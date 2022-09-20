Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-20 am EDT
9928.00 JPY   -0.23%
04:40aBANDAI NAMCO : Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Region (Excluding Japan) (Follow-up announcement)100.9 KB
PU
03:10aBANDAI NAMCO : Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Region (Excluding Japan) (Follow-up announcement)94.8 KB
PU
09/08Nikkei 225 Up 2.3% on Wall Street Cues, GDP Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BANDAI NAMCO : Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Region (Excluding Japan) (Follow-up announcement)100.9 KB

09/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 20, 2022

Name of listed company:

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Name of representative:

Masaru Kawaguchi,

President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Yuji Asako, Director

Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Region (Excluding Japan) (Follow-up announcement)

On July 13, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. announced that multiple Bandai Namco Group companies in the Asian region (excluding Japan) experienced unauthorized access to their internal systems by a third party, and that servers and PCs may have included customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in the Asian region (excluding Japan).

As a result of the subsequent investigation, it has become clear that the possibility of external leakage of information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in the Asian region (excluding Japan) cannot be denied. Although we have not confirmed any external leakage of information or such claims related to the unauthorized access in question at this point of time, we will continue to pay close attention to the situation.

After discovering the unauthorized access on July 3, 2022, on the same day, the Group disconnected network communication to the Asian region, checked the presence of unauthorized access, and inspected the information system facilities and monitoring systems in the Group companies world-wide. Based on the results, security monitoring and information system structures are being reinforced in cooperation with external agencies. Going forward, the Group as a whole will continue to strengthen its information security structure and work to prevent recurrence.

Investigation results on the possibility of information leakage

As a result of investigating the details and scope of damage caused by unauthorized access, it has become clear that the possibility of external leakage of information cannot be denied for certain files on the server. If you have confirmed any information leakage and other matters relating to the unauthorized access in question, please contact us at the following email address.

We deeply apologize to all those involved for the considerable concern and inconvenience this may cause. Any future matters and such like requiring disclosure will be announced without delay.

1

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
04:40aBANDAI NAMCO : Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Regi..
PU
03:10aBANDAI NAMCO : Regarding Unauthorized Access to Bandai Namco Group Companies in Asian Regi..
PU
09/08Nikkei 225 Up 2.3% on Wall Street Cues, GDP Report
MT
08/31Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
RE
08/30BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report345.4 KB
PU
08/24BANDAI NAMCO : Presentation Material (August 05, 2022)2.6 MB
PU
08/23Nikkei tracks overnight Wall Street losses to hit near two-week low
RE
08/16Nikkei 225 Breaks Even After Morning Slip
MT
08/10BANDAI NAMCO : Holiday Notice15.9 KB
PU
08/09UBS Adjusts Bandai Namco HD's Price Target to 9,600 Yen From 8,900 Yen, Keeps at Neutra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 932 B 6 504 M 6 504 M
Net income 2023 98 338 M 686 M 686 M
Net cash 2023 330 B 2 307 M 2 307 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 2 189 B 15 281 M 15 281 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 886
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9 951,00 JPY
Average target price 11 228,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Kawaguchi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Yuji Asako CFO, Director, Head-Group Administration
Shuji Ohtsu Director & Chief Information Officer
Satoko Kuwabara Independent Outside Director
Koichi Kawana Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.10.64%15 281
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-29.62%20 850
HASBRO, INC.-23.92%10 692
MATTEL, INC.1.02%7 694
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.92%5 169
SPIN MASTER CORP.-5.36%3 512