Bando Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Statements For the First Half of Fiscal 2022

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

Non-controlling interests

Comprehensive income