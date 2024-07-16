RALEIGH, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 before market open on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Bandwidth will offer a live webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the completion of the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in number (domestic): 844-481-2707

Dial-in number (international): 412-317-0663

Replay information:

Following the completion of the call through Thursday, August 8, 2024, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 for the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the U.S., and entering passcode 9676778.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com.

