The fully integrated partnership includes Bang & Olufsen's logo featuring on the upper back of the shirt worn by the AS Monaco football team, the legendary diagonal pattern of which was first designed by Princess Grace of Monaco in the 1960's. Bang & Olufsen will also benefit from visibility at the Stade Louis-II - AS Monaco home ground, as well as on the Club's official signage and various communication platforms. They will also collaborate with the Club on exclusive content creation, and a best-in-class hospitality program to enjoy music moments and one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experiences. According to Bang & Olufsen CMO Kamel Ouadi, the partnership with AS Monaco will raise awareness and provide a platform to bring the "Sound of Monaco" to life among the lovers of the Club and the Principality all over the world. "Bang & Olufsen has been designing the future since 1925 and continues to push the boundaries of sound innovation. Music isn't something we just listen to, it's something we feel and connect with. By partnering with AS Monaco, we want to connect with new audiences by raising our awareness globally. The country of Monaco is a global destination synonymous with timeless glamour and entertainment, and at Bang & Olufsen, we want to entertain our audiences through sound and music from our luxurious, timeless products and experiences." Thibaut Chatelard, AS Monaco Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer: "We are pleased that Bang & Olufsen is joining the family of AS Monaco partners. Through its excellence and sense of innovation, Bang & Olufsen has never stopped reinventing codes since its creation in 1925. We are perfectly in tune with this quest for performance and the desire to push the boundaries. We are looking forward to this collaboration, which we are convinced will be a great success for both of us!" Bang & Olufsen has created some of the world's most iconic audio and home entertainment products based on the unique combination of powerful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. This partnership will allow a wider community to enjoy music and sound that delight and intrigue the senses through immersive experiences.