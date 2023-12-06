demand,‭ loan repayment velocity, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets‬ and‭ liabilities; risks arising from market reactions to the banking environment in general, or to conditions‬ or‭ situations at specific banks; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the impact of‬

inflation,‭ the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses,‬ fair‭ value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of‬ ‭residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the‬

Company's‭ loans; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the‬ U‭ .S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt‬ ‭ceiling and the federal budget; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in our credit‬

ratings‭ or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the‬ ‭ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; potential delays or other‬

problems‭ in implementing and executing our growth, expansion and acquisition or divestment strategies‬ ‭(including the sale of Cadence Insurance), including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary‬

approvals‭ or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth‬ ‭strategies; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets; the effect of a fall in‬

stock‭ market prices on our investment banking business and our fee income from our brokerage and‬ ‭wealth management businesses; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control‬

noninterest‭ expense; the potential impact of the phase-out of the LIBOR or other changes involving‬

‭LIBOR; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay‬

dividends‭ or coupons on our 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01‬ per‭ share, or our subordinated notes; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on‬ our‭ net interest margin; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and‬ ‭potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing‬

legislation‭ and regulatory actions, and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government‬ ‭monetary and fiscal policy, including any changes that may result from U.S. elections; FDIC special‬

assessments‭ or changes to regular assessments; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other‬ ‭outcomes of pending or future litigation or government actions; the ability to keep pace with‬

technological‭changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; increased competition in‬ the‭ financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech‬ ‭companies, risks related to our reliance on third parties to provide key components of our business‬

infrastructure,‭including the risks related to disruptions in services provided by disputes with, or financial‬ ‭difficulties of a third-party vendor, the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security‬

systems‭ or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of‬ cyber‭ -attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or‬ other‭ illegal acts impacting us or our customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international‬ or‭ political instability (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in‬ ‭Ukraine, or the Israel-Hamas war, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as‬ ‭well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical‬

environments);‭impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting‬

‭standards or changes in existing standards; and other factors described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors"‬ ‭in this Report or as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and‬ ‭other filings we file with the FDIC.‬