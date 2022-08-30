BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report345.4 KB

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of
the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
August 5, 2022
DISCLAIMER
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832
Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)
Representative:
Masaru Kawaguchi, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Yuji Asako, Director
Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report:
August 8, 2022
Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:
-
The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter:
Yes
The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down
1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
First Quarter of the Fiscal Year
216,241
21.5
44,393
64.3
51,274
78.3
Ending March 31, 2023
First Quarter of the Fiscal Year
178,049
22.8
27,021
35.7
28,754
40.9
Ended March 31, 2022
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
owners of parent
share
¥ million
%
¥
¥
First Quarter of the Fiscal Year
37,019
77.0
168.29
-
Ending March 31, 2023
First Quarter of the Fiscal Year
20,917
58.7
95.22
-
Ended March 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: 51,269 million yen [108.9%] (FY2023.3 1Q), 24,541 million yen [49.6%] (FY2022.3 1Q)
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
As of June 30, 2022
841,092
594,143
70.6
As of March 31, 2022
862,650
584,233
67.7
(Reference) Equity: 593,890 million yen (as of June 30, 2022), 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)
2. Cash Dividends
Annual cash dividends
End of
End of
End of
Fiscal
Total
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
year-end
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
-
24.00
-
188.00
212.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
-
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
27.00
-
27.00
54.00
(Projections)
(Note) Revision to the projections of cash dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023: No
Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.
3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating
Recurring
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
profit
profit
owners
per share
of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Six Months Ending
430,000
9.2
72,000
16.6
80,000
24.8
57,000
44.2
259.12
September 30, 2022
Full Fiscal Year
880,000
(1.0)
100,000
(20.3)
101,000
(24.4)
70,000
(24.5)
318.22
(Note) Revision to the projections: Yes
Consolidated projections for the six months ending September 30, 2022 (announced on May 11, 2022) are revised in this document. For details of the revisions to the consolidated projections, please refer to "Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections" announced today (August 5, 2022).
* Notes
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes
(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 11 of the attached material.
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimation: No
Restatement: No
(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 11 of the attached material.
Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2022
222,000,000 shares
As of March 31, 2022
222,000,000 shares
b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
2,022,880 shares
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
2,023,206 shares
c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
219,976,829 shares
For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
219,673,187 shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
Forward-LookingStatements:
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to the section of "(3) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Projections and Other Forward-Looking Statements" of "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the First Quarter" on page 3 of the attached material for matters pertaining to the earnings projections.
To Obtain Financial Highlights:
The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on August 5, 2022.
Attached Material
Index
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the First Quarter ......................
