BANDAI NAMCO : Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Region (Excluding Japan) (Follow-up announcement)100.9 KB

September 20, 2022

Name of listed company:

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Name of representative:

Masaru Kawaguchi,

President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Yuji Asako, Director

Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Region (Excluding Japan) (Follow-up announcement)

On July 13, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. announced that multiple Bandai Namco Group companies in the Asian region (excluding Japan) experienced unauthorized access to their internal systems by a third party, and that servers and PCs may have included customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in the Asian region (excluding Japan).

As a result of the subsequent investigation, it has become clear that the possibility of external leakage of information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in the Asian region (excluding Japan) cannot be denied. Although we have not confirmed any external leakage of information or such claims related to the unauthorized access in question at this point of time, we will continue to pay close attention to the situation.

After discovering the unauthorized access on July 3, 2022, on the same day, the Group disconnected network communication to the Asian region, checked the presence of unauthorized access, and inspected the information system facilities and monitoring systems in the Group companies world-wide. Based on the results, security monitoring and information system structures are being reinforced in cooperation with external agencies. Going forward, the Group as a whole will continue to strengthen its information security structure and work to prevent recurrence.

Investigation results on the possibility of information leakage

As a result of investigating the details and scope of damage caused by unauthorized access, it has become clear that the possibility of external leakage of information cannot be denied for certain files on the server. If you have confirmed any information leakage and other matters relating to the unauthorized access in question, please contact us at the following email address.

We deeply apologize to all those involved for the considerable concern and inconvenience this may cause. Any future matters and such like requiring disclosure will be announced without delay.

