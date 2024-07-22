BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of entertainment products and services. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - designing, developing and selling interactive content and video games (44.6%); - manufacturing and sale of toys and related products (34%): toys, housings, capsule products for vending machines, confectionery, clothing and accessories, figurines, reward items for amusement facilities, etc; - designing, manufacturing and selling entertainment machines (12.6%). In addition, the group is developing an activity of operating entertainment installations; - audiovisual content production (5.4%): cartoons, music, films, animations, etc. The group also provides music software publishing and live event broadcasting services; - other (3.4%): including the sale of audiovisual rights. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (69.2%), Asia (9.7%), the Americas (12.6%) and Europe (8.5%).

