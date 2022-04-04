Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen names Caroline Wozniacki newest Brand Ambassador

Bang & Olufsen is pleased to announce a new partnership with the world-renowned Danish tennis professional Caroline Wozniacki on the eve of her final match against Angelique Kerber in her native Denmark at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on April 5th.

Wozniacki's storied tennis career includes 30 World Tennis Association (WTA) singles titles, a World #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, three Olympic Games playing for Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship. After a lifetime of professional tennis achievements, Wozniacki is looking forward to focusing on her life off the court with her husband David Lee and their young daughter Olivia. As a lifelong fan of the brand, Wozniacki's partnership with Bang & Olufsen is a natural one.

"Bang & Olufsen is legendary brand in Denmark and one that is synonymous with beautiful design and outstanding technological innovation," notes Wozniacki. "I introduced my husband David to Bang & Olufsen's headphones and earbuds, and we have been loyal customers for years. When the brand approached us to discuss a larger partnership, including a collaboration on our new Miami home, David and I jumped at the opportunity to explore their bespoke rogram and customize larger products like televisions and sound systems to fit in with our vision for the project," Wozniacki continues.

Wozniacki worked in tandem with the designers at Bang & Olufsen on each of the various products for the Fisher Island home, from portable speakers all the way to the home cinema and world-class sound-system. Using the material samples and visual assets shared, Bang & Olufsen was able to customize larger pieces like the Beovision Harmony television and Beolab 90 speakers to seamlessly integrate into the existing aesthetic of the home. The fabric samples shared allowed the team to create an exact color palette for the speaker covers of statement pieces like the Beosound Shape, which serves as a functional speaker, decorative wall piece, and

absorbs sound when not in use.

During their time as professional athletes, Wozniacki and Lee both relied on the brand for years to focus on the court and during demanding practice and travel schedules. Music also plays a huge role in the couple's life on and off the court: as a means of getting into the zone before a match, during practice and workouts, as well as winding down at the end of the day. The couple always have music playing in their home, which is why Bang & Olufsen will create a world-class system in their Fisher Island home. Both Bang & Olufsen and the athletic couple are known for

their attention to detail, style, and a commitment to being the best in their respective categories.