BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023192.2 KB

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share ¥ million ¥ million % ¥ As of March 31, 2023 926,358 652,133 70.4 987.58 As of March 31, 2022 862,650 584,233 67.7 884.94

(Reference) Equity: 651,851 million yen (as of March 31, 2023), 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023.

Net assets per share were calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash operating activities investing activities financing activities equivalents at end of period ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million Fiscal Year Ended 95,625 (40,878) (59,524) 276,288 March 31, 2023 Fiscal Year Ended 121,212 (27,136) (25,450) 277,891 March 31, 2022 2. Cash Dividends Annual cash dividends Total Payout ratio Dividend / End of End of End of Fiscal Total dividend (Consolidated) Net assets first second third year- payment (Consolidated) quarter quarter quarter end (Full year) ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ million % % Fiscal Year Ended - 24.00 - 188.00 212.00 46,649 50.2 8.5 March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year Ended - 27.00 - 179.00 206.00 45,337 50.2 7.3 March 31, 2023 Fiscal Year Ending - 10.00 - 10.00 20.00 - March 31, 2024 (Projections)

(Notes) 1. Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

2. The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1,

2023. The actual amount of dividends based on before the aforementioned share split is stated for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. When converted based on the number of shares before the aforementioned share split, the projected annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is 60 yen.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating Recurring Profit attributable Basic earnings profit profit to owners per share of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ Six Months Ending 475,000 (0.5) 60,000 (26.5) 62,000 (32.9) 44,000 (33.9) 66.66 September 30, 2023 Full Fiscal Year 1,000,000 1.0 125,000 7.3 129,000 0.8 91,000 0.7 137.87

(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for every one share of common stock on April 1, 2023. The impact of the share split has been taken into account in calculating basic earnings per share of the consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.