Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen introduces Beosound Level, a powerful home speaker made to move

-













Bang & Olufsen today introduced Beosound Level, a portable wireless home speaker that delivers impressive sound, unrivalled craftsmanship and a modular design that improves longevity. With its slim design and built-in recessed handle, portability is at the heart of Beosound Level. Whether standing upright in the kitchen, lying flat on a table or hanging gracefully on the wall, the speaker intelligently changes its tuning to deliver an exceptional music listening experience in any position, in any room.









"Beosound Level is the ultimate speaker for people who want the flexibility and convenience of a portable speaker but don't want to sacrifice on sound quality and multiroom connectivity for the ultimate music listening experience. It works effortlessly with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast and because of Beosound Level's modular design, we are future-proofing Beosound Level so that it can deliver our signature sound for decades to come", says Christoffer Poulsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen.









Honest materials that soften technology

-

A pure expression of timeless design by Torsten Valeur and crafted at Factory 5 in Struer, Denmark, Beosound Level showcases Bang & Olufsen's unrivalled expertise in aluminium manufacturing with its pearl blasted aluminium frame. Using materials that soften technology whilst suiting any interior, the speaker covers are available in a natural oak veneer, which has been treated to highlight the natural grains and texture of the wood, reminiscent of luxury Scandinavian furniture, and a seamless knitted dark grey Kvadrat textile which makes Beosound Level inviting to touch and visually appealing from any angle.





Beosound Level can easily be carried around the home and even taken into the garden thanks to its wireless technologies and IP54 Dust and Splash Water Resistant Rating. The speaker's user interface is seamlessly integrated into its aluminium frame and the buttons can be activated through soft touch, allowing you to reach your favourite song or radio station effortlessly. When approaching the speaker, Beosound Level lights up to greet you through integrated proximity sensors adjusting its brightness to suit day or night. After you are finished interacting with the speaker, the light slowly dims, allowing the minimal design to take centre stage.





An elegant charging experience

-

When it is time to charge, Beosound Level has unique charging capabilities, including the easy charge solution, an aluminium magnetic plug which seamlessly clicks onto the back of the speaker. This innovative design makes charging easy, elegant, and as stylish as the speaker itself, so you can leave the charger on your tabletop with pride. Bang & Olufsen have also designed an optional wall bracket that allows you to charge the speaker whilst still listening to music and effortlessly detach the speaker when you want the music to move with you.









Superior Sound that is made to move

-

With 105 watts of music power, Beosound Level delivers excellent clarity and dynamic bass due to its powerful five-driver speaker setup with two 4" woofers, one 2" full range driver, two 0.8" tweeters and low distortion amplifiers which allows for adaptive sound staging and delivers 79dB bass capability and 96dB in mid-range loudness.





Beosound Level has advanced multi-channel supporting acoustic features including next generation active room compensation and comes with industry leading 16 hours of playtime at typical listening volumes. This is made possible by intelligently analyzing the behavior and continuously adjusting the power consumption and tuning of the speaker. The audio architecture of Beosound Level has been created to automatically adjust its acoustic tuning from 180-degrees to 360-degrees based on the way it is positioned, optimising your listening experience.





Improving longevity through design

-

Bang & Olufsen is renowned for its long-lasting products, and with Beosound Level the company is also introducing new solutions to fight technology obsolescence, enhance resource efficiency, and improve longevity. In addition to its timeless appearance, Beosound Level has been modularly designed for easy maintenance, service, and repair where customers can perform simple operations like replacing the battery and service partners can easily access vital parts of the speaker.





Beosound Level comes with Bang & Olufsen's new replaceable streaming module, which will power all the company's future home speakers. The module has been frontloaded with enough processing power and connectivity technology to receive new performance updates and features for many years to come, and the module can easily be accessed for exchange and reconnection to the main board as a service solution. In case connectivity and streaming technology should become outdated over time, the module can be replaced with the latest version. This means that the speaker can be future proofed by updating to the latest technology standards to deliver decades of great sound experiences.









Bang & Olufsen will continue to produce the easily exchangeable front covers in new materials and colourways so that the speaker can evolve with your personal style and identity, whilst also delivering an element of luxury to any interior. Adding to the resource efficient profile of Beosound Level, the body of the speaker is created from a high-performance recirculated polymer material.





Pricing & availability

-

Beosound Level from (RRP 1249 EUR/1099 GBP/9499 DKK) is available online and in Bang & Olufsen stores from 4th February 2021.













The Wall Bracket (RRP 99 EUR/89 GBP/739 DKK) is available from 29th of April.





