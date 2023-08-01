Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen and AS Monaco announce partnership, magnifying the sound of Monaco
Today at 11:10 am
Share
Bang & Olufsen and AS Monaco announce partnership, magnifying the sound of Monaco
Today, Bang & Olufsen is delighted to announce a new partnership as Premium Partner of AS Monaco. The Danish audio brand and football team have a strong heritage and passion for excellence. Both brands share a vision to bring the lifestyle and the sound of passion to audiences everywhere through immersive experiences both on and off the pitch.
The fully integrated partnership includes Bang & Olufsen's logo featuring on the upper back of the shirt worn by the AS Monaco football team, the legendary diagonal pattern of which was first designed by Princess Grace of Monaco in the 1960's. Bang & Olufsen will also benefit from visibility at the Stade Louis-II - AS Monaco home ground, as well as on the Club's official signage and various communication platforms. They will also collaborate with the Club on exclusive content creation, and a best-in-class hospitality program to enjoy music moments and one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experiences.
According to Bang & Olufsen CMO Kamel Ouadi, the partnership with AS Monaco will raise awareness and provide a platform to bring the "Sound of Monaco" to life among the lovers of the Club and the Principality all over the world.
"Bang & Olufsen has been designing the future since 1925 and continues to push the boundaries of sound innovation. Music isn't something we just listen to, it's something we feel and connect with. By partnering with AS Monaco, we want to connect with new audiences by raising our awareness globally. The country of Monaco is a global destination synonymous with timeless glamour and entertainment, and at Bang & Olufsen, we want to entertain our audiences through sound and music from our luxurious, timeless products and experiences."
Thibaut Chatelard, AS Monaco Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer: "We are pleased that Bang & Olufsen is joining the family of AS Monaco partners. Through its excellence and sense of innovation, Bang & Olufsen has never stopped reinventing codes since its creation in 1925. We are perfectly in tune with this quest for performance and the desire to push the boundaries. We are looking forward to this collaboration, which we are convinced will be a great success for both of us!"
Bang & Olufsen has created some of the world's most iconic audio and home entertainment products based on the unique combination of powerful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. This partnership will allow a wider community to enjoy music and sound that delight and intrigue the senses through immersive experiences.
DOWNLOAD MEDIA KIT
For further information
Contact
Allan Fatum, Sr. Manager, Head of Global PR
Email: afa@bang-olufsen.dk
Phone: +45 2965 0996
Bethan Beckett, Global PR Manager,
Email: bebe@bang-olufsen.dk
Phone: +45 9684 1888
Find us on social media
Follow the conversation at @bangolufsen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube using #BangOlufsen and #SoundOfMonaco.
About Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.
Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
About AS Monaco
AS Monaco is a historic club of the French Championship, founded in 1924.
With eight Ligue 1 titles, ten national cups and two European Cup finals (Champions League 2004, European Cup winners cup 1992), AS Monaco has one of the most impressive records in French football and a strong heritage.
The famous diagonal jersey created by Princess Grace, the Louis-II Stadium built on the Mediterranean Sea, the tradition of beautiful play and the nurturing of young talents (five French World Champions - T. Henry, D. Trezeguet, E. Petit, L. Thuram and K. Mbappé - are from the Academy) are the markers of a club with a unique situation, focused on excellence. AS Monaco, like the Principality of which it is an ambassador, is known throughout the world and enjoys a strong international reputation, notably supported by a large community of more than 22 million fans on social networks.
www.asmonaco.com
Bang & Olufsen A/S, Bang og Olufsens Allé 1, DK-7600 Struer, Company reg. no. 41257911. (c) Bang & Olufsen 2023
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 15:09:18 UTC.
Bang & Olufsen A/S is a Denmark-based company engaged in the design, development and marketing of audio and video equipment. The Company supplies primarily music systems, loudspeakers, television sets and multimedia products. Its activities are divided into two business areas: Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B). The B2C area includes two segments: audiovisual (AV), offering audio and video products sold under the Bang & Olufsen brand; and B&O PLAY, which delivers stand-alone, portable products. The B2B business area also consists of Automotive segment, which comprises development, production and sale of sound systems for a range of cars, such as Aston Martin, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Furthermore, the Company is parent of Bang & Olufsen Group, which operates worldwide.