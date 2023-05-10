Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
3097.00 JPY   -0.96%
02:17aBandai Namco : Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023142.2 KB
PU
02:17aBandai Namco : Notice Regarding Distribution of Profits84.2 KB
PU
02:07aBandai Namco : Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023192.2 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023192.2 KB

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2023

May 10, 2023

DISCLAIMER

  • This document is a translation of the cover page of the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese. It is an abridged document until the completed translated version is available via the Companyʼs website.
  • Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in
    Japanese shall prevail.
  • This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

- 1 -

Net sales ¥ million
990,089
889,270
June 19, 2023
June 20, 2023
June 19, 2023 Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

May 10, 2023

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative: Masaru Kawaguchi, President and Representative Director

Contact:Yuji Asako, Director

Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

Scheduled filing date of the annual security report:

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results:

The information session of the Financial Results:

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating profit

Recurring profit

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

11.3

116,472

(7.2)

128,006

(4.2)

20.0

125,496

48.2

133,608

52.5

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

owners of parent

share

¥ million

%

¥

¥

Fiscal Year Ended

90,345

(2.6)

136.88

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ended

92,752

89.7

140.70

-

March 31, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: 116,064 million yen [20.5%] (FY2023.3), 96,299 million yen [6.4%] (FY2022.3)

ROE

ROA

Operating margin

(Profit attributable to

(Recurring profit /

(Operating profit /

owners of parent / Net

Total assets)

Net sales)

assets)

%

%

%

Fiscal Year Ended

14.6

14.3

11.8

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ended

16.9

16.7

14.1

March 31, 2022

(Reference) Gain or loss from application of equity method: 2,323 million yen (FY2023.3), 618 million yen (FY2022.3)

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. Basic earnings per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

- 2 -

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of March 31, 2023

926,358

652,133

70.4

987.58

As of March 31, 2022

862,650

584,233

67.7

884.94

(Reference) Equity: 651,851 million yen (as of March 31, 2023), 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023.

Net assets per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

equivalents at end

of period

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

Fiscal Year Ended

95,625

(40,878)

(59,524)

276,288

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ended

121,212

(27,136)

(25,450)

277,891

March 31, 2022

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends

Total

Payout ratio

Dividend /

End of

End of

End of

Fiscal

Total

dividend

(Consolidated)

Net assets

first

second

third

year-

payment

(Consolidated)

quarter

quarter

quarter

end

(Full year)

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥ million

%

%

Fiscal Year Ended

-

24.00

-

188.00

212.00

46,649

50.2

8.5

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

-

27.00

-

179.00

206.00

45,337

50.2

7.3

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ending

-

10.00

-

10.00

20.00

-

March 31, 2024

(Projections)

(Notes) 1. Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

2. The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1,

2023. The actual amount of dividends based on before the aforementioned share split is stated for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. When converted based on the number of shares before the aforementioned share split, the projected annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is 60 yen.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating

Recurring

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

profit

profit

to owners

per share

of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Six Months Ending

475,000

(0.5)

60,000

(26.5)

62,000

(32.9)

44,000

(33.9)

66.66

September 30, 2023

Full Fiscal Year

1,000,000

1.0

125,000

7.3

129,000

0.8

91,000

0.7

137.87

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. The impact of the share split has been taken into account in calculating basic earnings per share of the consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

- 3 -

* Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimation: No
    4. Restatement: No
  3. Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2023

666,000,000 shares

As of March 31, 2022

666,000,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

5,949,648 shares

As of March 31, 2022

6,069,618 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

660,013,710 shares

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

659,230,755 shares

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023.

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period, number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period, and

average number of shares during the period have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the

beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(Reference) Non-consolidated Information

1. Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Recurring profit

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal Year Ended

41,260

(9.6)

31,506

(14.7)

32,752

(13.1)

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ended

45,627

(61.0)

36,956

(66.6)

37,709

(66.1)

March 31, 2022

Profit

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

¥ million

%

¥

¥

Fiscal Year Ended

32,315

(12.7)

48.95

-

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year Ended

37,026

(66.3)

56.09

-

March 31, 2022

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. Basic earnings per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of March 31, 2023

539,691

369,511

68.5

559.65

As of March 31, 2022

534,095

366,622

68.6

555.38

(Reference) Equity: 369,511 million yen (as of March 31, 2023), 366,622 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. Net assets per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

- 4 -

2. Non-consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Recurring profit

Profit

Basic earnings

per share

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full Fiscal Year

60,000

45.4

48,000

46.6

48,000

48.5

72.70

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. The impact of the share split has been taken into account in calculating basic earnings per share of the non-consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

  • Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
    • Forward-LookingStatements:
      This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
    • To Obtain Financial Highlights:
      The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on May 10, 2023.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
02:17aBandai Namco : Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023142.2 KB
PU
02:17aBandai Namco : Notice Regarding Distribution of Profits84.2 KB
PU
02:07aBandai Namco : Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023192.2..
PU
05/09Bandai Namco : "DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2" "DRAGON BALL FighterZ" Each shipped over 10 milli..
PU
03/30BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
03/30BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinar..
FA
03/30BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : Final dividend
FA
03/24Bandai Namco : NEWS (March 2023)
PU
03/16Bandai Namco : Notice Regarding Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Projections and to Pro..
PU
03/01Bandai Namco : Consolidated Financial Report375.9 KB
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 972 B 7 195 M 7 195 M
Net income 2023 91 736 M 679 M 679 M
Net cash 2023 303 B 2 242 M 2 242 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 2 064 B 15 276 M 15 276 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 9 886
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 127,00 JPY
Average target price 3 434,42 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Kawaguchi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Yuji Asako CFO, Director, Head-Group Administration
Shuji Ohtsu Director & Chief Information Officer
Satoko Kuwabara Independent Outside Director
Koichi Kawana Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.12.83%15 276
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.19.66%21 017
HASBRO, INC.-2.52%8 268
MATTEL, INC.1.91%6 435
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC14.59%4 076
SPIN MASTER CORP.11.25%2 836
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer