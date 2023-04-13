Bang & Olufsen a/s : Webcast presentation Q3 2022/23
04/13/2023 | 02:35am EDT
April 2023
Q3 2022/23
Webcast presentation
Disclaimer
This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities issued by Bang & Olufsen a/s in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or the United Kingdom, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction.
This presentation contains forward looking statements. Such statements concern management's current expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies relating to future events and hence involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and performance may differ materially from those contained in such statements. This presentation does not imply that Bang & Olufsen a/s has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, except what is required under applicable law or stock exchange regulation.
No part of the information contained in this presentation should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Neither Bang & Olufsen a/s nor any of its affiliates, advisors or other representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents.
2 |
Agenda
1
2
3
4
Key Highlights and Strategy Update
Financial Performance in Q3
Outlook
Q&A
Key Highlights and Strategy Update
The quarter was impacted by lower than expected sales in China Despite headwind, we saw growing customer base and strategic progress
• Revenue declined 18% (-20% in local currencies)
• Product sales declined by 21.5% (-25% in local
Revenue
currencies) mainly impacted by China (decline of 65%)
Brand Partnering & Other activities grew 15.3% (11% in local currencies), driven by both license and product partnerships
Like-for-likesell-out declined by 4%, mainly impacted by Asia,
EMEA declined slightly whereas Americas had positive growth
>
EBIT margin
bsi*
Gross Margin at 43.6% against 44.0% in Q3 last year, despite change in product mix towards lower margin products. EBIT margin bsi* impacted by lower than expected sales
Positive free cash flow mainly driven by reduced inventories
•
Progress on strategic initiatives, growing customer base and
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:34:04 UTC.