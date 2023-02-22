Bandai Namco : Entertainment and FromSoftware Jointly Developed Action RPG ELDEN RING 20M Units Sold Worldwide!164.4 KB

February 22, 2023

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

FromSoftware, Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware Jointly Developed

Action RPG ⒢ELDEN RING⒣

M Units Sold Worldwide!

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Yasuo Miyakawa) and FromSoftware, Inc. (headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hidetaka Miyazaki) announced that the co- developed action RPG "ELDEN RING" (Japan published under FromSoftware, Inc. / all other regions published under Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) has sold more than 20 million units worldwide*.

History of "ELDEN RING"

"ELDEN RING" is an action RPG that allows players to enjoy highly flexible adventures in a vast world with a variety of situations.

Combining the development capabilities of FromSoftware and the marketing power of Bandai Namco Entertainment's overseas network, this title has been supported by fans since its release on February 25, 2022, and has shipped more than 20 million units worldwide to date. It has also received various awards, including "Game of the Year" at "The Game Awards 2022." The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of "ELDEN RING" in the future.

ㄘContent Summaryㄙ

Product Name ELDEN RING Release Date February 25, 2022 PlayStation®5/ PlayStation®4 /Xbox Series X|S / Xbox Genre Action RPG Platforms One (SMART DELIVERY supported) /Steam® Release Regions North America, LATAM, EU, Middle East and Africa, Publisher: Overseas: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Oceania, Asia (including Japan) Japan: FromSoftware, Inc. Official Website https://www.eldenring.com/ LEGAL ELDEN RING™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2023 FromSoftware, Inc.

*The total sales figure is derived from distribution figures of the package version and sales figures of the downloadable versions including those for the PC game platform "Steam."

The information herein represents the information according to the date of the press release. Information may be updated without notice after release. Purchase of the PlayStation®4 disc version can be upgraded to the PlayStation®5 digital version free of charge.

(Upgrade not available if the purchaser does not have a PS5™ disc drive)

The PS5™ version is available for download free of charge if the purchaser purchased the PS4™ download version through PlayStation™Store. The PS4™ version is available for download free of charge if the purchaser purchased the PS5™ download version through PlayStation™Store. The Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One versions of "ELDEN RING" are compatible with Smart Delivery.