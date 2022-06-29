BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report466.5 KB

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2022
May 11, 2022
DISCLAIMER
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
June 20, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 20, 2022 Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832
Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
Representative:
Masaru Kawaguchi, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Yuji Asako, Director
Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:
Scheduled filing date of the annual security report:
The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results:
The information session of the Financial Results:
* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down
1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal Year Ended
889,270
20.0
125,496
48.2
133,608
52.5
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
740,903
2.3
84,654
7.5
87,612
9.8
March 31, 2021
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
owners of parent
share
¥ million
%
¥
¥
Fiscal Year Ended
92,752
89.7
422.09
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
48,894
(15.2)
222.58
-
March 31, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive income: 96,299 million yen [6.4%] (FY2022.3), 90,527 million yen [69.8%] (FY2021.3)
ROE
ROA
Operating margin
(Profit attributable to
(Recurring profit /
(Operating profit /
owners of parent / Net
Total assets)
Net sales)
assets)
%
%
%
Fiscal Year Ended
16.9
16.7
14.1
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
10.2
13.0
11.4
March 31, 2021
(Reference) Gain or loss from application of equity method: 618 million yen (FY2022.3), (31) million yen (FY2021.3)
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of March 31, 2022
862,650
584,233
67.7
2,654.81
As of March 31, 2021
732,782
511,433
69.7
2,323.98
(Reference) Equity: 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022), 510,515 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalents at end
of period
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
Fiscal Year Ended
121,212
(27,136)
(25,450)
277,891
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
60,483
(29,771)
(19,037)
203,698
March 31, 2021
2. Cash Dividends
Annual cash dividends
Total
Payout ratio
Dividend /
End of
End of
End of
Fiscal
Total
dividend
(Consolidated)
Net assets
first
second
third
year-
payment
(Consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
end
(Full year)
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥ million
%
%
Fiscal Year Ended
-
21.00
-
91.00
112.00
24,640
50.3
5.1
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year Ended
-
24.00
-
188.00
212.00
46,649
50.2
8.5
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ending
-
27.00
-
27.00
54.00
-
March 31, 2023
(Projections)
(Note) Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year- end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.
3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating
Recurring
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
profit
profit
to owners
per share
of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Six Months Ending
400,000
1.6
46,000
(25.5)
46,500
(27.5)
33,000
(16.5)
150.02
September 30, 2022
Full Fiscal Year
880,000
(1.0)
100,000
(20.3)
101,000
(24.4)
70,000
(24.5)
318.22
* Notes
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimation: No
Restatement: No
(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" of "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 18 of the attached material.
Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2022
222,000,000 shares
As of March 31, 2021
222,000,000 shares
b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
2,023,206 shares
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2021
2,326,752 shares
c) Average number of shares during the period
219,743,585 shares
For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
219,670,097 shares
(Reference) Non-consolidated Information
1. Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Recurring profit
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal Year Ended
45,627
(61.0)
36,956
(66.6)
37,709
(66.1)
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
116,975
260.8
110,761
314.1
111,194
303.5
March 31, 2021
Profit
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
share
¥ million
%
¥
¥
Fiscal Year Ended
37,026
(66.3)
168.28
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
109,865
304.3
499.42
-
March 31, 2021
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of March 31, 2022
534,095
366,622
68.6
1,666.13
As of March 31, 2021
529,866
360,694
68.1
1,639.51
(Reference) Equity: 366,622 million yen (as of March 31, 2022), 360,694 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
2. Non-consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Recurring profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full Fiscal Year
41,000
(10.1)
31,000
(17.8)
31,000
(16.3)
140.88
Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
Forward-LookingStatements:
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to the section of "(4) Future Outlook" of "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others" on page 4 of the attached material for matters pertaining to the earnings projections.
To Obtain Financial Highlights:
The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on May 11, 2022.
Attached Material
Index
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others .......................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Period (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) .............................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Period ..................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Period .............................................................................................................................
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:16:07 UTC.