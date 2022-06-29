BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report466.5 KB

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended

(Reference) Equity: 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022), 510,515 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

(Reference) Gain or loss from application of equity method: 618 million yen (FY2022.3), (31) million yen (FY2021.3)

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash operating activities investing activities financing activities equivalents at end of period ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million Fiscal Year Ended 121,212 (27,136) (25,450) 277,891 March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year Ended 60,483 (29,771) (19,037) 203,698 March 31, 2021 2. Cash Dividends Annual cash dividends Total Payout ratio Dividend / End of End of End of Fiscal Total dividend (Consolidated) Net assets first second third year- payment (Consolidated) quarter quarter quarter end (Full year) ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ million % % Fiscal Year Ended - 21.00 - 91.00 112.00 24,640 50.3 5.1 March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year Ended - 24.00 - 188.00 212.00 46,649 50.2 8.5 March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year Ending - 27.00 - 27.00 54.00 - March 31, 2023 (Projections)

(Note) Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year- end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating Recurring Profit attributable Basic earnings profit profit to owners per share of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ Six Months Ending 400,000 1.6 46,000 (25.5) 46,500 (27.5) 33,000 (16.5) 150.02 September 30, 2022 Full Fiscal Year 880,000 (1.0) 100,000 (20.3) 101,000 (24.4) 70,000 (24.5) 318.22

* Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimation: No Restatement: No

(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" of "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 18 of the attached material.