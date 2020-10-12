Bandwidth : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, announced today it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on October 29, 2020.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (855) 327-6837 for the U.S. or Canada, or (631) 891-4304 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 10011373. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network–one of the largest in the nation. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

