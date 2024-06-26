Delayed
BANDAI NAMCO : 2025年日本国際博覧会（大阪・関西万博）「GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION」に実物大ガンダム像が登場 関
June 25, 2024 at 11:15 pm EDT
2024 6 26
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
GUNDAM
FACTORY YOKOHAMA
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
Fun for All into
the Future
/
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
SNS X
https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/gundam-next-future-pavilion/
https://x.com/gundampavilion
っ
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
RX- F /E
っ
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
っ
WEB
GUNDAM CONNECT ACTION
-
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -ROAD TO
GUNDAM CONNECT ACTION
WEB
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
PAVILION
https://www.gundam-connect-action.com/
GUNDAM CONNECT ACTION
っ
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
SUMMER
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
策
https://youtu.be/yxMN jGT Os
SEED PHASE-
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -ROAD TO
-
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -ROAD TO
-
https://bandai-hobby.net/site/gnf/
th ANNIVERSARY PARTY
https://www.tv-tokyo.co.jp/gundam45th/
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION
https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/gundam-next-future-pavilion/
GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION X
https://x.com/gundampavilion https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/
©
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of entertainment products and services. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- designing, developing and selling interactive content and video games (44.6%);
- manufacturing and sale of toys and related products (34%): toys, housings, capsule products for vending machines, confectionery, clothing and accessories, figurines, reward items for amusement facilities, etc;
- designing, manufacturing and selling entertainment machines (12.6%). In addition, the group is developing an activity of operating entertainment installations;
- audiovisual content production (5.4%): cartoons, music, films, animations, etc. The group also provides music software publishing and live event broadcasting services;
- other (3.4%): including the sale of audiovisual rights.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (69.2%), Asia (9.7%), the Americas (12.6%) and Europe (8.5%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
3,084
JPY
Average target price
3,423
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+11.00% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
