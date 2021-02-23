Bang & Olufsen a/s : Huddly and Bang & Olufsen announce partnership

Published February 22, 2021



Bang & Olufsen is synonymous with immaculate sound quality, timeless design, and superior craftsmanship, Huddly with state-of-the-art camera solutions. Today, the two Scandinavian high-end brands announce that they are partnering up. Through a new exclusive bundle offer of Bang & Olufsen's audio products and Huddly's recently launched Huddly ONE camera the ambition is to take the 'work from anywhere' experience to the next level.





Stein Ove Eriksen, Huddly CEO and Co-founder, is excited about joining forces with Bang & Olufsen: 'Bang & Olufsen is an icon of design and technology excellence. We share an uncompromising commitment to delivering the best user experience. Through our partnership, we will together be able to provide an exceptional combination of sound and video experiences for our customers.'





The pandemic has accelerated the trend in location independent working for organisations and having the right tools will be important to support employees and keep productivity high according to John Charles Howard, Head of Enterprise at Bang & Olufsen.





'The workplace is transforming rapidly and having the right solutions to avoid fatigue from working more virtually and keeping employee engagement high are critical. Impeccable sound and video are prerequisites for a great work experience, and why this new partnership is excellent news for end users. Huddly is known for its high-quality camera solutions, and together with Bang & Olufsen's signature sound we will be able to offer a unique work from anywhere experience,' says John Charles Howard.





The new partnership will begin with the bundling of the Huddly ONE camera with one of three Bang & Olufsen products: the portable Bluetooth speaker Beosound A1 2nd generation, Beoplay E8 earphones, or the Beoplay H9 headphones. The Huddly ONE is a camera designed for one-person usage. With Full HD, wide-angle video, it delivers high-quality meetings from desktop and laptop so that people can do their best work from anywhere.





The bundle will be available from 22 February in EMEA through Bang & Olufsen and Huddly authorised enterprise partners. The aim is then to extend this availability globally through authorised partners in the Americas and APAC.