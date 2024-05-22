Bang & Olufsen A/S today announces that Brian Bjørn Hansen is stepping down as an employee elected member of the Board of Directors as of 22 May 2024.
Chair of the Board of Directors, Juha Christensen comments: “I would like to thank Brian Bjørn Hansen for his time and contribution in our Technology Committee and as a member of the Board.”
Brian Bjørn Hansen will be succeeded by alternate Andra Gavrilescu, who will become new employee-elected member of the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Jens Bjørnkjær Gamborg
Global Sustainability and Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371
Attachment
- BO_2313_Company announcement_UK