Banestes S A Banco do Estado do Espírito Santo : Embandeiramento do Cartão Banescard

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO

CNPJ/MF n° 28.127.603/0001-78 - NIRE 32300000703

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

BANESCARD PAYMENT CARD BRANDED BY VISA

BANESTES S.A. - BANCO DO ESTADO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO ("Bank"), in accordance with the 4th Paragraph of article 157 from Law Nº 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, moving forward with the Material Fact published on July 16, 2020, informs its shareholders and the general market that accomplished and signated, on this date, the commercial partnership with VISA for issuing the Banescard payment cards - wich will be accepted on domestic and international markets.

Vitória, ES, August 28, 2020.

Fernando Poncio Paiva

Chief Investor Relations and Finance Officer