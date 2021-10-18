BANDAI NAMCO : "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI" Introducing the appeals of Japan through Gunpla to mark the appointment of Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai"! On display for a limited time from late October, 2021, running concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai500.9 KB

Log in
    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
BANDAI NAMCO : "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI" Introducing the appeals of Japan through Gunpla to mark the appointment of Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai"! On display for a limited time from late October, 2021, running concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai

10/18/2021 | 03:32am EDT
October 18, 2021

"THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI"

Introducing the appeals of Japan through Gunpla to mark the appointment of

Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai"!

On display for a limited time from late October, 2021, running concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai

BANDAI SPIRITS Co., LTD. (President and Chief Executive Officer: Nao Udagawa, Head Office:

Minato-ku,Tokyo) will be operating "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI" from late October, 2021, to March 31, 2022, at the Dubai Mall, a shopping mall in Dubai in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai that will begin on October 1, 2021. Given the appointment of Gundam as the "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai", we will be promoting Japanese culture and the joy of monodukuri (creating and crafting) to people around the world through Gunpla (Gundam-seriesplastic models).

Description of "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI"

● Exhibit of 1/10 Scale Standing Gundam Statue

1/10 scale standing statue of RX-78-2 (total height: approximately 1,800 mm) will be on exhibit. Local Gundam fans visiting the Mall and those who developed an interest in Gundam at Expo 2020 Dubai will be able to experience the design and the powerful appeal of Gundam up close and in person.

● Gunpla Exhibit

Those encountering Gundam and Gunpla for the first time will be able to experience the appeal of Gunpla, including the fun of simply looking at the various Gundam plastic models, understanding the forms and mechanical details of Gundam that connect the animated world of Gundam with the real world, and customizing plastic models to create unique and original Gunpla.

● Gunpla Workshop

Visitors will be able to experience the fun of assembling a Gunpla free of charge. The workshop is intended as an opportunity to experience the joy of creating and crafting by actually assembling a Gunpla. Those who wish to participate will be given a numbered ticket on a first-comefirst-served basis.

● Plastic Model of Gundam [PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai]

HG 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM [PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai], a plastic model of the Gundam specially designed by mechanical designer Kunio Okawara to commemorate the appointment of Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai", will be on display.

Display of 1/10 scale

Gunpla Workshop

standing Gundam Statue

Plastic model of Gundam, PR

Ambassador of the Japan

Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

©SOTSUSUNRISE

Collaboration with Books Kinokuniya Dubai Store

The standing Gundam statue is scheduled to be on display at Books Kinokuniya Dubai store in the Dubai Mall during Expo 2020 Dubai for a limited time, ending in late February 2022.

There will be a special section in the store for Gunpla where various Gundam plastic model kits, including HG 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM [PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai] (147AED, including 5% tax), will be available for purchase. The store being situated close to THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI, the intent is to offer showroom visitors, who develop an interest in Gunpla from viewing the exhibit or participating in the workshop, an opportunity to enjoy the experience of purchasing Gunpla.

Streaming Animated Gundam Movies in the United Arab Emirates

The complete feature-length trilogy comprising "Mobile Suit Gundam I", "Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers

of Sorrow", and "Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space" will be streamed in the United Arab

Emirates via GUNDAM.INFO channel (URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/gundaminfo) on YouTube, the official portal site for information on Gundam, for a limited time from October 1 to December 31, 2021. The movies will be subtitled in English.

"Mobile Suit Gundam I"

"Mobile Suit Gundam II:

"Mobile Suit Gundam III:

Soldiers of Sorrow "

Encounters in Space"

  • The contents hereof are accurate and complete as of October 18, 2021, and are subject to change without prior notice.
  • The images herein include conceptual images and computer graphics. They are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual setup or products.

©SOTSUSUNRISE

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
