October 2023

Q 1 2 02 3/2024

Webcast presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities issued by Bang & Olufsen a/s in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or the United Kingdom, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction.

This presentation contains forward looking statements. Such statements concern management's current expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies relating to future events and hence involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and performance may differ materially from those contained in such statements. This presentation does not imply that Bang & Olufsen a/s has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, except what is required under applicable law or stock exchange regulation.

No part of the information contained in this presentation should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Neither Bang & Olufsen a/s nor any of its affiliates, advisors or other representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents.

Agenda

Key Highlights and Strategy Update

Financial Performance in Q1

Outlook

Q&A

Key Highlights and Strategy Update

Margins significantly improved, generating a profitable revenue growth of 5% in local currencies

Revenue

Gross margin

EBIT margin bsi*

Free cash flow

Q1 2023/24

DKK 619m

Revenue grew 1.2% (5% in local currencies), driven by strong EMEA growth of 28%

5% growth in local currencies

(LC). Americas grew 13% (LC) while APAC declined 16% (LC).

• Brand Partnering & other activities declined by 13% (LC), driven by high comparables

52.6%

due to Cisco headset launch last year. License income from automotive industry had a

solid growth.

(up from 36.6%)

>

Gross margin of 52.6%, up 16.0pp, driven by normalisation of component and

logistics cost, improved margins across product categories, supported by price

2.6%

increases since last year, and change in product mix towards higher margin products.

(up from -14.1%)

EBIT before special items was DKK 16m (Q1 22/23: DKK -85m), corresponding to an

EBIT margin of 2.6% (Q1 22/23: -14.1%) mainly driven by an improved gross margin.

DKK -61m

• Free cash flow up by DKK 20m to negative DKK -61m, driven by an improved

operating profit offset by a higher net working capital since Q4 22/23.

(up from DKK -81m)

* Before special items

