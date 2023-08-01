Bang & Olufsen A/S is a Denmark-based company engaged in the design, development and marketing of audio and video equipment. The Company supplies primarily music systems, loudspeakers, television sets and multimedia products. Its activities are divided into two business areas: Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B). The B2C area includes two segments: audiovisual (AV), offering audio and video products sold under the Bang & Olufsen brand; and B&O PLAY, which delivers stand-alone, portable products. The B2B business area also consists of Automotive segment, which comprises development, production and sale of sound systems for a range of cars, such as Aston Martin, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Furthermore, the Company is parent of Bang & Olufsen Group, which operates worldwide.

Sector Household Electronics