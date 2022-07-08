Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Bang & Olufsen a/s
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BO   DK0010218429

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

(BO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-08 am EDT
14.10 DKK   -3.16%
12:55pLong Term Share-based incentive programme for 2022/23
GL
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Sustainability Report
PU
07/06TRANSCRIPT : Bang & Olufsen a/s, 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Long Term Share-based incentive programme for 2022/23

07/08/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to Bang & Olufsen A/S’ Remuneration Policy, the Board of Directors has approved the long-term restricted share program for 2022/23. The program consists of restricted share-based remuneration to the Executive Management Board, key employees and certain other employees.

Two thirds of the restricted shares are Performance Shares that are eligible for vesting in equal tranches over the three financial years 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 depending on the level of achievement of certain KPIs defined by the Board of Directors for each performance year. The KPI metrics for 2022/23 relates to Bang & Olufsen A/S’ revenue and EBIT (before special items) in 2022/23.

The remaining shares are Retention Shares, which are subject to the participants’ continued employment with the Bang & Olufsen group and satisfactory people review ratings in the course of the three-year period. The Retention Shares also vest in three equal tranches over the period.

The maximum number of shares that the participants will be able to receive pursuant to the programme is 5,301,164. Any vested restricted shares will be released after the general meeting’s approval of the annual report for 2024/25, provided vesting and release may be accelerated in certain extraordinary events as described in the company’s remuneration policy.

Based on the volume-weighted average price of the company’s shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen since the publication of the 2021/22 Annual Report, the total value of the restricted shares for all participants per today's date can amount to DKK 37.9m assuming achievement of target level performance.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 5370 7439

Jens Gamborg
Global sustainability and Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371

Attachment


All news about BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
12:55pLong Term Share-based incentive programme for 2022/23
GL
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Sustainability Report
PU
07/06TRANSCRIPT : Bang & Olufsen a/s, 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
CI
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Webcast presentation Q4 2021/22
PU
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Corporate governance 2021/2022
PU
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Board member competencies 2022
PU
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22 : Second year with double-digit growth and improved p..
GL
07/06BANG & OLUFSEN ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22 : Second year with double-digit growth and improved p..
GL
07/06Bang & Olufsen a/s Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
07/06Bang & Olufsen A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022/23
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 852 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2023 0,90 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2023 75,0 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 1 456x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 740 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 073
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Bang & Olufsen a/s Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,56 DKK
Average target price 22,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Tear Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaj Wendelboe Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Juha Christen Christensen Chairman
Jesper Jarlbæk Independent Director
Anders Colding Friis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S-47.81%238
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.45%102 105
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.62%19 199
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-30.51%12 638
SHARP CORPORATION-20.36%5 026
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-16.02%2 942