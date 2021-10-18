BANDAI NAMCO : "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI" Introducing the appeals of Japan through Gunpla to mark the appointment of Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai"! On display for a limited time from late October, 2021, running concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai500.9 KB

October 18, 2021

"THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI"

Introducing the appeals of Japan through Gunpla to mark the appointment of

Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai"!

On display for a limited time from late October, 2021, running concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai

BANDAI SPIRITS Co., LTD. (President and Chief Executive Officer: Nao Udagawa, Head Office:

Minato-ku,Tokyo) will be operating "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI" from late October, 2021, to March 31, 2022, at the Dubai Mall, a shopping mall in Dubai in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, concurrently with Expo 2020 Dubai that will begin on October 1, 2021. Given the appointment of Gundam as the "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai", we will be promoting Japanese culture and the joy of monodukuri (creating and crafting) to people around the world through Gunpla (Gundam-seriesplastic models).

Description of "THE GUNPLA SHOWROOM DUBAI"

● Exhibit of 1/10 Scale Standing Gundam Statue

1/10 scale standing statue of RX-78-2 (total height: approximately 1,800 mm) will be on exhibit. Local Gundam fans visiting the Mall and those who developed an interest in Gundam at Expo 2020 Dubai will be able to experience the design and the powerful appeal of Gundam up close and in person.

● Gunpla Exhibit

Those encountering Gundam and Gunpla for the first time will be able to experience the appeal of Gunpla, including the fun of simply looking at the various Gundam plastic models, understanding the forms and mechanical details of Gundam that connect the animated world of Gundam with the real world, and customizing plastic models to create unique and original Gunpla.

● Gunpla Workshop

Visitors will be able to experience the fun of assembling a Gunpla free of charge. The workshop is intended as an opportunity to experience the joy of creating and crafting by actually assembling a Gunpla. Those who wish to participate will be given a numbered ticket on a first-comefirst-served basis.

● Plastic Model of Gundam [PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai]

HG 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM [PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai], a plastic model of the Gundam specially designed by mechanical designer Kunio Okawara to commemorate the appointment of Gundam as "PR Ambassador of the Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai", will be on display.