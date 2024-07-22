Holiday Notice

Please be informed that we will be closed on July 29th due to the planned annual holiday in our company. We apologize for your inconvenience during this period.

July 2024

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 01:04:03 UTC.