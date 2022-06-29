Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:32 2022-06-29 am EDT
9762.00 JPY   +1.56%
12:17aBANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report466.5 KB
PU
06/24BANDAI NAMCO : Holiday Notice15.6 KB
PU
06/20BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation160.5 KB
PU
BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report466.5 KB

06/29/2022 | 12:17am EDT
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2022

May 11, 2022

DISCLAIMER

  • Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.
  • This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
June 20, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 20, 2022 Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

May 11, 2022

Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative:

Masaru Kawaguchi, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yuji Asako, Director

Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

Scheduled filing date of the annual security report:

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results:

The information session of the Financial Results:

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal Year Ended

889,270

20.0

125,496

48.2

133,608

52.5

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

740,903

2.3

84,654

7.5

87,612

9.8

March 31, 2021

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

owners of parent

share

¥ million

%

¥

¥

Fiscal Year Ended

92,752

89.7

422.09

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

48,894

(15.2)

222.58

-

March 31, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income: 96,299 million yen [6.4%] (FY2022.3), 90,527 million yen [69.8%] (FY2021.3)

ROE

ROA

Operating margin

(Profit attributable to

(Recurring profit /

(Operating profit /

owners of parent / Net

Total assets)

Net sales)

assets)

%

%

%

Fiscal Year Ended

16.9

16.7

14.1

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

10.2

13.0

11.4

March 31, 2021

(Reference) Gain or loss from application of equity method: 618 million yen (FY2022.3), (31) million yen (FY2021.3)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of March 31, 2022

862,650

584,233

67.7

2,654.81

As of March 31, 2021

732,782

511,433

69.7

2,323.98

(Reference) Equity: 583,995 million yen (as of March 31, 2022), 510,515 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

equivalents at end

of period

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

Fiscal Year Ended

121,212

(27,136)

(25,450)

277,891

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

60,483

(29,771)

(19,037)

203,698

March 31, 2021

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends

Total

Payout ratio

Dividend /

End of

End of

End of

Fiscal

Total

dividend

(Consolidated)

Net assets

first

second

third

year-

payment

(Consolidated)

quarter

quarter

quarter

end

(Full year)

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥ million

%

%

Fiscal Year Ended

-

21.00

-

91.00

112.00

24,640

50.3

5.1

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year Ended

-

24.00

-

188.00

212.00

46,649

50.2

8.5

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ending

-

27.00

-

27.00

54.00

-

March 31, 2023

(Projections)

(Note) Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the base dividend is stated based on the Companyʼs basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year- end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating

Recurring

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

profit

profit

to owners

per share

of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Six Months Ending

400,000

1.6

46,000

(25.5)

46,500

(27.5)

33,000

(16.5)

150.02

September 30, 2022

Full Fiscal Year

880,000

(1.0)

100,000

(20.3)

101,000

(24.4)

70,000

(24.5)

318.22

* Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimation: No
    4. Restatement: No

(Note) For more details, please refer to the section of "(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)" of "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes" on page 18 of the attached material.

  1. Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2022

222,000,000 shares

As of March 31, 2021

222,000,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

2,023,206 shares

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2021

2,326,752 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period

219,743,585 shares

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

219,670,097 shares

(Reference) Non-consolidated Information

1. Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Recurring profit

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal Year Ended

45,627

(61.0)

36,956

(66.6)

37,709

(66.1)

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

116,975

260.8

110,761

314.1

111,194

303.5

March 31, 2021

Profit

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

¥ million

%

¥

¥

Fiscal Year Ended

37,026

(66.3)

168.28

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended

109,865

304.3

499.42

-

March 31, 2021

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of March 31, 2022

534,095

366,622

68.6

1,666.13

As of March 31, 2021

529,866

360,694

68.1

1,639.51

(Reference) Equity: 366,622 million yen (as of March 31, 2022), 360,694 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

2. Non-consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Recurring profit

Profit

Basic earnings

per share

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full Fiscal Year

41,000

(10.1)

31,000

(17.8)

31,000

(16.3)

140.88

  • Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
    • Forward-LookingStatements:
      This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on managementʼs estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to the section of "(4) Future Outlook" of "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others" on page 4 of the attached material for matters pertaining to the earnings projections.
    • To Obtain Financial Highlights:
      The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on May 11, 2022.

Attached Material

Index

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others .......................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Period (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) .............................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Period ..................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Period .............................................................................................................................

3

(4)

Future Outlook...................................................................................................................................................................

4

(5)

Basic Policy on the Distribution of Profits ........................................................................................................................

7

2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards.........................................................

7

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes .............................................................

8

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets............................................................................................................................................

8

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................

10

(Consolidated Statements of Operations) ......................................................................................................................

10

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)..................................................................................................

11

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets .......................................................................................................

12

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ........................................................................................................................

16

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................

18

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) .............................................................................................................................

18

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ....................................................................................................................................

18

(Segment Information)....................................................................................................................................................

20

(Per-ShareData)...............................................................................................................................................................

27

(Significant Subsequent Events) .....................................................................................................................................

28

4. Other ....................................................................................................................................................

33

Changes in Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members ..........................................................................................

33

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
