexpected costs or liabilities relating to the‬ ‭Transaction.‬

The‭ Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of‬

pending,‭ ongoing, and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters;‬ the‭ impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and‬ ‭personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;‬ ‭and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved‬ ‭in all of the foregoing.‬

‭The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those‬ ‭factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the‬

FDIC,‭ including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended‬ ‭December 31, 2022, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's‬

Quarterly‭ Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's‬ ‭Current Reports on Form 8-K.‬

Although‭ the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are‬

reasonable‭ as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or‬

‭uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results‬ ‭may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking‬

statements‭ . Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The‬ ‭forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not‬

undertake‭ any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required‬ by‭ applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the‬ ‭Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. All written or oral‬

forward‭ -looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this‬ ‭section.‬

Exhibit 99.2

CADENCE BANK

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

On November 30, 2023, Cadence Bank, a Mississippi corporation, (the "Company" or "Cadence Bank") completed (such event being the "Closing") the previously announced sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that conducts the Company's insurance agency business ("Cadence Insurance") via a stock purchase with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, LLC ("Gallagher") and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the Closing will be reflected in Cadence Bank's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income and unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) of Cadence Bank for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared as if the Closing had occurred as of January 1, 2020 and gives effect to the elimination of the historical Cadence Insurance results, as well as other pro forma adjustments due to the Closing. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 has been prepared as if the Closing had occurred as of September 30, 2023.

The unaudited pro forma financial information is based on information currently available, including certain assumptions and estimates. This unaudited pro forma financial information is intended for informational purposes only, and does not purport to represent what Cadence Bank's financial position and results of operations would have been had the Closing occurred on the dates indicated, or to project Cadence Bank's financial position or results of operations as of any future date or for any future period. Cadence Bank's actual financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors.

The information in the "Cadence Bank Historical" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income, unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet were derived from Cadence Bank's historical consolidated financial statements for the periods and as of the date presented and does not reflect any adjustments related to the Closing and related events. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information and the accompanying note should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in Cadence Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Cadence Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The information in the "Pro Forma Adjustments" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income, unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet have been prepared in accordance with the discontinued operations guidance in the Accounting Standards Codification 205 "Financial Statement Presentation" and therefore does not reflect what Cadence Insurance's results of operations would have been on a stand-alone basis and are not necessarily indicative of Cadence Insurance's future results of operations. Also included in the "Pro Forma Adjustments" column are additional pro forma adjustments that are further described in Note 1 - Pro Forma Adjustments to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2023

Cadence Bank

Pro Forma

Reference

Pro Forma Cadence

Historical

Adjustments

Bank

(In thousands)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,997,807

$

862,796

A

$

2,860,603

Securities available-for-sale

9,643,231

9,643,231

Loans held for sale

162,376

162,376

Loans

32,520,593

32,520,593

Less: allowance for credit losses

(446,859)

(446,859)

Net loans

32,073,734

32,073,734

Premises and equipment, net

818,006

(28,727)

B

789,279

Goodwill

1,459,302

(91,517)

B

1,367,785

Other intangible assets, net

114,127

(9,531)

B

104,596

Other assets

2,254,427

(34,854)

B

2,219,573

Total Assets

$

48,523,010

$

49,221,177

Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

Liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,657,198

$

75,098

B

$

9,732,296

Interest-bearing deposits

28,687,687

28,687,687

Total deposits

38,344,885

38,419,983

Borrowings

4,812,135

4,812,135

Other liabilities

970,733

99,881

B, C

1,070,614

Total liabilities

44,127,753

44,302,732

Shareholders' equity

4,395,257

523,188

D

4,918,445

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

48,523,010

$

49,221,177

Total shares of Preferred stock outstanding

6,900

6,900

Total shares of Class A common stock outstanding

182,611

182,611

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

For the Nine -Months Ended September 30, 2023

Cadence Bank

Pro Forma

Reference

Pro Forma

(In thousands, except per share data)

Historical

Adjustments

Cadence Bank

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

1,476,505

$

1,476,505

Interest on securities

218,564

218,564

Total interest income

1,695,069

1,695,069

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

510,948

510,948

Interest on borrowed funds

167,281

167,281

Total interest expense

678,229

678,229

Net interest income

1,016,840

1,016,840

Provision for credit losses

42,000

42,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

974,840

974,840

Noninterest Income

325,358

(130,944)

E

194,414

Noninterest Expense

935,424

(109,170)

F

826,254

Income before income taxes

364,774

343,000

Income tax expense

81,534

(5,786)

G

75,748

Net income

283,240

267,252

Preferred stock dividends

7,116

7,116

Income available to common shareholders

$

276,124

$

260,136

Weighted average common shares outstanding (Basic)

182,582

182,582

Weighted average common shares outstanding (Diluted)

184,062

184,062

Earnings per common share (Basic)

$

1.51

$

1.42

Earnings per common share (Diluted)

$

1.50

$

1.41

UNAUDITED PROFORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Nine -Months Ended September 30, 2023

Cadence Bank

Pro Forma

Reference

Pro Forma

(In thousands)

Historical

Adjustments

Cadence Bank

Net Income

$

283,240

$

(15,988)

E,F,G

$

267,252

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

Unrealized losses on Available for Sale (AFS) securities:

Net unrealized losses, net of income taxes of $15,724

(50,847)

(50,847)

Reclassification adjustment for net losses realized in net income,

net of income taxes of $12,076

(39,051)

(39,051)

Net change in unrealized losses on AFS securities, net of tax

(89,898)

(89,898)

Recognized employee benefit plan net periodic benefit cost, net

of income taxes of $(779)

2,515

2,515

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

(87,383)

(87,383)

Comprehensive income

$

195,857

$

179,869

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

