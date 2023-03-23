Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen and SuperRare in new NFT art collaboration

Published March 22, 2023



Bang & Olufsen builds upon it's premiere entry to the NFT universe, the DNA Collection, by announcing a partnership with SuperRare Labs, the leading curated NFT marketplace for unique digital artwork. The collaboration with SuperRare Labs will explore the NFT marketplace's groundbreaking RarePass initiative, offering collectors an unprecedented opportunity to acquire a premium collection of cryptoart by some of the most prominent SuperRare artists in a single transaction.

As part of the partnership, Bang & Olufsen will become a RarePass holder and use the opportunity to offer all RarePass holders a unique digital artworks from Bang & Olufsen's DNA Collection.

With a shared vision of connecting creators and culture with technology, Bang & Olufsen and SuperRare are aligned on continuing to build a broader community across the digital and physical worlds in a way that can enhance the intersection between technology, music, and art. The collaboration is representative of the boundary-pushing and future mindset that has been at the heart of the heritage brand since its founding in 1925. As a RarePass holder, Bang & Olufsen can collect up to 20 artworks by cryptoart's most recognizable NFT artists including Pindar Van Arman, OSF, Anne Spalter, Matt Kane, Coldie, Hackatao, and XCOPY.

This announcement follows the launch of Bang & Olufsen's DNA Collection - 1925 digital collectibles is built around three of Bang & Olufsen's iconic products - the Beogram 4000 turntable, the Beosound A9 and the Beolab 90 speakers. It also features a brand-new digital product design, The Beoverse Alpha, a conceptual boombox that has been designed for use in the Metaverse. Apart from the digital collectible, holders of the DNA NFT will receive a metaverse 3D model of their NFT and will have the opportunity to exclusively purchase a token gated physical, limited-edition Beosound A9 speaker with artwork from the collaborating artists: Hackatao, Thomas Lin Pedersen, Shavonne Wong, RAC, and Gramatik & Luxas.

"With our first NFT collection, we are embracing the fast-growing Web3 art and music scene by re-envisioning our legacy to create objects that become both design classics and collector's items. Sharing the vision of connecting art and technology in new and innovative ways, SuperRare Labs is a natural partner for our brand," says Bang & Olufsen SVP & Head of Business Development and Brand Collaborations, Christoffer Poulsen.

In celebration of the partnershipRarePass, DNA Collection holders and the general public are invited to visit the Bang & Olufsen Flagship Showroom in SoHo during April's NFT Week in New York City. Artworks from both RarePass and the DNA Collection will be on display throughout the week (April 11 to 15th).