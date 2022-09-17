Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bang Overseas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532946   INE863I01016

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

(532946)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
45.25 INR   -0.33%
09/07BANG OVERSEAS : Post-dispatch of AGM Notice-07.09.2022
PU
09/07BANG OVERSEAS : Pre-dispatch of AGM Notice-06.09.2022
PU
09/07BANG OVERSEAS : Vedanta creations limited 2021-22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bang Overseas : Form MGT-7 2021-2022

09/17/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L51900MH1992PLC067013

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AABCB2777M

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

(b) Registered office address

405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate,

Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (W)

Mumbai

Mumbai City

Maharashtra

400013

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

cs@banggroup.com

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

02266607965

(e) Website

www.banggroup.com

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

01/06/1992

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 15

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BSE Limited

1

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1,024

Pre-fill

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U72400TG2017PLC117649

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32,

Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 2

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

G

Trade

G1

Wholesale Trading

60.66

2

C

Manufacturing

C2

Textile, leather and other apparel products

36.66

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 2

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

VEDANTA CREATIONS LIMITED

U18101MH2001PLC133052

Subsidiary

100

Page 2 of 15

2

Bang HK Limited

Subsidiary

100

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

16,000,000

13,560,000

13,560,000

13,560,000

Total amount of equity shares (in

160,000,000

135,600,000

135,600,000

135,600,000

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

EQUITY SHARES

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

16,000,000

13,560,000

13,560,000

13,560,000

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

160,000,000

135,600,000

135,600,000

135,600,000

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Page 3 of 15

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

121,865

13,438,135

13560000

135,600,000

135,600,00

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

121,865

13,438,135

13560000

135,600,000

135,600,00

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 15

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bang Overseas Limited published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
09/07BANG OVERSEAS : Post-dispatch of AGM Notice-07.09.2022
PU
09/07BANG OVERSEAS : Pre-dispatch of AGM Notice-06.09.2022
PU
09/07BANG OVERSEAS : Vedanta creations limited 2021-22
PU
09/05BANG OVERSEAS : NOTICE OF 30th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
09/02BANG OVERSEAS : Policy for procedure of inquiry in case of leak of UPSI
PU
09/02BANG OVERSEAS : Policy against Sexual Harassment at the Workplace
PU
08/23BANG OVERSEAS : Quarter ended on 30.06.2022
PU
08/23BANG OVERSEAS : Quarter ended 31.03.2022
PU
08/22BANG OVERSEAS : Details of Business
PU
08/22BANG OVERSEAS : Shareholding pattern quarter ended 31.03.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 835 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net income 2022 49,3 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net Debt 2022 168 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 614 M 7,70 M 7,70 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bang Overseas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brijgopal Balaram Bang Chairman & Managing Director
Jaydas Tulsiram Dighe Chief Financial Officer
Guru Simran Kaur Nopal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Subrata Kumar Dey Independent Non-Executive Director
Swathi Sahukara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED23.47%8
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.-32.29%2 682
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD37.04%1 706
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.60%1 380
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.45%793
JOEONE CO., LTD.-38.27%627