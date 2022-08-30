BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report345.4 KB

Log in
    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-30 am EDT
10465.00 JPY   +1.75%
08/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

August 5, 2022

DISCLAIMER

  • Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.
  • This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

August 5, 2022

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative:

Masaru Kawaguchi, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yuji Asako, Director

Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report:

August 8, 2022

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

-

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter:

Yes

The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

216,241

21.5

44,393

64.3

51,274

78.3

Ending March 31, 2023

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

178,049

22.8

27,021

35.7

28,754

40.9

Ended March 31, 2022

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

owners of parent

share

¥ million

%

¥

¥

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

37,019

77.0

168.29

-

Ending March 31, 2023

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

20,917

58.7

95.22

-

Ended March 31, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: 51,269 million yen [108.9%] (FY2023.3 1Q), 24,541 million yen [49.6%] (FY2022.3 1Q)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of June 30, 2022

841,092

594,143

70.6

As of March 31, 2022

862,650

584,233

67.7

(Reference) Equity: 593,890 million yen (as of June 30, 2022), 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends

End of

End of

End of

Fiscal

Total

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

year-end

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

-

24.00

-

188.00

212.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

-

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

27.00

-

27.00

54.00

(Projections)

(Note) Revision to the projections of cash dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023: No

Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating

Recurring

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

profit

profit

owners

per share

of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Six Months Ending

430,000

9.2

72,000

16.6

80,000

24.8

57,000

44.2

259.12

September 30, 2022

Full Fiscal Year

880,000

(1.0)

100,000

(20.3)

101,000

(24.4)

70,000

(24.5)

318.22

(Note) Revision to the projections: Yes

Consolidated projections for the six months ending September 30, 2022 (announced on May 11, 2022) are revised in this document. For details of the revisions to the consolidated projections, please refer to "Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections" announced today (August 5, 2022).

* Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

  1. Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes
    (Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 11 of the attached material.
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimation: No
    4. Restatement: No

(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" of "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 11 of the attached material.

  1. Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2022

222,000,000 shares

As of March 31, 2022

222,000,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

2,022,880 shares

As of June 30, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

2,023,206 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

219,976,829 shares

For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

219,673,187 shares

  • Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
    • Forward-LookingStatements:
      This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to the section of "(3) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Projections and Other Forward-Looking Statements" of "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the First Quarter" on page 3 of the attached material for matters pertaining to the earnings projections.
    • To Obtain Financial Highlights:
      The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on August 5, 2022.

Attached Material

Index

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the First Quarter ......................

2

(1)

Explanation Regarding Operating Results ........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation Regarding Financial Position ........................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation Regarding Consolidated Projections and Other Forward-Looking Statements..........................................

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes ...................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets............................................................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .............................

9

(Consolidated Statements of Operations) ........................................................................................................................

9

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)..................................................................................................

10

(3)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................

11

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) .............................................................................................................................

11

(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Stockholdersʼ Equity)........................................................................

11

(Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) ........................

11

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ....................................................................................................................................

11

(Segment Information)....................................................................................................................................................

12

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

