May 9, 2024

Name of listed company: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Name of representative:

Masaru Kawaguchi,

President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Yuji Asako, Director

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Cancellation of Treasury Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 178 of the Companies

Act)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at the Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company approved a resolution to cancel treasury shares as described below pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1. Class of shares to be cancelled Common shares of the Company 2. Number of shares to be cancelled 6,000,000 shares* (0.9% of total number of issued shares before cancellation) 3. Scheduled date of cancellation May 21, 2024 Total number of issued shares after cancellation 660,000,000 shares Number of treasury shares after cancellation 5,614,499 shares