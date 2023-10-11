Bang & Olufsen a/s : Webcast presentation Q1 2023/24
October 2023
Q 1 2 02 3/2024
Webcast presentation
Key Highlights and Strategy Update
Financial Performance in Q1
Outlook
Q&A
Key Highlights and Strategy Update
Margins significantly improved, generating a profitable revenue growth of 5% in local currencies
Revenue
Gross margin
EBIT margin bsi*
Free cash flow
Q1 2023/24
DKK 619m
•
Revenue grew 1.2% (5% in local currencies), driven by strong EMEA growth of 28%
5% growth in local currencies
(LC). Americas grew 13% (LC) while APAC declined 16% (LC).
• Brand Partnering & other activities declined by 13% (LC), driven by high comparables
52.6%
due to Cisco headset launch last year. License income from automotive industry had a
solid growth.
(up from 36.6%)
>
•
Gross margin of 52.6%, up 16.0pp, driven by normalisation of component and
logistics cost, improved margins across product categories, supported by price
2.6%
increases since last year, and change in product mix towards higher margin products.
(up from -14.1%)
•
EBIT before special items was DKK 16m (Q1 22/23: DKK -85m), corresponding to an
EBIT margin of 2.6% (Q1 22/23: -14.1%) mainly driven by an improved gross margin.
DKK -61m
• Free cash flow up by DKK 20m to negative DKK -61m, driven by an improved
operating profit offset by a higher net working capital since Q4 22/23.
(up from DKK -81m)
* Before special items
