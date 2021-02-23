Log in
Bang & Olufsen a/s : Huddly and Bang & Olufsen announce partnership–

02/23/2021 | 05:13pm EST
Corporate news

-

Published February 22, 2021

Bang & Olufsen is synonymous with immaculate sound quality, timeless design, and superior craftsmanship, Huddly with state-of-the-art camera solutions. Today, the two Scandinavian high-end brands announce that they are partnering up. Through a new exclusive bundle offer of Bang & Olufsen's audio products and Huddly's recently launched Huddly ONE camera the ambition is to take the 'work from anywhere' experience to the next level.

Stein Ove Eriksen, Huddly CEO and Co-founder, is excited about joining forces with Bang & Olufsen: 'Bang & Olufsen is an icon of design and technology excellence. We share an uncompromising commitment to delivering the best user experience. Through our partnership, we will together be able to provide an exceptional combination of sound and video experiences for our customers.'

The pandemic has accelerated the trend in location independent working for organisations and having the right tools will be important to support employees and keep productivity high according to John Charles Howard, Head of Enterprise at Bang & Olufsen.

'The workplace is transforming rapidly and having the right solutions to avoid fatigue from working more virtually and keeping employee engagement high are critical. Impeccable sound and video are prerequisites for a great work experience, and why this new partnership is excellent news for end users. Huddly is known for its high-quality camera solutions, and together with Bang & Olufsen's signature sound we will be able to offer a unique work from anywhere experience,' says John Charles Howard.

The new partnership will begin with the bundling of the Huddly ONE camera with one of three Bang & Olufsen products: the portable Bluetooth speaker Beosound A1 2nd generation, Beoplay E8 earphones, or the Beoplay H9 headphones. The Huddly ONE is a camera designed for one-person usage. With Full HD, wide-angle video, it delivers high-quality meetings from desktop and laptop so that people can do their best work from anywhere.

The bundle will be available from 22 February in EMEA through Bang & Olufsen and Huddly authorised enterprise partners. The aim is then to extend this availability globally through authorised partners in the Americas and APAC.

For further information
-

Contact

Jens Gamborg, Bang & Olufsen

Email: Jgam@bang-olufsen.dk
Phone: +45 24 96 93 71

Stein J. Frisch, PR and Investor Relations, Huddly.

Email: huddly@lillebyfrisch.no
Phone: +47 916 10 911

About Huddly -

Huddly is a technology company that creates tools for team collaboration. Based in Oslo, Norway, we combine expertise across the fields of design, hardware, software, and artificial intelligence. Our smart cameras are designed to make it easier and better for people to communicate with each other. Huddly's solutions with industry-leading partners enable high-quality video experiences on all major collaboration platforms. Learn more: www.huddly.com

About Bang & Olufsen
-

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation. Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company

employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
