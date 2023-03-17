Advanced search
    BO   DK0010218429

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

(BO)
2023-03-17
10.85 DKK   -12.85%
Bang & Olufsen shares drop after disappointing China sales
RE
10:26aBang & Olufsen releases preliminary Q3 numbers and adjusts outlook due to lower than expected sales in China
GL
02/13Bang & Olufsen A/s : & Olufsen and Scuderia Ferrari partner to create immersive Formula 1 moments
PU
Bang & Olufsen shares drop after disappointing China sales

03/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A name of Bang & Olufsen is pictured on a device in a shop in Warsaw

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shares in Bang & Olufsen plummeted 11% on Friday after the Danish audio and video equipment maker reported a preliminary operating loss for the third quarter and lowered its full-year profit outlook due to disappointing sales in China.

The company posted an operating loss before special items for the third quarter of 43 million Danish crowns ($6.14 million) between December to February.

The company also said it now expects EBIT margin before special items for the full financial year ending May 31 in the range of -4% to -1%. It had previusly guided it would end at the lower end of -2% to 3% range.

"Sales in China did not progress as expected after the reopening because of all the challenges with COVID-19," Chief Executive Kristian Teär said in a statement.

"When the country suddenly abandoned most of the restrictions in December, we did not expect this negative development in consumer behaviour," he said.

Sales in China declined by 65% in the third quarter, the company said.

B&O said it expects better market conditions in China in the fourth quarter, but still at a slower pace than initially expected.

Shares in B&O were trading 11% lower by 1513 GMT, headed for their biggest daily decline since December 2019.

($1 = 7.0022 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)


© Reuters 2023
