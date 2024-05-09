May 9, 2024
Financial Highlights for the
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.: Consolidated Financial Results
Summary of Income Statement
(millions of yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year Results
% vs.
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
Forecasts
Forecasts
Prior Year
Net Sales
990,089
502,002
548,208
1,050,210
106.1%
515,000
565,000
1,080,000
102.8%
Gross Profit
368,656
197,253
173,706
370,959
100.6%
198,000
205,000
403,000
108.6%
Operating Profit
116,472
65,479
25,203
90,682
77.9%
55,000
60,000
115,000
126.8%
Recurring Profit
128,006
73,931
30,233
104,164
81.4%
57,500
61,500
119,000
114.2%
Profit Attributable to
90,345
52,167
49,326
101,493
112.3%
40,000
41,000
81,000
79.8%
Owners of Parent
Net Sales by Segment
(millions of yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year Results
% vs.
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
Forecasts
Forecasts
Prior Year
Entertainment (Digital)
385,681
174,316
198,350
372,667
96.6%
180,000
190,000
370,000
99.3%
Entertainment (Toys and Hobby)
447,491
249,810
260,069
509,880
113.9%
250,000
280,000
530,000
103.9%
IP Production
81,748
33,337
49,130
82,468
100.9%
38,000
45,000
83,000
100.6%
Amusement
104,602
59,253
60,414
119,667
114.4%
60,000
65,000
125,000
104.5%
Other
31,313
16,039
16,319
32,358
103.3%
16,000
17,000
33,000
102.0%
Elimination and Corporate
(60,748)
(30,756)
(36,074)
(66,830)
-
(29,000)
(32,000)
(61,000)
-
Total
990,089
502,002
548,208
1,050,210
106.1%
515,000
565,000
1,080,000
102.8%
Operating Profit by Segment
(millions of yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year Results
OP Margin
% vs.
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
OP
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
Forecasts
Forecasts
Margin
Prior Year
Entertainment (Digital)
49,339
15,516
(9,259)
6,257
1.7%
12.7%
13,000
17,000
30,000
8.1%
479.5%
Entertainment (Toys and Hobby)
59,538
45,753
32,902
78,655
15.4%
132.1%
39,000
41,000
80,000
15.1%
101.7%
IP Production
10,645
2,347
7,701
10,048
12.2%
94.4%
6,000
6,000
12,000
14.5%
119.4%
Amusement
6,038
6,977
(134)
6,843
5.7%
113.3%
4,500
2,500
7,000
5.6%
102.3%
Other
1,165
661
327
988
3.1%
84.8%
300
200
500
1.5%
50.6%
Elimination and Corporate
(10,254)
(5,777)
(6,334)
(12,111)
-
-
(7,800)
(6,700)
(14,500)
-
-
Total
116,472
65,479
25,203
90,682
8.6%
77.9%
55,000
60,000
115,000
10.6%
126.8%
Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination)
(millions of yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year Results
% vs.
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
Forecasts
Forecasts
Prior Year
Japan
707,531
363,948
394,515
758,463
107.2%
366,000
404,000
770,000
101.5%
Americas
99,344
40,381
51,066
91,447
92.1%
53,000
55,000
108,000
118.1%
Europe
94,458
48,340
54,597
102,937
109.0%
45,000
50,000
95,000
92.3%
Asia
88,757
49,333
48,032
97,365
109.7%
51,000
56,000
107,000
109.9%
Elimination and Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
990,089
502,002
548,208
1,050,210
106.1%
515,000
565,000
1,080,000
102.8%
Reference: Operating Profit by Region
(millions of yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year Results
OP Margin
% vs.
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
OP
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
Forecasts
Forecasts
Margin
Prior Year
Japan
103,606
64,741
25,599
90,340
11.9%
87.2%
53,000
52,000
105,000
13.6%
116.2%
Americas
8,543
1,623
4,029
5,652
6.2%
66.2%
4,000
5,500
9,500
8.8%
168.1%
Europe
6,241
1,160
(2,091)
(931)
-
-
1,500
2,000
3,500
3.7%
-
Asia
12,192
7,311
4,046
11,357
11.7%
93.2%
6,500
5,500
12,000
11.2%
105.7%
Elimination and Corporate
(14,109)
(9,356)
(6,379)
(15,735)
-
-
(10,000)
(5,000)
(15,000)
-
-
Total
116,472
65,479
25,203
90,682
8.6%
77.9%
55,000
60,000
115,000
10.6%
126.8%
Other Data
(millions of yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year Results
% vs.
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
Forecasts
Forecasts
Prior Year
Capital Investments
36,477
16,812
21,514
38,326
105.1%
18,000
25,000
43,000
112.2%
Depreciation
28,671
14,575
23,790
38,365
133.8%
15,000
25,000
40,000
104.3%
Advertising Expenses
56,798
28,098
36,411
64,509
113.6%
33,000
34,000
67,000
103.9%
Personnel Expenses
81,045
43,889
42,081
85,970
106.1%
44,000
44,000
88,000
102.4%
Investment in game content
76,270
-
-
79,377
104.1%
-
-
-
-
development, etc.
Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.
【Sales of IPs (Groupwide)】
(billion yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Anpanman
9.9
4.7
10.1
5.0
10.5
Ultraman
19.5
9.5
19.1
9.5
20.0
KAMEN RIDER
32.1
12.9
31.5
13.0
32.0
Mobile Suit Gundam
131.3
72.6
145.7
71.0
145.0
Super Sentai
6.5
3.3
6.5
3.3
6.5
DRAGON BALL
144.5
68.4
140.6
65.0
145.0
NARUTO
18.7
11.0
25.3
12.0
23.0
Pretty Cure
5.6
2.8
6.4
2.5
6.0
ONE PIECE
86.3
57.1
112.1
55.0
105.0
*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.
【Sales of IPs (Toys and Hobby Business, Japan)】
(billion yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Anpanman
9.3
4.3
9.4
4.5
9.5
Ultraman
9.2
4.3
8.3
4.5
9.0
KAMEN RIDER
23.0
9.4
23.4
9.0
23.0
Mobile Suit Gundam
60.5
34.7
68.7
35.0
70.0
Super Sentai
5.6
2.8
5.4
2.5
5.0
DRAGON BALL
22.5
12.2
23.0
13.0
27.0
Pretty Cure
5.6
2.8
6.4
2.5
6.0
Pokémon
8.8
5.9
11.9
5.0
11.5
ONE PIECE
31.9
30.0
60.3
33.0
64.0
*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.
【Digital Business (Sales by major category)】
(billion yen)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Network content
194.0
94.5
187.9
85.0
180.0
Home video game
159.8
65.5
151.5
82.0
162.0
【Home Video Game (Number of titles and unit sales)】
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
1st Half Results
Full Year Results
1st Half Forecasts
Full Year Forecasts
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
Japan
31
3,230
72
8,712
63
3,000
107
8,000
Americas
15
6,449
42
13,672
46
6,000
88
11,500
Europe
15
8,474
42
17,298
44
6,000
86
11,500
Group Total
61
18,153
156
39,682
153
15,000
281
31,000
Localized versions
39
-
105
-
96
-
190
-
After elimination of localized versions
Group Total
22
18,153
51
39,682
57
15,000
91
31,000
Note: Breakdown of Japan and Europe has partially been changed
【Data Carddass Sales (Units sold)】
(million pieces)
FY2023.3
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Digital card sales
181
80
158
96
196
*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.
【Visual and Music Business & Creation Business (Sales by major category)】
(billion yen)
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Packages
3.9
9.5
4.2
9.5
Production, license,
distribution, events
29.4
72.9
33.8
73.5
and others
Total
33.3
82.4
38.0
83.0
【IP Production Business (Number of copyrighted productions and running time)】
As of March 31, 2024
・Number of copyrighted productions
1,137 series
・Total running time of all copyrighted productions
5,902 hours
【Amusement Business (Sales by major category)】
(billion yen)
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Amusement machines
19.1
34.0
17.0
35.0
Amusement facility
40.1
85.4
43.0
90.0
【Number of Amusement Facilities】
FY2024.3
FY2025.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Forecasts
Forecasts
Start of term
219
219
220
220
Japan
Openings
7
10
5
6
Closures
3
9
1
1
Increase/Decrease
4
1
4
5
End of term
223
220
224
225
Directly
Start of term
19
19
20
20
Openings
1
1
0
3
managed
Overseas
Closures
0
0
0
1
amusement
Increase/Decrease
1
1
0
2
facilities
End of term
20
20
20
22
Start of term
239
239
240
240
Total
Openings
8
11
5
9
Closures
3
10
1
2
Increase/Decrease
5
1
4
7
End of term
244
240
244
247
Revenue-
Japan
804
789
933
1,048
sharing
Overseas
15
14
14
14
facilities
Total
819
803
947
1,062
Other directly
Total
70
78
86
94
managed
facilities
Facilities Total
1,133
1,121
1,277
1,403
*Other directly managed facilities includes amusement
parks, IP
facilities, activity
facilities, and Gashapon
stores
【Amusement Facilities (Existing-store sales, YOY, Japan)】
Apr.
May
Jun.
1Q
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
2Q
1st Half
(3 mo.)
(3 mo.)
FY2023.3
112.5%
100.1%
95.7%
102.6%
101.3%
102.7%
102.3%
102.1%
102.4%
FY2022.3
110.7%
145.7%
126.6%
127.1%
108.5%
123.9%
119.3%
117.3%
121.6%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3Q
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
4Q
2nd Half
Full Year
(3 mo.)
(3 mo.)
FY2023.3
102.2%
99.9%
104.6%
102.4%
100.1%
107.8%
107.6%
104.7%
103.6%
103.0%
FY2022.3
109.7%
103.6%
101.3%
104.6%
109.5%
123.3%
111.3%
113.7%
109.2%
114.9%
*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.
