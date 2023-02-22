Bandai Namco : Entertainment and FromSoftware Jointly Developed Action RPG ELDEN RING 20M Units Sold Worldwide!164.4 KB

Advanced search
    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
8421.00 JPY   -1.39%
Bandai Namco : Entertainment and FromSoftware Jointly Developed Action RPG ELDEN RING 20M Units Sold Worldwide!
PU
Bandai Namco : Overview of Evaluation Results of Effectiveness of the Company's Board of Directors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
PU
Bandai Namco : Presentation Material (February 07, 2023)
PU
Bandai Namco : Entertainment and FromSoftware Jointly Developed Action RPG ELDEN RING 20M Units Sold Worldwide!

02/22/2023 | 01:27am EST
February 22, 2023

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

FromSoftware, Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware Jointly Developed

Action RPG ELDEN RING

M Units Sold Worldwide!

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Yasuo Miyakawa) and FromSoftware, Inc. (headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hidetaka Miyazaki) announced that the co- developed action RPG "ELDEN RING" (Japan published under FromSoftware, Inc. / all other regions published under Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) has sold more than 20 million units worldwide*.

History of "ELDEN RING"

"ELDEN RING" is an action RPG that allows players to enjoy highly flexible adventures in a vast world with a variety of situations.

Combining the development capabilities of FromSoftware and the marketing power of Bandai Namco Entertainment's overseas network, this title has been supported by fans since its release on February 25, 2022, and has shipped more than 20 million units worldwide to date. It has also received various awards, including "Game of the Year" at "The Game Awards 2022." The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of "ELDEN RING" in the future.

Content Summary

Product Name

ELDEN RING

Release Date

February 25, 2022

PlayStation®5/ PlayStation®4 /Xbox Series X|S / Xbox

Genre

Action RPG

Platforms

One (SMART DELIVERY supported) /Steam®

Release Regions

North America, LATAM, EU, Middle East and Africa,

Publisher:

Overseas: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Oceania, Asia (including Japan)

Japan: FromSoftware, Inc.

Official Website

https://www.eldenring.com/

LEGAL

ELDEN RING™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2023 FromSoftware, Inc.

*The total sales figure is derived from distribution figures of the package version and sales figures of the downloadable versions including those for the PC game platform "Steam."

The information herein represents the information according to the date of the press release. Information may be updated without notice after release. Purchase of the PlayStation®4 disc version can be upgraded to the PlayStation®5 digital version free of charge.

(Upgrade not available if the purchaser does not have a PS5™ disc drive)

The PS5™ version is available for download free of charge if the purchaser purchased the PS4™ download version through PlayStation™Store. The PS4™ version is available for download free of charge if the purchaser purchased the PS5™ download version through PlayStation™Store. The Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One versions of "ELDEN RING" are compatible with Smart Delivery.

The Xbox Series X or Xbox One version can be played between each platform.

"PlayStation", "PS5", and "PS4" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
