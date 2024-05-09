May 9, 2024

Financial Highlights for the

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.: Consolidated Financial Results

Summary of Income Statement

(millions of yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year Results

% vs.

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

Forecasts

Forecasts

Prior Year

Net Sales

990,089

502,002

548,208

1,050,210

106.1%

515,000

565,000

1,080,000

102.8%

Gross Profit

368,656

197,253

173,706

370,959

100.6%

198,000

205,000

403,000

108.6%

Operating Profit

116,472

65,479

25,203

90,682

77.9%

55,000

60,000

115,000

126.8%

Recurring Profit

128,006

73,931

30,233

104,164

81.4%

57,500

61,500

119,000

114.2%

Profit Attributable to

90,345

52,167

49,326

101,493

112.3%

40,000

41,000

81,000

79.8%

Owners of Parent

Net Sales by Segment

(millions of yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year Results

% vs.

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

Forecasts

Forecasts

Prior Year

Entertainment (Digital)

385,681

174,316

198,350

372,667

96.6%

180,000

190,000

370,000

99.3%

Entertainment (Toys and Hobby)

447,491

249,810

260,069

509,880

113.9%

250,000

280,000

530,000

103.9%

IP Production

81,748

33,337

49,130

82,468

100.9%

38,000

45,000

83,000

100.6%

Amusement

104,602

59,253

60,414

119,667

114.4%

60,000

65,000

125,000

104.5%

Other

31,313

16,039

16,319

32,358

103.3%

16,000

17,000

33,000

102.0%

Elimination and Corporate

(60,748)

(30,756)

(36,074)

(66,830)

-

(29,000)

(32,000)

(61,000)

-

Total

990,089

502,002

548,208

1,050,210

106.1%

515,000

565,000

1,080,000

102.8%

Operating Profit by Segment

(millions of yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year Results

OP Margin

% vs.

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

OP

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

Forecasts

Forecasts

Margin

Prior Year

Entertainment (Digital)

49,339

15,516

(9,259)

6,257

1.7%

12.7%

13,000

17,000

30,000

8.1%

479.5%

Entertainment (Toys and Hobby)

59,538

45,753

32,902

78,655

15.4%

132.1%

39,000

41,000

80,000

15.1%

101.7%

IP Production

10,645

2,347

7,701

10,048

12.2%

94.4%

6,000

6,000

12,000

14.5%

119.4%

Amusement

6,038

6,977

(134)

6,843

5.7%

113.3%

4,500

2,500

7,000

5.6%

102.3%

Other

1,165

661

327

988

3.1%

84.8%

300

200

500

1.5%

50.6%

Elimination and Corporate

(10,254)

(5,777)

(6,334)

(12,111)

-

-

(7,800)

(6,700)

(14,500)

-

-

Total

116,472

65,479

25,203

90,682

8.6%

77.9%

55,000

60,000

115,000

10.6%

126.8%

Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination)

(millions of yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year Results

% vs.

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

Forecasts

Forecasts

Prior Year

Japan

707,531

363,948

394,515

758,463

107.2%

366,000

404,000

770,000

101.5%

Americas

99,344

40,381

51,066

91,447

92.1%

53,000

55,000

108,000

118.1%

Europe

94,458

48,340

54,597

102,937

109.0%

45,000

50,000

95,000

92.3%

Asia

88,757

49,333

48,032

97,365

109.7%

51,000

56,000

107,000

109.9%

Elimination and Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

990,089

502,002

548,208

1,050,210

106.1%

515,000

565,000

1,080,000

102.8%

Reference: Operating Profit by Region

(millions of yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year Results

OP Margin

% vs.

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

OP

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

Forecasts

Forecasts

Margin

Prior Year

Japan

103,606

64,741

25,599

90,340

11.9%

87.2%

53,000

52,000

105,000

13.6%

116.2%

Americas

8,543

1,623

4,029

5,652

6.2%

66.2%

4,000

5,500

9,500

8.8%

168.1%

Europe

6,241

1,160

(2,091)

(931)

-

-

1,500

2,000

3,500

3.7%

-

Asia

12,192

7,311

4,046

11,357

11.7%

93.2%

6,500

5,500

12,000

11.2%

105.7%

Elimination and Corporate

(14,109)

(9,356)

(6,379)

(15,735)

-

-

(10,000)

(5,000)

(15,000)

-

-

Total

116,472

65,479

25,203

90,682

8.6%

77.9%

55,000

60,000

115,000

10.6%

126.8%

Other Data

(millions of yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year Results

% vs.

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

Forecasts

Forecasts

Prior Year

Capital Investments

36,477

16,812

21,514

38,326

105.1%

18,000

25,000

43,000

112.2%

Depreciation

28,671

14,575

23,790

38,365

133.8%

15,000

25,000

40,000

104.3%

Advertising Expenses

56,798

28,098

36,411

64,509

113.6%

33,000

34,000

67,000

103.9%

Personnel Expenses

81,045

43,889

42,081

85,970

106.1%

44,000

44,000

88,000

102.4%

Investment in game content

76,270

-

-

79,377

104.1%

-

-

-

-

development, etc.

Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.

Sales of IPs (Groupwide)

(billion yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Anpanman

9.9

4.7

10.1

5.0

10.5

Ultraman

19.5

9.5

19.1

9.5

20.0

KAMEN RIDER

32.1

12.9

31.5

13.0

32.0

Mobile Suit Gundam

131.3

72.6

145.7

71.0

145.0

Super Sentai

6.5

3.3

6.5

3.3

6.5

DRAGON BALL

144.5

68.4

140.6

65.0

145.0

NARUTO

18.7

11.0

25.3

12.0

23.0

Pretty Cure

5.6

2.8

6.4

2.5

6.0

ONE PIECE

86.3

57.1

112.1

55.0

105.0

*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

Sales of IPs (Toys and Hobby Business, Japan)

(billion yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Anpanman

9.3

4.3

9.4

4.5

9.5

Ultraman

9.2

4.3

8.3

4.5

9.0

KAMEN RIDER

23.0

9.4

23.4

9.0

23.0

Mobile Suit Gundam

60.5

34.7

68.7

35.0

70.0

Super Sentai

5.6

2.8

5.4

2.5

5.0

DRAGON BALL

22.5

12.2

23.0

13.0

27.0

Pretty Cure

5.6

2.8

6.4

2.5

6.0

Pokémon

8.8

5.9

11.9

5.0

11.5

ONE PIECE

31.9

30.0

60.3

33.0

64.0

*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

Digital Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Network content

194.0

94.5

187.9

85.0

180.0

Home video game

159.8

65.5

151.5

82.0

162.0

Home Video Game (Number of titles and unit sales)

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

1st Half Results

Full Year Results

1st Half Forecasts

Full Year Forecasts

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

Japan

31

3,230

72

8,712

63

3,000

107

8,000

Americas

15

6,449

42

13,672

46

6,000

88

11,500

Europe

15

8,474

42

17,298

44

6,000

86

11,500

Group Total

61

18,153

156

39,682

153

15,000

281

31,000

Localized versions

39

-

105

-

96

-

190

-

After elimination of localized versions

Group Total

22

18,153

51

39,682

57

15,000

91

31,000

Note: Breakdown of Japan and Europe has partially been changed

Data Carddass Sales (Units sold)

(million pieces)

FY2023.3

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Digital card sales

181

80

158

96

196

*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.

Visual and Music Business & Creation Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Packages

3.9

9.5

4.2

9.5

Production, license,

distribution, events

29.4

72.9

33.8

73.5

and others

Total

33.3

82.4

38.0

83.0

IP Production Business (Number of copyrighted productions and running time)

As of March 31, 2024

Number of copyrighted productions

1,137 series

Total running time of all copyrighted productions

5,902 hours

Amusement Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Amusement machines

19.1

34.0

17.0

35.0

Amusement facility

40.1

85.4

43.0

90.0

Number of Amusement Facilities

FY2024.3

FY2025.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Forecasts

Forecasts

Start of term

219

219

220

220

Japan

Openings

7

10

5

6

Closures

3

9

1

1

Increase/Decrease

4

1

4

5

End of term

223

220

224

225

Directly

Start of term

19

19

20

20

Openings

1

1

0

3

managed

Overseas

Closures

0

0

0

1

amusement

Increase/Decrease

1

1

0

2

facilities

End of term

20

20

20

22

Start of term

239

239

240

240

Total

Openings

8

11

5

9

Closures

3

10

1

2

Increase/Decrease

5

1

4

7

End of term

244

240

244

247

Revenue-

Japan

804

789

933

1,048

sharing

Overseas

15

14

14

14

facilities

Total

819

803

947

1,062

Other directly

Total

70

78

86

94

managed

facilities

Facilities Total

1,133

1,121

1,277

1,403

*Other directly managed facilities includes amusement

parks, IP

facilities, activity

facilities, and Gashapon

stores

Amusement Facilities (Existing-store sales, YOY, Japan)

Apr.

May

Jun.

1Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2Q

1st Half

(3 mo.)

(3 mo.)

FY2023.3

112.5%

100.1%

95.7%

102.6%

101.3%

102.7%

102.3%

102.1%

102.4%

FY2022.3

110.7%

145.7%

126.6%

127.1%

108.5%

123.9%

119.3%

117.3%

121.6%

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

(3 mo.)

(3 mo.)

FY2023.3

102.2%

99.9%

104.6%

102.4%

100.1%

107.8%

107.6%

104.7%

103.6%

103.0%

FY2022.3

109.7%

103.6%

101.3%

104.6%

109.5%

123.3%

111.3%

113.7%

109.2%

114.9%

*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.

