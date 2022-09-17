Bang Overseas : Form MGT-7 2021-2022
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
Form language
English
Hindi
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i)
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
L51900MH1992PLC067013
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
AABCB2777M
(ii)
(a) Name of the company
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
(b) Registered office address
405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate,
Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (W)
Mumbai
Mumbai City
Maharashtra
400013
(c)
*e-mail ID of the company
cs@banggroup.com
(d)
*Telephone number with STD code
02266607965
(e) Website
www.banggroup.com
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
01/06/1992
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
BSE Limited
1
2
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1,024
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
U72400TG2017PLC117649
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32,
Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally
(vii)
*Financial year From date
01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2022
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 2
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
G
Trade
G1
Wholesale Trading
60.66
2
C
Manufacturing
C2
Textile, leather and other apparel products
36.66
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 2
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
VEDANTA CREATIONS LIMITED
U18101MH2001PLC133052
Subsidiary
100
2
Bang HK Limited
Subsidiary
100
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
16,000,000
13,560,000
13,560,000
13,560,000
Total amount of equity shares (in
160,000,000
135,600,000
135,600,000
135,600,000
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
EQUITY SHARES
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
16,000,000
13,560,000
13,560,000
13,560,000
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
10
10
10
10
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
160,000,000
135,600,000
135,600,000
135,600,000
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
121,865
13,438,135
13560000
135,600,000
135,600,00
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
121,865
13,438,135
13560000
135,600,000
135,600,00
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Sales 2022
835 M
10,5 M
10,5 M
Net income 2022
49,3 M
0,62 M
0,62 M
Net Debt 2022
168 M
2,11 M
2,11 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,99x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
614 M
7,70 M
7,70 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,78x
EV / Sales 2022
0,73x
Nbr of Employees
285
Free-Float
22,3%
