Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen and Origin Acoustics announce expanded partnership in the custom channel
10/05/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Product news
Danish luxury brand Bang & Olufsen ramps up its enterprise efforts with a dedicated headset
proposition for the growing number of hybrid workers with the launch of Beocom Portal. The headset combines Bang & Olufsen's signature sound with business capabilities and functionality.
"The Beocom Portal headset is made specifically to cater to the needs of professionals who want high-quality audio and design as well as features and technology suited for work. The launch of Beocom Portal marks the next big step in our efforts to grow our business-to-business portfolio which is an important strategic focus area for Bang & Olufsen," says John Howard, Head of Enterprise at Bang & Olufsen.
The Beocom name builds on Bang & Olufsen's legacy. The name was first introduced 40 years ago in 1982 when the company decided to go into the telephone business with stationary phones. Bang & Olufsen's stationary phones went out of production in 1998 but now the name is reintroduced to bring a new product line to life.
Beocom Portal comes with Zoom
Bang & Olufsen has continually expanded into the enterprise market with strategic partnerships and by collaborating with industry-leading partners. The Beocom Portal has been certified by Zoom Video Communications, Inc., which will improve the product experience enabling clear and seamless audio.
According to Jeff Fox, Strategic Alliances Marketing Lead at Zoom, the need for multi-purpose
devices made with a focus on design and sound is growing significantly.
"In this new era of hybrid working, we are seeing an increasing awareness around design and sound among our customers, especially the younger audience. They use Zoom on different devices in all kinds of everyday situations and they expect the devices to be high-quality and functional, and look great whether they are doing sport, traveling, relaxing, or working at home or from the office," says Jeff Fox.
Key features for the Beocom Portal include:
Enhanced capabilities for business: Beocom Portal is certified for Zoom and compatible with the most popular communication platforms. Thanks to the dongle included with the headset, a pre-paired wireless experience with improved connectivity and quality are provided with easy access and no interruptions or lost connections.
Bang & Olufsen signature sound: The speakers are perfected with Band & Olufsen's best-in-class acoustic engineers, providing the uncompromised Bang Olufsen signature sound.
Crystal clear conversations: An array of beamforming microphones isolate and amplify the voice of the user while cancelling out background noise. Intuitive touch controls provide quick access to essential voice features such as mute and ANC/own voice adjustment.
Comfort and design fit for all-day use: The headset is designed to provide comfort and to add Scandinavian design values to the world of business. Designed for extended wear, Beocom Portal has a lightweight design with memory foam ear cushions. Its built-in jaw support improves acoustic performance as well as comfort. The inner headband is made from a high-quality boo textile, chosen for its durability and breathability, and is crafted with a unique offset padding to relieve pressure and avoid extended wearing fatigue.
For further information
Contact
Marie Elbæk, PR Manager
Email: press@bang-olufsen.dk
Phone: +45 6021 2542
About Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.
Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:51:01 UTC.