  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bandhan Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANDHANBNK   INE545U01014

BANDHAN BANK LIMITED

(BANDHANBNK)
  Report
December 13, 2022
252.15 INR   +2.13%
Bandhan Bank : General updates

12/12/2022 | 10:34pm EST
Ref. No.: BBL/297/2022-23

December 13, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept. of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

BSE Scrip Code: 541153

NSE Symbol: BANDHANBNK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR')

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we inform that the Bank had obtained guarantee under CGFMU, the Trust Fund set up by Government of India, managed by NCGTC as a Trustee, with the purpose of guaranteeing payment against default in Loans extended to eligible borrowers by Banks. It is to be informed that Bank has received claim under the scheme for FY 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 916.61 crores.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Bandhan Bank Limited

INDRANIL BANERJEE

Digitally signed by

INDRANIL BANERJEE Date: 2022.12.13 08:44:47 +05'30'

Indranil Banerjee Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Bandhan Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 03:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 120 B 1 448 M 1 448 M
Net income 2023 29 182 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 398 B 4 810 M 4 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 64 078
Free-Float 49,7%
