Bando Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Statements For the First Half of Fiscal 2022
11/09/2022 | 12:01am EST
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
These Consolidated Financial Statements were publicly released in the Japanese language on November 9, 2022.
(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
18,837
16,211
Trade and other receivables
22,486
24,220
Inventories
16,232
17,783
Income taxes receivable
50
62
Other financial assets
734
1,001
Other current assets
859
1,036
Total current assets
59,200
60,316
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
32,954
33,123
Goodwill
4,581
4,581
Intangible assets
3,947
3,812
Investments accounted for using equity method
8,511
9,529
Other financial assets
6,109
5,599
Deferred tax assets
755
754
Other non-current assets
320
278
Total non-current assets
57,180
57,680
Total assets
116,381
117,996
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16,050
16,322
Bonds and borrowings
3,593
4,474
Income taxes payable
1,720
1,110
Other financial liabilities
976
1,006
Provisions
5
3
Other current liabilities
6,174
5,366
Total current liabilities
28,520
28,283
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
10,237
7,412
Retirement benefit liability
651
690
Other financial liabilities
1,675
1,511
Deferred tax liabilities
1,085
926
Other non-current liabilities
1,781
1,565
Total non-current liabilities
15,432
12,107
Total liabilities
43,952
40,390
Equity
Share capital
10,951
10,951
Capital surplus
3,075
3,097
Retained earnings
56,480
58,852
Treasury shares
-2,577
-3,026
Other components of equity
4,203
7,361
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
72,133
77,237
Non-controlling interests
295
368
Total equity
72,429
77,605
Liabilities and equity
116,381
117,996
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Revenue
46,144
52,200
Cost of sales
31,450
37,290
Gross profit
14,693
14,910
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,317
11,261
Other income
248
159
Other expenses
129
97
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
351
660
Operating profit
4,847
4,371
Finance income
289
1,229
Finance costs
59
197
Profit before tax
5,077
5,402
Income tax expense
1,271
1,811
Profit
3,805
3,591
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
3,798
3,568
Non-controlling interests
7
22
Profit
3,805
3,591
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
83.76
80.52
(Millions of yen)
2nd quarter ended
2nd quarter ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Revenue
23,127
26,553
Cost of sales
15,821
19,129
Gross profit
7,305
7,423
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,095
5,642
Other income
148
72
Other expenses
73
47
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
233
409
Operating profit
2,519
2,215
Finance income
109
434
Finance costs
21
101
Profit before tax
2,607
2,548
Income tax expense
739
1,076
Profit
1,868
1,472
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
1,864
1,458
Non-controlling interests
3
14
Profit
1,868
1,472
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
41.24
33.01
(3) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
Total
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
Total
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
Comprehensive income
3,805
3,591
595
-279
5
-3
601
-282
-495
2,855
104
681
-391
3,536
210
3,254
4,016
6,845
4,006
6,768
9
76
4,016
6,845
(Millions of yen)
2nd quarter ended
2nd quarter ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
Total
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
Total
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
Comprehensive income
1,868
1,472
555
-192
-0
1
554
-190
-370
248
82
135
-287
384
267
193
2,135
1,666
2,129
1,631
6
34
2,135
1,666
(4) Consolidated Statement of Change in Equity
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Non-
Total equity
Other
controlling
Total
Share
Capital
Retained
Treasury
attributable
components
interests
capital
surplus
earnings
shares
to owners of
of equity
parent
Balance at beginning of period
10,951
3,075
55,857
-1,622
2,230
70,491
271
70,763
Profit
3,798
3,798
7
3,805
Other comprehensive income
207
207
2
210
Comprehensive income
－
－
3,798
－
207
4,006
9
4,016
Dividends of surplus
-912
-912
-7
-920
Purchase of treasury shares
-464
-464
-464
Disposal of treasury shares
－
－
Share-based remuneration
18
18
18
transactions
Transfer from other components
14
-14
－
－
of equity to retained earnings
Total
－
18
-898
-464
-14
-1,359
-7
-1,366
Balance at end of period
10,951
3,093
58,757
-2,086
2,423
73,139
273
73,412
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Non-
Total equity
Other
controlling
Total
Capital
Retained
Treasury
attributable
Share capital
components
interests
surplus
earnings
shares
to owners of
of equity
parent
Balance at beginning of period
10,951
3,075
56,480
-2,577
4,203
72,133
295
72,429
Effect of hyperinflation
-170
-170
-170
Restated equity
10,951
3,075
56,310
-2,577
4,203
71,963
295
72,258
Profit
3,568
3,568
22
3,591
Other comprehensive income
3,200
3,200
53
3,254
Comprehensive income
－
－
3,568
－
3,200
6,768
76
6,845
Dividends of surplus
-1,068
-1,068
-3
-1,071
Purchase of treasury shares
-448
-448
-448
Share-based remuneration
22
22
22
transactions
Transfer from other components
41
-41
－
－
of equity to retained earnings
Total
－
22
-1,026
-448
-41
-1,494
-3
-1,497
Balance at end of period
10,951
3,097
58,852
-3,026
7,361
77,237
368
77,605
