    BXS   US05971J1025

BANCORPSOUTH

(BXS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-20
20.35 USD   -2.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadence Bank : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

04/24/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Presented April 25, 2023

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, and adjusted net

income available to common shareholders(1) of $124.4 million, or $0.68 adjusted earnings per common share,(1)

Earnings

reflecting continued business growth, stable credit results and focus on balance sheet strength.

Highlights

Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.4% and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

was 19.1% for the quarter.

Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue(1) of $174.6 million in 1Q23, or 1.46% of average assets.

Total deposit growth of $449.8 million, or 4.7% on an annualized basis and loan growth of $933.3 million, or 12.5% on an

annualized basis. Continued strong liquidity with the loan to deposit ratio at 79.4% as of March 31, 2023.

Balance

Sold $1.5 billion in low-yieldingavailable-for-sale securities as a balance sheet optimization, incurring an after-tax

Sheet

realized loss of $39.5 million in the quarter. Earn-back is expected in early 4Q23, adding approximately $10.5 million in

incremental revenue in 2023.

The securities portfolio, 100% classified as available-for-sale, represents 21.0% of total assets.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.9 million, or 0.02% of average net loans and leases on an annualized

basis, compared with net recoveries of $0.4 million and $5.0 million for the first and fourth quarters of 2022,

Credit

respectively. Allowance for credit losses was stable at 1.45% of net loans and leases at March 31, 2023.

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.33% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.31% at March 31,

2022 and 0.24% at December 31, 2022.

Total revenue of $428.3 million in 1Q23, compared with $474.2 million in 4Q22, reflecting the $51.3 million loss on the

sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding securities losses in both periods, revenue was up $4.7 million in

1Q23 due primarily to increases in non-interest revenue, partially offset by the net interest revenue impact of fewer days

Revenue and

in the first quarter.

Expenses

The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 63.5% in 1Q23 reflecting seasonal personnel costs, compared to 63.5% in 1Q22 and

58.7% in 4Q22.

Branch optimization expected in 3Q23, along with other efficiency initiatives, projected to reduce noninterest expense

by approximately $15 to $20 million on an annualized basis.

Total shareholders' equity increased 4.2% in the quarter to $4.5 billion, and $5.6 billion excluding AOCI(1).

Capital

Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.6% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% estimated as of March 31, 2023.

  • No buyback of common stock during 1Q23. 2023 repurchase authorization is 10 million shares of common stock.

(1)

Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the appendix.

2

Summary Financial Results

$ in millions, unless otherwise indicated

Three Months/Period Ended

% Change

3/31/23

12/31/22

3/31/22

QoQ

YoY

Net interest revenue

$

354.3

$

359.4

$

311.8

(1.4) %

13.6

%

Provision for credit losses

10.0

6.0

-

66.7

NM

Noninterest revenue

74.1

114.9

128.4

(35.5)

(42.3)

Noninterest expense

319.3

340.7

291.7

(6.3)

9.5

Income before income taxes

99.1

127.6

148.6

(22.3)

(33.3)

Income tax expense

22.4

29.6

33.6

(24.3)

(33.3)

Net income

$

76.6

$

97.9

$

114.9

(21.8) %

(33.3) %

Less: Preferred dividends

2.4

2.4

2.4

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$

74.3

$

95.6

$

112.6

(22.3) %

(34.0) %

Plus: Non-routine items, net of tax

48.6

47.3

8.9

2.7

446.2

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1)

$

124.4

$

142.9

$

121.6

(12.9) %

2.3

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.40

$

0.52

$

0.60

(22.3) %

(32.7) %

Adjusted earnings per share(1)

$

0.68

$

0.78

$

0.65

(12.8)

4.6

Return on average assets

0.64%

0.81%

0.98%

(21.1) %

(34.8) %

Return on average common shareholders' equity

7.12%

9.36%

9.33%

(23.9)

(23.7)

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

1.06%

1.21%

1.05%

(12.4) %

1.0

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

19.10%

23.04%

14.98%

(17.1)

27.5

Adjusted pre-taxpre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1)

$

174.6

$

195.5

$

160.4

(10.7) %

8.9

%

Adjusted PPNR to total average assets(1)

1.46%

1.62%

1.36%

(9.9)

7.4

Tangible book value per share, including AOCI(1)

$

14.99

$

13.99

$

15.67

7.1

%

(4.4) %

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI(1)

$

20.91

$

20.69

$

19.29

1.1

%

8.4

%

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the appendix.

3

Robust Liquidity and Capital Base

$ in billions

Stable Deposit Base

Substantial Contingent Liquidity

$39.4

$11.7

$6.0

$21.7

Uninsured

Deposits

Collateralized Public Funds

FDIC Insured

Over 70% of deposits are insured or collateralized by securities

Source

Approximate amounts

as of 3/31/2023

Balance Sheet Cash

$5.1

Unpledged Securities(1)

$6.5

Total Secured Line Availability(2)

$4.5

Unsecured Fed Funds Line Availability

$2.1

Total Daily Contingent Availability

$18.2

Deposit Breakdown

Conservative Securities Portfolio

Strong Capital Ratios (%)

1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

Investment Securities

$10.9

$11.9

$12.4

$13.5

$14.4

Securities/ Assets (%)

21.0%

24.5%

26.1%

28.2%

30.4%

  • 100% of securities are, and have historically been, classified as available for sale ("AFS") and carried at market value on the balance sheet.
  • Securities runoff is used to fund loan growth. Minimal duration risk with an effective duration just over 4 years.

12.8%

10.1%10.6%

8.4%

10.0%

8.0%

6.5% 5.0%

Cadence is just one of the 12 banks out of the top 100 by asset size

that fully incorporates AFS (no held to maturity designation) as of

Tier 1 Leverage

Common Equity

Tier 1 Capital

Total Capital

Capital

Tier 1

12/31/22, reflecting current interest rate impact.

(1)

Unpledged Securities includes unpledged securities held at the Federal Reserve and other safekeeping providers.

Est. as of 3/31/2023

Well-Capitalized

4

(2)

Total Secured Line Availability includes both FHLB and Federal Reserve availability (including the Bank Term Funding Program).

Durable and Diverse Deposit Franchise

Headquarters: Bank (Tupelo, MS) and Corporate (Houston, TX) Branch Locations

>350(1)

Full-Service Branches across 9 States

~98%(2)

Number of Deposit Accounts <$250k

  • $20k Average Consumer Account Balance

~70%

Dollar Amount FDIC Insured or Collateralized

  • $135k Average Commercial Account Balance

Deposit

Total Deposits

% of

Mkt. Share

State

($B)

Total

Rank

Texas

$

11.4

29%

11

Mississippi

11.4

29%

3

Alabama

4.4

11%

6

Georgia

3.8

10%

13

Tennessee

2.3

6%

15

Arkansas

2.1

5%

8

Florida

1.9

5%

40

Louisiana

1.8

5%

12

Missouri

0.4

1%

69

Total

$

39.4

100%

-

  • Transformational merger closed in October 2021, combining two historic institutions. The combined BancorpSouth and Cadence have 147 and 136 years of history, respectively.
  • Established Texas and Southern markets provide stable, high- quality funding to complement middle market commercial growth.
  • Total Deposit Mix (by dollar amount): 76% housed in Community Banking and 24% in Corporate Banking & Other.
  • Over 900,000 unique customer deposit accounts: 87% consumer and 13% commercial and other.

(1)

Reflects the announced branch optimization, which will target the closing of 35 branches in the third quarter of 2023.

5

(2) Deposits are insured up to at least $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

Disclaimer

Cadence Bank published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 891 M - -
Net income 2023 474 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 3 713 M 3 713 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 572
Free-Float 84,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James D. Rollins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Bagley President
Valerie C. Toalson Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Jaggers Chief Operating Officer
Cathy Smith Freeman Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORPSOUTH-17.48%3 713
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
