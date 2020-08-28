Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banestes S.A - Banco do Estado do Espírito Santo    BEES3   BRBEESACNOR9

BANESTES S.A - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO

(BEES3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banestes S A Banco do Estado do Espírito Santo : Embandeiramento do Cartão Banescard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO

CNPJ/MF n° 28.127.603/0001-78 - NIRE 32300000703

Companhia Aberta

FATO RELEVANTE

EMBANDEIRAMENTO DO CARTÃO BANESCARD

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO ("Banco"), em cumprimento ao disposto no §4° do artigo 157 da Lei 6.404/1976 ("Lei das S.A.") e na Instrução CVM N° 358/2002, e dando continuidade ao Fato Relevante publicado em 16 de julho de 2020, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, concluiu e efetivou a assinatura, nesta data, da parceria comercial com a VISA para embandeiramento dos cartões Banescard que serão aceitos nacionalmente e internacionalmente.

Vitória, ES, 28 de agosto de 2020.

Fernando Poncio Paiva

Diretor de Relações com Investidores e de Finanças

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO

CNPJ/MF n° 28.127.603/0001-78 - NIRE 32300000703

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

BANESCARD PAYMENT CARD BRANDED BY VISA

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO ("Bank"), in accordance with the 4th Paragraph of article 157 from Law Nº 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, moving forward with the Material Fact published on July 16, 2020, informs its shareholders and the general market that accomplished and signated, on this date, the commercial partnership with VISA for issuing the Banescard payment cards - wich will be accepted on domestic and international markets.

Vitória, ES, August 28, 2020.

Fernando Poncio Paiva

Chief Investor Relations and Finance Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BANESTES SA - Banco do Estado do Espírito Santo published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 21:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANESTES S.A - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO
05:25pBANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Embandeiramento do Cartão Banescard
PU
05:25pBANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Reestruturação da Diretoria Executiva
PU
08/27BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Parecer Favorável referente ao Código de ..
PU
08/27BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Aprovação do Código de Governança do Bane..
PU
08/27BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Manifestação Favorável ref. o Código de G..
PU
08/19PRONAMPE : Banestes anuncia liberação de cerca de R$ 190 milhões para linha de c..
PU
08/18BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Eleição da Diretoria e do Comitê de Audit..
PU
08/06BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : reduz taxas de juros após nova queda da S..
PU
08/06BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Aprovação do Formulário de Referência
PU
08/06BANESTES S A BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍ : Manifestação Favorável ref. Formulário de..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 175 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2019 214 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net cash 2019 3 131 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,26x
Yield 2019 5,44%
Capitalization 1 738 M 319 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,63%
Chart BANESTES S.A - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO
Duration : Period :
Banestes S.A - Banco do Estado do Espírito Santo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
José Amarildo Casagrande Chief Executive Officer
Estanislau Kostka Stein Chairman
Fernando Poncio Paiva Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Silvio Henrique Brunoro Grillo Technology Director
João Felício Scárdua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANESTES S.A - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO-13.81%310
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.87%159 777
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.34%55 578
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.84%55 340
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.83%46 582
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.44%44 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group