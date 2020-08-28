Banestes S A Banco do Estado do Espírito Santo : Embandeiramento do Cartão Banescard

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO
CNPJ/MF n° 28.127.603/0001-78 - NIRE 32300000703
Companhia Aberta
FATO RELEVANTE
EMBANDEIRAMENTO DO CARTÃO BANESCARD
BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO ("Banco"), em cumprimento ao disposto no §4° do artigo 157 da Lei 6.404/1976 ("Lei das S.A.") e na Instrução CVM N° 358/2002, e dando continuidade ao Fato Relevante publicado em 16 de julho de 2020, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, concluiu e efetivou a assinatura, nesta data, da parceria comercial com a VISA para embandeiramento dos cartões Banescard que serão aceitos nacionalmente e internacionalmente.
Vitória, ES, 28 de agosto de 2020.
Fernando Poncio Paiva
Diretor de Relações com Investidores e de Finanças
BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO
CNPJ/MF n° 28.127.603/0001-78 - NIRE 32300000703
Publicly-Held Company
MATERIAL FACT
BANESCARD PAYMENT CARD BRANDED BY VISA
BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO ("Bank"), in accordance with the 4th Paragraph of article 157 from Law Nº 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, moving forward with the Material Fact published on July 16, 2020, informs its shareholders and the general market that accomplished and signated, on this date, the commercial partnership with VISA for issuing the Banescard payment cards - wich will be accepted on domestic and international markets.
Vitória, ES, August 28, 2020.
Fernando Poncio Paiva
Chief Investor Relations and Finance Officer
