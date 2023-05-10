BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023192.2 KB
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2023
May 10, 2023
Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)
Representative: Masaru Kawaguchi, President and Representative Director
Contact:Yuji Asako, Director
Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:
Scheduled filing date of the annual security report:
The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results:
The information session of the Financial Results:
* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down
1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating profit
Recurring profit
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
11.3
116,472
(7.2)
128,006
(4.2)
20.0
125,496
48.2
133,608
52.5
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
owners of parent
share
¥ million
%
¥
¥
Fiscal Year Ended
90,345
(2.6)
136.88
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
92,752
89.7
140.70
-
March 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: 116,064 million yen [20.5%] (FY2023.3), 96,299 million yen [6.4%] (FY2022.3)
ROE
ROA
Operating margin
(Profit attributable to
(Recurring profit /
(Operating profit /
owners of parent / Net
Total assets)
Net sales)
assets)
%
%
%
Fiscal Year Ended
14.6
14.3
11.8
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
16.9
16.7
14.1
March 31, 2022
(Reference) Gain or loss from application of equity method: 2,323 million yen (FY2023.3), 618 million yen (FY2022.3)
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. Basic earnings per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of March 31, 2023
926,358
652,133
70.4
987.58
As of March 31, 2022
862,650
584,233
67.7
884.94
(Reference) Equity: 651,851 million yen (as of March 31, 2023), 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023.
Net assets per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalents at end
of period
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
Fiscal Year Ended
95,625
(40,878)
(59,524)
276,288
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
121,212
(27,136)
(25,450)
277,891
March 31, 2022
2. Cash Dividends
Annual cash dividends
Total
Payout ratio
Dividend /
End of
End of
End of
Fiscal
Total
dividend
(Consolidated)
Net assets
first
second
third
year-
payment
(Consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
end
(Full year)
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥ million
%
%
Fiscal Year Ended
-
24.00
-
188.00
212.00
46,649
50.2
8.5
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
-
27.00
-
179.00
206.00
45,337
50.2
7.3
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ending
-
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
-
March 31, 2024
(Projections)
(Notes) 1. Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.
2. The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1,
2023. The actual amount of dividends based on before the aforementioned share split is stated for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. When converted based on the number of shares before the aforementioned share split, the projected annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is 60 yen.
3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating
Recurring
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
profit
profit
to owners
per share
of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Six Months Ending
475,000
(0.5)
60,000
(26.5)
62,000
(32.9)
44,000
(33.9)
66.66
September 30, 2023
Full Fiscal Year
1,000,000
1.0
125,000
7.3
129,000
0.8
91,000
0.7
137.87
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. The impact of the share split has been taken into account in calculating basic earnings per share of the consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.
* Notes
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimation: No
Restatement: No
Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2023
666,000,000 shares
As of March 31, 2022
666,000,000 shares
b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
5,949,648 shares
As of March 31, 2022
6,069,618 shares
c) Average number of shares during the period
For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
660,013,710 shares
For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
659,230,755 shares
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023.
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period, number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period, and
average number of shares during the period have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the
beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(Reference) Non-consolidated Information
1. Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Recurring profit
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal Year Ended
41,260
(9.6)
31,506
(14.7)
32,752
(13.1)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
45,627
(61.0)
36,956
(66.6)
37,709
(66.1)
March 31, 2022
Profit
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
share
¥ million
%
¥
¥
Fiscal Year Ended
32,315
(12.7)
48.95
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
37,026
(66.3)
56.09
-
March 31, 2022
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. Basic earnings per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of March 31, 2023
539,691
369,511
68.5
559.65
As of March 31, 2022
534,095
366,622
68.6
555.38
(Reference) Equity: 369,511 million yen (as of March 31, 2023), 366,622 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. Net assets per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
2. Non-consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Recurring profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full Fiscal Year
60,000
45.4
48,000
46.6
48,000
48.5
72.70
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. The impact of the share split has been taken into account in calculating basic earnings per share of the non-consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.
Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
Forward-LookingStatements:
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
To Obtain Financial Highlights:
The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on May 10, 2023.
