Holiday Notice
Please be informed that we will be closed from December 29th to January 4th due to the winter holiday period in our company.
We apologize for your inconvenience during this period.
December 2023
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2023 08:03:33 UTC.