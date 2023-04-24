Cadence Bank : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

● Net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, and adjusted net

income available to common shareholders(1) of $124.4 million, or $0.68 adjusted earnings per common share,(1)

Earnings reflecting continued business growth, stable credit results and focus on balance sheet strength.

Highlights ● Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.4% and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

was 19.1% for the quarter.

● Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue(1) of $174.6 million in 1Q23, or 1.46% of average assets.

● Total deposit growth of $449.8 million, or 4.7% on an annualized basis and loan growth of $933.3 million, or 12.5% on an

annualized basis. Continued strong liquidity with the loan to deposit ratio at 79.4% as of March 31, 2023.

Balance ● Sold $1.5 billion in low-yieldingavailable-for-sale securities as a balance sheet optimization, incurring an after-tax

Sheet realized loss of $39.5 million in the quarter. Earn-back is expected in early 4Q23, adding approximately $10.5 million in

incremental revenue in 2023.

● The securities portfolio, 100% classified as available-for-sale, represents 21.0% of total assets.

● Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.9 million, or 0.02% of average net loans and leases on an annualized

basis, compared with net recoveries of $0.4 million and $5.0 million for the first and fourth quarters of 2022,

Credit respectively. Allowance for credit losses was stable at 1.45% of net loans and leases at March 31, 2023.

● Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.33% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.31% at March 31,

2022 and 0.24% at December 31, 2022.

● Total revenue of $428.3 million in 1Q23, compared with $474.2 million in 4Q22, reflecting the $51.3 million loss on the

sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding securities losses in both periods, revenue was up $4.7 million in

1Q23 due primarily to increases in non-interest revenue, partially offset by the net interest revenue impact of fewer days

Revenue and in the first quarter.

Expenses ● The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 63.5% in 1Q23 reflecting seasonal personnel costs, compared to 63.5% in 1Q22 and

58.7% in 4Q22.

● Branch optimization expected in 3Q23, along with other efficiency initiatives, projected to reduce noninterest expense

by approximately $15 to $20 million on an annualized basis.

● Total shareholders' equity increased 4.2% in the quarter to $4.5 billion, and $5.6 billion excluding AOCI(1).