July 25, 2024 at 09:37 pm EDT
July 26, 2024
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Bandai Namco Entertainment's Startup Investment Fund
"Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund"
Invests in Look North World Inc.,
a developer and publisher on UGC Gaming Platforms
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Nao Udagawa) announced today that "Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund" has decided to invest in Look North World Inc. ("LNW"), a company that provides content development, publishing, and marketing on UGC (short for User Generated Content) gaming platforms.
Under Bandai Namco Group's Purpose "Fun for All into the Future" and the vision for the Mid-term Plan (April 2022 - March 2025) "Connect with Fans," Bandai Namco will create new ways to connect with the fans so that IPs (intellectual properties such as characters) are leveraged and deep, broad, multifaceted relationships with our partners, Group employees, societies, and IP fans around the world are fostered. Accordingly, Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund's investment strategy is aimed at enhancing the existing entertainment business while creating the next generation of entertainment business.
LNW recognizes that a great number of Gen Z and Alpha users spend their time on UGC gaming platforms and offers a comprehensive range of services and support across various UGC gaming platforms, encompassing content development, publishing, and marketing. In addition, to further expand the limitless possibilities of entertainment, LNW assists third-party creators with game development and engages closely with players via social media. These strategies resonated with the Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund's principles, leading to the investment in LNW.
With this investment, Bandai Namco Entertainment aims to gain knowledge about delivering content to younger users, who may become future fans of Bandai Namco's products, while also identifying promising creators and IPs early on in order to develop new games and entertainment offerings
Overview of Look North World Inc.
Main Business:
Development of experimental games on newly emerging
gaming platforms, along with publishing and marketing of
games produced by external creators.
Head Office:
Los Angeles, California, USA
Representative:
Alex Seropian, CEO
Official Website:
looknorth.world
■Overview of the Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund
Main Investment Areas:
Games and new forms of entertainment, including AI and UGC solutions that maximize the gaming experience of the users, contents that approach various emerging markets and users such as Gen Z and Alpha, new
entertainment experiences that capture the changing preferences of users, and solutions that bring value to various communities through UGC and CtoC platforms.
Target Stages:
Companies in a wide range of growth stages from pre-seed to later stages
Fund Size:
Approximately 1 billion yen per year (3 billion yen over 3 years)
Ticket Size:
Around 10 to 500 million yen
Official Website:
https://021fund.bn-ent.net/（Japanese）
https://021fund.bn-ent.net/en/（English）
Under the Bandai Namco Group's Purpose "Fun for All into the Future," Bandai Namco Entertainment is working to create a brighter future for everyone around the world by connecting people and societies through the enjoyment of entertainment.
*Please note that the information in this press release is as of the date of release and subject to change without notice.
