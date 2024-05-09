May 9, 2024
Name of listed company: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Name of representative:
Masaru Kawaguchi,
President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Yuji Asako, Director
Notice Regarding Distribution of Profits
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors meeting has passed the resolution today to provide a distribution of profits with a date of record of March 31, 2024. The details are as follows. The Company plans to propose this matter on the agenda of the Nineteenth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2024.
1. Content of resolution
Latest projections
Dividend paid for the
previous fiscal year
Resolved amount
(announced on
(fiscal year ended
February 29, 2024)
March 31, 2023)
Date of record
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
¥50.00
¥50.00
¥179.00
Dividend per share
Breakdown
Breakdown
Breakdown
base: ¥10.00
base: ¥10.00
base: ¥27.00
performance-based: ¥40.00
performance-based: ¥40.00
performance-based: ¥152.00
Total dividend
¥32,719 million
-
¥39,394 million
payment
Effective date
June 25, 2024
-
June 20, 2023
Source of cash
Retained earnings
-
Retained earnings
dividends
2. Reason
The Company ranks the return of profits to shareholders as one of its highest priorities in its management. The Company aims to further strengthen the Bandai Namco Groupʼs competitiveness and, while maintaining a sound financial status, to achieve regular distributions of dividends and improvement in the Companyʼs corporate value. Specifically, the Company follows a basic policy of providing a return to shareholders that targets a total return ratio of 50% or more based on stable dividend payments of 2% of DOE (dividends on
equity). Under this policy, the Company strives to maintain long-term and stable dividends and be more aware of capital cost.
Based on the aforementioned basic policy, the Company plans to pay a fiscal year-end dividend of ¥50 per share, which is comprised of a base dividend of ¥10 per share and a performance-based dividend of ¥40 per share. Since the Company paid an interim dividend of ¥10 per share on December 8, 2023, the annual cash dividend for the fiscal year will be ¥60 per share. In addition, for the purpose of implementing an agile capital policy that includes the return of profits to shareholders in accordance with changes in the business environment, while improving capital efficiency through effective utilization of owned assets, the Company purchased treasury shares during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The total number of treasury shares purchased was 6,000,000 shares, and the total purchase cost of the shares was ¥17,237 million, resulting in a total return ratio of 55.7%, taking into account dividends and this purchase of treasury shares. In addition, as explained in the "Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares" disclosure materials released today, for 6,000,000 shares, which is the same number of shares of purchased treasury shares above, the Company plans to cancel all 6,000,000 shares on May 21, 2024.
- The Company conducted a share split at a ratio of three shares for every one common share held by shareholders listed or recorded on the final shareholder register on March 31, 2023, the record date. As the effective date for this share split is April 1, 2023, the year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the record date for which is March 31, 2023, are based on the number of shares before the share split.
(Reference) Breakdown of annual cash dividend per share
Dividend per share
Date of record
End of second
Fiscal year-end
Total
quarter
Dividend paid for the
¥50.00
¥60.00
Breakdown
Breakdown
current fiscal year
¥10.00
base: ¥10.00
base: ¥20.00
(fiscal year ended
performance-based: ¥40.00
performance-based: ¥40.00
March 31, 2024)
¥179.00
¥206.00
Dividend paid for the
Breakdown
Breakdown
previous fiscal year
¥27.00
base: ¥27.00
base: ¥54.00
(fiscal year ended
performance-based:
performance-based:
March 31, 2023)
¥152.00
¥152.00
