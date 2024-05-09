May 9, 2024

Name of listed company: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Name of representative:

Masaru Kawaguchi,

President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Yuji Asako, Director

Notice Regarding Distribution of Profits

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors meeting has passed the resolution today to provide a distribution of profits with a date of record of March 31, 2024. The details are as follows. The Company plans to propose this matter on the agenda of the Nineteenth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2024.

1. Content of resolution

Latest projections Dividend paid for the previous fiscal year Resolved amount (announced on (fiscal year ended February 29, 2024) March 31, 2023) Date of record March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ¥50.00 ¥50.00 ¥179.00 Dividend per share Breakdown Breakdown Breakdown base: ¥10.00 base: ¥10.00 base: ¥27.00 performance-based: ¥40.00 performance-based: ¥40.00 performance-based: ¥152.00 Total dividend ¥32,719 million - ¥39,394 million payment Effective date June 25, 2024 - June 20, 2023 Source of cash Retained earnings - Retained earnings dividends

2. Reason

The Company ranks the return of profits to shareholders as one of its highest priorities in its management. The Company aims to further strengthen the Bandai Namco Groupʼs competitiveness and, while maintaining a sound financial status, to achieve regular distributions of dividends and improvement in the Companyʼs corporate value. Specifically, the Company follows a basic policy of providing a return to shareholders that targets a total return ratio of 50% or more based on stable dividend payments of 2% of DOE (dividends on