General information about company
Scrip code
532946
NSE Symbol
BANG
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE863I01016
Name of the entity
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2024
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2025
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
30-06-2024
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
Title
Category 3 of
Date of
Sr
(Mr /
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
directors
Birth
Ms)
1
Mr
BRIJGOPAL BALARAM
AJSPB2163L
00112203
Executive Director
Chairperson related
MD
26-07-
BANG
to Promoter
1967
2
Mrs
VANDANA BRIJGOPAL
ABZPB2396L
08488909
Executive Director
Not Applicable
19-09-
BANG
1973
3
Mr
RAGHVENDRA
AFLPB0933P
00356811
Non-Executive - Non
Not Applicable
19-09-
VENUGOPAL BANG
Independent Director
1980
4
Mr
SUBRATA KUMAR
AFTPD0266P
03533584
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
25-08-
DEY
Independent Director
1951
5
Mrs
SWATI SAHUKARA
BUXPS7672C
06801137
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
13-07-
Independent Director
1983
6
Mrs
ANURADHA
ADHPP3389F
02331564
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
03-08-
PARASKAR SHIRISH
Independent Director
1968
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
Sr
Whether the director is disqualified?
Start Date of disqualification
End Date of disqualification
Details of disqualification
Current status
1
No
Active
2
No
Active
3
No
Active
4
No
Active
5
No
Active
6
No
Active
I. Composition of Board of Directors
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
in listed
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Initial Date
of
including
including
Reason
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
of
director
this listed
this listed
for
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
17(1A) of
resolution
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity [with
(Refer
including
Cessation
PAN
DIN
Listing
months)
Regulation
reference to
Regulation
this listed
17A of
proviso to
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
regulation
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
17A(1) &
Regulations)
26(1) of
17A(2)]
Listing
Regulations)
1
NA
01-12-
01-12-
2
0
4
0
2006
2022
2
NA
31-07-
30-12-
2
0
0
0
2020
2023
3
NA
14-02-
1
0
1
0
2013
4
NA
14-02-
30-09-
137
3
3
5
3
2013
2019
5
NA
02-02-
30-12-
113
3
2
4
0
2015
2020
6
NA
15-02-
28-09-
77
2
2
2
2
2018
2023
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
03533584
SUBRATA KUMAR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
14-02-2013
DEY
Independent Director
2
00112203
BRIJGOPAL
Executive Director
Member
14-02-2018
BALARAM BANG
3
06801137
SWATI SAHUKARA
Non-Executive -
Member
30-05-2015
Independent Director
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
03533584
SUBRATA KUMAR DEY
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
14-02-2013
Independent Director
2
02331564
ANURADHA
Non-Executive -
Member
15-02-2018
PARASKAR SHIRISH
Independent Director
3
06801137
SWATI SAHUKARA
Non-Executive -
Member
02-02-2015
Independent Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
02331564
ANURADHA PARASKAR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
15-02-2018
SHIRISH
Independent Director
2
00112203
BRIJGOPAL BALARAM
Executive Director
Member
04-05-2009
BANG
3
00356811
RAGHVENDRA
Non-Executive - Non
Member
14-02-2013
VENUGOPAL BANG
Independent Director
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Other Committee
Sr DIN Number
Name of Committee members Name of other committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Remarks
