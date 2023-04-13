Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:42 2023-04-12 am EDT
9.370 DKK   +0.21%
02:35aBang & Olufsen A/s : Webcast presentation Q3 2022/23
PU
02:13aInterim Report For Q3 2022/23 : Bang & Olufsen: Q3 highly impacted by COVID-19 in China
GL
04/02Bang & Olufsen launches NFT collection
AQ
Bang & Olufsen a/s : Webcast presentation Q3 2022/23

04/13/2023 | 02:35am EDT
April 2023

Q3 2022/23

Webcast presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities issued by Bang & Olufsen a/s in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or the United Kingdom, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction.

This presentation contains forward looking statements. Such statements concern management's current expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies relating to future events and hence involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and performance may differ materially from those contained in such statements. This presentation does not imply that Bang & Olufsen a/s has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, except what is required under applicable law or stock exchange regulation.

No part of the information contained in this presentation should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Neither Bang & Olufsen a/s nor any of its affiliates, advisors or other representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents.

2 |

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Key Highlights and Strategy Update

Financial Performance in Q3

Outlook

Q&A

Key Highlights and Strategy Update

The quarter was impacted by lower than expected sales in China Despite headwind, we saw growing customer base and strategic progress

• Revenue declined 18% (-20% in local currencies)

• Product sales declined by 21.5% (-25% in local

Revenue

currencies) mainly impacted by China (decline of 65%)

    • Brand Partnering & Other activities grew 15.3% (11% in local currencies), driven by both license and product partnerships
  • Like-for-likesell-out declined by 4%, mainly impacted by Asia,

EMEA declined slightly whereas Americas had positive growth

>

EBIT margin

bsi*

  • Gross Margin at 43.6% against 44.0% in Q3 last year, despite change in product mix towards lower margin products. EBIT margin bsi* impacted by lower than expected sales
  • Positive free cash flow mainly driven by reduced inventories

Progress on strategic initiatives, growing customer base and

Free cash flow

higher average product ownership

Outlook adjusted on 17 March 2023

Q3

9M

2022/23

2022/23

-20%

-9%

in LC**

in LC**

DKK 635m

DKK 2,106m

-6.8%

-5.4%

(EBIT bsi* DKK -43m)

(EBIT bsi* DKK -114m)

DKKDKK

33m-14m

Outlook FY 22/23 unchanged since 17 March

-9% to -3%

growth in LC**

previously lower end

of -4% to 5%

-4% to -1%

previously lower end

of -2% to 3%

DKK

-100m to 0m

previously lower end

of -50m to 100m

5 |* Before special items ** local currencies

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 797 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2023 -118 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net cash 2023 35,4 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 121 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 048
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Bang & Olufsen a/s Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,37 DKK
Average target price 13,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Tear Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaj Wendelboe Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Juha Christen Christensen Chairman
Jesper Jarlbæk Independent Director
Anders Colding Friis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S14.13%165
SONY GROUP CORPORATION18.09%109 474
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.86%21 312
LG ELECTRONICS INC.32.49%14 516
SHARP CORPORATION1.27%4 650
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.39.26%3 148
