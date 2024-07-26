July 26, 2024

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Startup Investment Fund

"Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund"

Invests in Look North World Inc.,

a developer and publisher on UGC Gaming Platforms

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Nao Udagawa) announced today that "Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund" has decided to invest in Look North World Inc. ("LNW"), a company that provides content development, publishing, and marketing on UGC (short for User Generated Content) gaming platforms.

Under Bandai Namco Group's Purpose "Fun for All into the Future" and the vision for the Mid-term Plan (April 2022 - March 2025) "Connect with Fans," Bandai Namco will create new ways to connect with the fans so that IPs (intellectual properties such as characters) are leveraged and deep, broad, multifaceted relationships with our partners, Group employees, societies, and IP fans around the world are fostered. Accordingly, Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund's investment strategy is aimed at enhancing the existing entertainment business while creating the next generation of entertainment business.

LNW recognizes that a great number of Gen Z and Alpha users spend their time on UGC gaming platforms and offers a comprehensive range of services and support across various UGC gaming platforms, encompassing content development, publishing, and marketing. In addition, to further expand the limitless possibilities of entertainment, LNW assists third-party creators with game development and engages closely with players via social media. These strategies resonated with the Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund's principles, leading to the investment in LNW.

With this investment, Bandai Namco Entertainment aims to gain knowledge about delivering content to younger users, who may become future fans of Bandai Namco's products, while also identifying promising creators and IPs early on in order to develop new games and entertainment offerings

Overview of Look North World Inc.