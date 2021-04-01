Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BancorpSouth Bank    BXS

BANCORPSOUTH BANK

(BXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BancorpSouth Bank : Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUPELO, Miss., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) will release first-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after the close of the financial markets. It will also hold its regularly scheduled earnings webcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

The webcast is live coverage of management's conference call with analysts and can be found by visiting: www.BancorpSouth.com/Webcast. This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens. The conference will also be available in archived format at the same address.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $24 billion in assets.  BancorpSouth operates approximately 305 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.  BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.


 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-announces-first-quarter-earnings-webcast-schedule-301260963.html

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BANCORPSOUTH BANK
04:31pBANCORPSOUTH BANK  : Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule
PR
03/12BANCORPSOUTH BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04BANCORPSOUTH BANK  : BXS Insurance Announces Strategic Steps for Future Growth
PR
01/27BANCORPSOUTH BANK  : Sets Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share, $0.34375..
MT
01/27BANCORPSOUTH BANK  : Declares Quarterly Common & Preferred Dividends
PR
01/25BANCORPSOUTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/25BANCORPSOUTH BANK  : Q4 Earnings Beat Street Estimates, Revenue In-Line
MT
01/25BANCORPSOUTH BANK  : Earnings Flash (BXS) BANCORPSOUTH BANK Posts Q4 EPS $0.69, ..
MT
01/25BANCORPSOUTH BANK  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 and Annual Financial Results
PR
01/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates FNS Bancshares, Inc.
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ