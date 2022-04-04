Bang & Olufsen a/s : & Olufsen names Caroline Wozniacki newest Brand Ambassador

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Published April 4, 2022
As Brand Ambassador, Wozniacki and her husband, former-NBA All-Star David Lee, will work closely with the Danish luxury brand as she transitions from her athletic career to more lifestyle-focused pursuits, including projects such as custom designing a new family home in Miami.
Bang & Olufsen is pleased to announce a new partnership with the world-renowned Danish tennis professional Caroline Wozniacki on the eve of her final match against Angelique Kerber in her native Denmark at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on April 5th.
Wozniacki's storied tennis career includes 30 World Tennis Association (WTA) singles titles, a World #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, three Olympic Games playing for Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship. After a lifetime of professional tennis achievements, Wozniacki is looking forward to focusing on her life off the court with her husband David Lee and their young daughter Olivia. As a lifelong fan of the brand, Wozniacki's partnership with Bang & Olufsen is a natural one.
"Bang & Olufsen is legendary brand in Denmark and one that is synonymous with beautiful design and outstanding technological innovation," notes Wozniacki. "I introduced my husband David to Bang & Olufsen's headphones and earbuds, and we have been loyal customers for years. When the brand approached us to discuss a larger partnership, including a collaboration on our new Miami home, David and I jumped at the opportunity to explore their bespoke rogram and customize larger products like televisions and sound systems to fit in with our vision for the project," Wozniacki continues.
Wozniacki worked in tandem with the designers at Bang & Olufsen on each of the various products for the Fisher Island home, from portable speakers all the way to the home cinema and world-class sound-system. Using the material samples and visual assets shared, Bang & Olufsen was able to customize larger pieces like the Beovision Harmony television and Beolab 90 speakers to seamlessly integrate into the existing aesthetic of the home. The fabric samples shared allowed the team to create an exact color palette for the speaker covers of statement pieces like the Beosound Shape, which serves as a functional speaker, decorative wall piece, and
absorbs sound when not in use.
During their time as professional athletes, Wozniacki and Lee both relied on the brand for years to focus on the court and during demanding practice and travel schedules. Music also plays a huge role in the couple's life on and off the court: as a means of getting into the zone before a match, during practice and workouts, as well as winding down at the end of the day. The couple always have music playing in their home, which is why Bang & Olufsen will create a world-class system in their Fisher Island home. Both Bang & Olufsen and the athletic couple are known for
their attention to detail, style, and a commitment to being the best in their respective categories.
Kristian Teär, CEO of Bang & Olufsen, says of the partnership, "I am very proud to announce our partnership with legendary Danish athlete Caroline Wozniacki. We share the same passion for perfection and performance - and as a Dane and lifelong Bang & Olufsen customer it makes sense that Caroline will be the face of the brand as she looks to the next steps in her personal and professional career."
Growing up in Denmark, Bang & Olufsen was a ubiquitous presence in Wozniacki's life, with the brand's telephones, radios, speakers, televisions, and sound systems forming a sonic and visual backdrop to her childhood home. Wozniacki's family had many of the brand's most iconic archival products and she looks forward to passing down her own custom, cutting-edge Bang & Olufsen products on to the next generation.
About Bang & Olufsen
-
Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.
Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
About Caroline Wozniacki
-
Born in Denmark, Caroline Wozniacki is a former #1 world ranked female tennis player, with 30 WTA titles under her belt. Ranked by Forbes among the most influential women in international sports, Wozniacki is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. no Danish player-male or female-had ever placed within the top 30 rankings prior to Wozniacki's professional tennis career. Caroline played her first full season on tour in 2007, cracking the Top 100 for the
first time and finishing the year ranked #64. In 2008, she won the first three tour titles of her career and finished the season ranked No. #12 in the world. She added three more titles to her name in 2009, made the fourth round of Wimbledon in addition to the final of the U.S. Open, and ended the year ranked #4. In the 2010 season, Caroline finished the year in the #1 ranking, later keeping the top spot for 67 straight weeks. In 2011, Wozniacki won another six WTA titles
and recorded a WTA-leading 63 match wins. Caroline also added two more WTA titles to her resume during the 2012 season (Korea Open, Kremlin Cup), one title in 2013 in Luxembourg, and another in Istanbul in 2014. In 2018 she won the grand slam at the 2018 Australian Open.
The Danish athlete has covered ESPN Magazine's 2017 Body Issue and ESPN Magazine's 2018 World Fame 100 Issue, as well as Elle Denmark, Cosmopolitan Turkey, Hamptons Magazine, Ocean Drive Magazine, Haute Living and has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.