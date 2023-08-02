"We achieved second quarter revenue of $146 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, both of which exceeded their respective guidance ranges," said Daryl Raiford, Bandwidth's Chief Financial Officer. "Against a backdrop of a choppy economic environment, these results demonstrate our value proposition is strong and core business model is resilient. Accordingly, we are increasing our full year revenue guidance to reflect our first half revenue over achievement and continue to target year-over-year profitability growth of 30 percent."

"I am pleased with our business performance and financial results in the second quarter of 2023 demonstrating solid execution and a focus on serving our customers through a challenging economic environment," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Chief Executive Officer. "Looking to the remainder of the year, we will maintain our strong focus on disciplined execution and expanded profitability while leveraging our global reach, regulatory experience, enterprise-grade APIs, and breakthrough innovations like Maestro for the benefit of our customers."

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9-as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit www.bandwidth.com.

