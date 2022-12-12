Bandhan Bank : General updates

Ref. No.: BBL/297/2022-23 December 13, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept. of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 BSE Scrip Code: 541153 NSE Symbol: BANDHANBNK Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR')

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we inform that the Bank had obtained guarantee under CGFMU, the Trust Fund set up by Government of India, managed by NCGTC as a Trustee, with the purpose of guaranteeing payment against default in Loans extended to eligible borrowers by Banks. It is to be informed that Bank has received claim under the scheme for FY 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 916.61 crores.

