Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen and SuperRare in new NFT art collaboration
03/23/2023 | 11:13am EDT
Press release
-
Published March 22, 2023
Bang & Olufsen builds upon it's premiere entry to the NFT universe, the DNA Collection, by announcing a partnership with SuperRare Labs, the leading curated NFT marketplace for unique digital artwork. The collaboration with SuperRare Labs will explore the NFT marketplace's groundbreaking RarePass initiative, offering collectors an unprecedented opportunity to acquire a premium collection of cryptoart by some of the most prominent SuperRare artists in a single transaction.
As part of the partnership, Bang & Olufsen will become a RarePass holder and use the opportunity to offer all RarePass holders a unique digital artworks from Bang & Olufsen's DNA Collection.
With a shared vision of connecting creators and culture with technology, Bang & Olufsen and SuperRare are aligned on continuing to build a broader community across the digital and physical worlds in a way that can enhance the intersection between technology, music, and art. The collaboration is representative of the boundary-pushing and future mindset that has been at the heart of the heritage brand since its founding in 1925. As a RarePass holder, Bang & Olufsen can collect up to 20 artworks by cryptoart's most recognizable NFT artists including Pindar Van Arman, OSF, Anne Spalter, Matt Kane, Coldie, Hackatao, and XCOPY.
This announcement follows the launch of Bang & Olufsen's DNA Collection - 1925 digital collectibles is built around three of Bang & Olufsen's iconic products - the Beogram 4000 turntable, the Beosound A9 and the Beolab 90 speakers. It also features a brand-new digital product design, The Beoverse Alpha, a conceptual boombox that has been designed for use in the Metaverse. Apart from the digital collectible, holders of the DNA NFT will receive a metaverse 3D model of their NFT and will have the opportunity to exclusively purchase a token gated physical, limited-edition Beosound A9 speaker with artwork from the collaborating artists: Hackatao, Thomas Lin Pedersen, Shavonne Wong, RAC, and Gramatik & Luxas.
"With our first NFT collection, we are embracing the fast-growing Web3 art and music scene by re-envisioning our legacy to create objects that become both design classics and collector's items. Sharing the vision of connecting art and technology in new and innovative ways, SuperRare Labs is a natural partner for our brand," says Bang & Olufsen SVP & Head of Business Development and Brand Collaborations, Christoffer Poulsen.
In celebration of the partnershipRarePass, DNA Collection holders and the general public are invited to visit the Bang & Olufsen Flagship Showroom in SoHo during April's NFT Week in New York City. Artworks from both RarePass and the DNA Collection will be on display throughout the week (April 11 to 15th).
For further information
-
Bang & Olufsen contact
Allan Fatum, Sr. Manager, Head of Global PR
Email: afa@bang-olufsen.dk
Phone: +45 2965 0996
Kerry Lynch, Global PR Manager, Americas
Email: kerry@bang-olufsen.dk
Phone: +1 9178689997
About Bang & Olufsen
-
Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.
Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
About SuperRare
-
Founded in 2018, SuperRare is the leading curated NFT marketplace for unique digital artworks, with nearly $300M in total sales and more than $175M earned by artists to date. Each artwork on SR is an original and authentic single edition produced by a top digital creator, then tokenized for easy ownership and trading. One of the earliest champions of perpetual artist royalties, SuperRare is a user-controlled and curated marketplace governed by $RARE token holders. Curation is decentralized on the platform, with artists being on-boarded by curators at both SuperRare Labs as well as SuperRare Spaces, who are independent galleries on SuperRare voted in by $RARE token holders.
With a mission to revolutionize the economics of human creativity, SuperRare is building a new art market that anyone can access. SuperRare is a network of, by and for creatives, focused on shepherding the digital renaissance as an emerging global art movement that will radically alter our relationships to and participation with digital art.
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:12:10 UTC.