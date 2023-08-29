Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen joins forces with Ferrari to launch the Ferrari Collection
Today at 11:47 am
Today, Bang & Olufsen announces a new collection with motorsport pioneers Ferrari. The collection champions Bang & Olufsen's excellence in aluminium and celebrates the two brands' shared passion for poise, power, and precision by reimagining a series of headphones and speakers: the Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones and the portable speaker Beosound Explore. All tied together with a striking shade of red, creating an unmistakable connection to the Ferrari brand signature.
"We are very excited about this collaboration. There was a strong sense of history in the making as we came together to create it", says Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. "It goes all the way back to the start for B&O and Ferrari. The founders, Enzo Ferrari, Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, were visionaries, who redefined their industries by challenging the status quo. Their legacies ring down through the decades to push both brands to new heights to this day".
Teär continues: "The combination of best-in-class performance, graceful aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship brought B&O and Ferrari together to create the collection. This is elevated by the unrivalled heritage of both brands, making this collaboration one to remember".
Both brands have been at the cutting edge of innovation for more than half a century. Bang & Olufsen has shaped the global sound and vision landscape since 1925 from Struer, Denmark, and Ferrari has been disrupting the automotive industry since 1947 from Maranello, Italy. Over 150 years of innovation between both brands have been honed and curated into this collaboration.
Inspired by the supercar. Sound to be seen.
The collection is a departure from Bang & Olufsen's traditional approach, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Bang & Olufsen, Christoffer Poulsen, explains: "Our classic speakers are meant to naturally blend in with people's homes while also standing out for their beautiful design. This collection is different. They're statement pieces. Much like supercars, they make themselves seen and heard everywhere they go".
Beosound 2 delivers a 360-degree home audio experience that fills any space it is placed into. Its design is flexible to allow for floor, table or shelf placement, and it can be moved easily from room to room. Active RoomSense and built-in proximity sensors match the beauty of Beosound 2 with smart technology, whilst a high-grade aluminium cone that houses the speaker provides a seamless look, and super sound acoustics.
In The Ferrari Collection, Beosound 2 is anodised at Bang & Olufsen's Factory 5 in Struer, reimagining the design in Ferrari signature red. The aluminium body is polished to provide a high shine, enhancing the richness of the red shade. The iconic Ferrari emblem sits below the grille, completing this edition.
Beoplay H95 is Bang & Olufsen's flagship headphone, providing best-in-class sound and innovation. The custom titanium drivers deliver punchier sound than ever before, and adaptive active noise cancellation allows the wearer to adjust it by simply rotating the earcup aluminium ring. Finished with soft lambskin leather, and 38 hours of non-stop listening, Beoplay H95 is made to last.
The headphones incorporate Ferrari's jet-black shade, a timeless classic, with laser-etched Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari's Prancing Horse logos to match. Under the earcups, the titanium speaker grilles have been anodised in a rich red hue, specifically selected for this collaboration.
Beosound Explore is a portable speaker, perfect for the outdoors. With an IP67 rating, meaning that it is fully dust and waterproof, Beosound Explore is made to be taken anywhere and everywhere. With Bluetooth and Fast Pairing, music is always one click away, and lasts all day with up to 27 hours of playtime.
Now, Beosound Explore comes with Ferrari's laser-etched Prancing Horse, and a striking black carabiner for any adventure. The two-layer body of the speaker is anodised in red and black, so that the grille stands out instantly against the dark interior.
Beoplay EX, Bang & Olufsen's most powerful true wireless earphones, boast active noise cancellation, unrivalled sound, and comes complete with a wireless charging case for up to 20 hours of on-the-go listening. Six microphones and intelligent beam-forming technology means that Beoplay EX can be used for taking business calls and enjoying music in equal measure.
For the Ferrari Collection, the right earbud houses a striking black foiled logo of the Ferrari emblem, sitting under glass poured in the iconic red, cut and polished to provide a mirror-like shine.
Starting today, The Ferrari Collection will be available online at www.bang-olufsen.com, at selected Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari stores, and online at www.store-ferrari.com.
Pricing and Availability
The Ferrari Collection is available starting today. Pricing as follows:
Beoplay Explore: 249 EUR
Beoplay EX: 499 EUR
Beoplay H95: 1,299 EUR
Beosound 2: 4,999 EUR
About Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.
Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
Bang & Olufsen A/S, Bang og Olufsens Allé 1, DK-7600 Struer, Company reg. no. 41257911. (c) Bang & Olufsen 2023
