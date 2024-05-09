BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares (Cancellation of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)96.7 KB
May 09, 2024 at 02:12 am EDT
Share
May 9, 2024
Name of listed company: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Name of representative:
Masaru Kawaguchi,
President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Yuji Asako, Director
Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares
(Cancellation of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 178 of the Companies
Act)
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at the Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company approved a resolution to cancel treasury shares as described below pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.
1.
Class of shares to be cancelled
Common shares of the Company
2.
Number of shares to be cancelled
6,000,000 shares*
(0.9% of total number of issued shares before cancellation)
3.
Scheduled date of cancellation
May 21, 2024
Total number of issued shares after cancellation
660,000,000 shares
Number of treasury shares after cancellation
5,614,499 shares
Through this cancellation of treasury shares, 6,000,000 treasury shares, which is the same number of treasury shares purchased based on the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 29, 2024, will be cancelled.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on
09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 May 2024 06:11:23 UTC.
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of entertainment products and services. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- designing, developing and selling interactive content and video games (44.6%);
- manufacturing and sale of toys and related products (34%): toys, housings, capsule products for vending machines, confectionery, clothing and accessories, figurines, reward items for amusement facilities, etc;
- designing, manufacturing and selling entertainment machines (12.6%). In addition, the group is developing an activity of operating entertainment installations;
- audiovisual content production (5.4%): cartoons, music, films, animations, etc. The group also provides music software publishing and live event broadcasting services;
- other (3.4%): including the sale of audiovisual rights.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (69.2%), Asia (9.7%), the Americas (12.6%) and Europe (8.5%).