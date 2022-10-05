Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen and Origin Acoustics announce expanded partnership in the custom channel

Danish luxury brand Bang & Olufsen ramps up its enterprise efforts with a dedicated headset

proposition for the growing number of hybrid workers with the launch of Beocom Portal. The headset combines Bang & Olufsen's signature sound with business capabilities and functionality.

"The Beocom Portal headset is made specifically to cater to the needs of professionals who want high-quality audio and design as well as features and technology suited for work. The launch of Beocom Portal marks the next big step in our efforts to grow our business-to-business portfolio which is an important strategic focus area for Bang & Olufsen," says John Howard, Head of Enterprise at Bang & Olufsen.

The Beocom name builds on Bang & Olufsen's legacy. The name was first introduced 40 years ago in 1982 when the company decided to go into the telephone business with stationary phones. Bang & Olufsen's stationary phones went out of production in 1998 but now the name is reintroduced to bring a new product line to life.