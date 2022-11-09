Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    5195   JP3779000003

BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5195)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:08 2022-11-09 am EST
1023.00 JPY   -2.11%
Bando Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Statements For the First Half of Fiscal 2022
PU
10/02Tranche Update on Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
09/29BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Bando Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Statements For the First Half of Fiscal 2022

11/09/2022 | 12:01am EST
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These Consolidated Financial Statements were publicly released in the Japanese language on November 9, 2022.

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

18,837

16,211

Trade and other receivables

22,486

24,220

Inventories

16,232

17,783

Income taxes receivable

50

62

Other financial assets

734

1,001

Other current assets

859

1,036

Total current assets

59,200

60,316

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

32,954

33,123

Goodwill

4,581

4,581

Intangible assets

3,947

3,812

Investments accounted for using equity method

8,511

9,529

Other financial assets

6,109

5,599

Deferred tax assets

755

754

Other non-current assets

320

278

Total non-current assets

57,180

57,680

Total assets

116,381

117,996

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16,050

16,322

Bonds and borrowings

3,593

4,474

Income taxes payable

1,720

1,110

Other financial liabilities

976

1,006

Provisions

5

3

Other current liabilities

6,174

5,366

Total current liabilities

28,520

28,283

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

10,237

7,412

Retirement benefit liability

651

690

Other financial liabilities

1,675

1,511

Deferred tax liabilities

1,085

926

Other non-current liabilities

1,781

1,565

Total non-current liabilities

15,432

12,107

Total liabilities

43,952

40,390

Equity

Share capital

10,951

10,951

Capital surplus

3,075

3,097

Retained earnings

56,480

58,852

Treasury shares

-2,577

-3,026

Other components of equity

4,203

7,361

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

72,133

77,237

Non-controlling interests

295

368

Total equity

72,429

77,605

Liabilities and equity

116,381

117,996

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Revenue

46,144

52,200

Cost of sales

31,450

37,290

Gross profit

14,693

14,910

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,317

11,261

Other income

248

159

Other expenses

129

97

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

351

660

Operating profit

4,847

4,371

Finance income

289

1,229

Finance costs

59

197

Profit before tax

5,077

5,402

Income tax expense

1,271

1,811

Profit

3,805

3,591

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

3,798

3,568

Non-controlling interests

7

22

Profit

3,805

3,591

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

83.76

80.52

(Millions of yen)

2nd quarter ended

2nd quarter ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Revenue

23,127

26,553

Cost of sales

15,821

19,129

Gross profit

7,305

7,423

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,095

5,642

Other income

148

72

Other expenses

73

47

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

233

409

Operating profit

2,519

2,215

Finance income

109

434

Finance costs

21

101

Profit before tax

2,607

2,548

Income tax expense

739

1,076

Profit

1,868

1,472

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

1,864

1,458

Non-controlling interests

3

14

Profit

1,868

1,472

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

41.24

33.01

(3) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

Non-controlling interests

Comprehensive income

3,805

3,591

595

-279

5

-3

601

-282

-495

2,855

104

681

-391

3,536

210

3,254

4,016

6,845

4,006

6,768

9

76

4,016

6,845

(Millions of yen)

2nd quarter ended

2nd quarter ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

Non-controlling interests

Comprehensive income

1,868

1,472

555

-192

-0

1

554

-190

-370

248

82

135

-287

384

267

193

2,135

1,666

2,129

1,631

6

34

2,135

1,666

(4) Consolidated Statement of Change in Equity

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Non-

Total equity

Other

controlling

Total

Share

Capital

Retained

Treasury

attributable

components

interests

capital

surplus

earnings

shares

to owners of

of equity

parent

Balance at beginning of period

10,951

3,075

55,857

-1,622

2,230

70,491

271

70,763

Profit

3,798

3,798

7

3,805

Other comprehensive income

207

207

2

210

Comprehensive income

3,798

207

4,006

9

4,016

Dividends of surplus

-912

-912

-7

-920

Purchase of treasury shares

-464

-464

-464

Disposal of treasury shares

Share-based remuneration

18

18

18

transactions

Transfer from other components

14

-14

of equity to retained earnings

Total

18

-898

-464

-14

-1,359

-7

-1,366

Balance at end of period

10,951

3,093

58,757

-2,086

2,423

73,139

273

73,412

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Non-

Total equity

Other

controlling

Total

Capital

Retained

Treasury

attributable

Share capital

components

interests

surplus

earnings

shares

to owners of

of equity

parent

Balance at beginning of period

10,951

3,075

56,480

-2,577

4,203

72,133

295

72,429

Effect of hyperinflation

-170

-170

-170

Restated equity

10,951

3,075

56,310

-2,577

4,203

71,963

295

72,258

Profit

3,568

3,568

22

3,591

Other comprehensive income

3,200

3,200

53

3,254

Comprehensive income

3,568

3,200

6,768

76

6,845

Dividends of surplus

-1,068

-1,068

-3

-1,071

Purchase of treasury shares

-448

-448

-448

Share-based remuneration

22

22

22

transactions

Transfer from other components

41

-41

of equity to retained earnings

Total

22

-1,026

-448

-41

-1,494

-3

-1,497

Balance at end of period

10,951

3,097

58,852

-3,026

7,361

77,237

368

77,605

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 744 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 8,32 M 8,32 M
Net cash 2022 5 741 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 46 048 M 317 M 317 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 122
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomio Ueno President & Representative Director
Mitsutaka Yoshii Chairman
Takashi Shigematsu Independent Outside Director
Haruo Shimizu Independent Outside Director
Sayuri Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.58%316
MISUMI GROUP INC.-33.26%6 112
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)5.51%5 967
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-3.86%4 994
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.10.96%3 729
SFS GROUP AG-27.02%3 613