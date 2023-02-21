BANDAI NAMCO : Overview of Evaluation Results of Effectiveness of the Company's Board of Directors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023142.6 KB

constructed to monitor decision-making of significant management items and the business execution. The results also confirmed that all constitute members had suitable understanding of the roles they are charged to fulfill, and they engaged in active discussions that included participation of Outside Directors who possess diverse experience and expertise.

On the other hand, in terms of specific issues, it was suggested that in addition to the continuation of the strengthening of policy setting from a global perspective and risk identification and monitoring in order to further enhance the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, there needs to be a strengthening of discussion from an overall optimization perspective concerning the direction in which the Group as a whole should be heading. It was also suggested with respect to fulfilling the responsibilities necessary for realizing a sustainable society, that in addition to the need for a common understanding by the Board of Directors concerning sustainability, there needs to be discussion on matters such as future direction and initiatives.

3. Responses to issues raised and suggestions relating to the effectiveness of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (previous fiscal year)

After giving thought to these evaluation results, the Company's Board of Directors has been taking the following measures.

The Board of Directors continued to strengthen the policy setting from a global perspective and the identification and monitoring of risks. In order to strengthen discussion from an overall optimization perspective concerning the direction in which the Group as a whole should be heading, the Board of Directors continued to promote the enhancement of discussions at officer intensive camps and strengthen information sharing. In addition, the Board of Directors established a new meeting body called the Vision Meeting, at which all Directors attend to hold discussions on the Group's vision and its goals for the medium to long term, and discussions on responses to ongoing raised issues. At the Vision Meeting, discussions were held to delve more deeply into such themes as the IP axis strategy, the global strategy and the personnel strategy. In addition to holding discussions with external advisors to reconfirm its common understanding of sustainability, the Board of Directors held discussions on such matters as the future direction and specific measures for sustainability at officer intensive camps attended by all Directors.

4. Overview of evaluation results of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

< Ratings >

The results of the evaluation of the status of scale, composition, and administration of the Company's Board

< Issues raised >

As issues raised in order to enhance the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, it was pointed out that there needs to be continued strengthening of policy setting from a global perspective and risk identification and monitoring for each strategy, as well as ongoing timely and appropriate discussion on responses to environmental changes.

< Suggestions >

The following suggestions were received in light of the evaluations of effectiveness and issues raised mentioned above.