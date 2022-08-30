BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report345.4 KB

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of

(Reference) Equity: 593,890 million yen (as of June 30, 2022), 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter:

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter:

Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report:

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends End of End of End of Fiscal Total first quarter second quarter third quarter year-end ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 - 24.00 - 188.00 212.00 Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 - Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 27.00 - 27.00 54.00 (Projections)

(Note) Revision to the projections of cash dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023: No

Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating Recurring Profit attributable to Basic earnings profit profit owners per share of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ Six Months Ending 430,000 9.2 72,000 16.6 80,000 24.8 57,000 44.2 259.12 September 30, 2022 Full Fiscal Year 880,000 (1.0) 100,000 (20.3) 101,000 (24.4) 70,000 (24.5) 318.22 (Note) Revision to the projections: Yes

Consolidated projections for the six months ending September 30, 2022 (announced on May 11, 2022) are revised in this document. For details of the revisions to the consolidated projections, please refer to "Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections" announced today (August 5, 2022).

* Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes

(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 11 of the attached material. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimation: No Restatement: No

(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 11 of the attached material.

Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2022 222,000,000 shares As of March 31, 2022 222,000,000 shares b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period 2,022,880 shares As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 2,023,206 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)