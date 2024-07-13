General information about company

Scrip code

532946

NSE Symbol

BANG

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE863I01016

Name of the entity

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2024

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2025

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

30-06-2024

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Any other

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Title

Category 3 of

Date of

Sr

(Mr /

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

directors

Birth

Ms)

1

Mr

BRIJGOPAL BALARAM

AJSPB2163L

00112203

Executive Director

Chairperson related

MD

26-07-

BANG

to Promoter

1967

2

Mrs

VANDANA BRIJGOPAL

ABZPB2396L

08488909

Executive Director

Not Applicable

19-09-

BANG

1973

3

Mr

RAGHVENDRA

AFLPB0933P

00356811

Non-Executive - Non

Not Applicable

19-09-

VENUGOPAL BANG

Independent Director

1980

4

Mr

SUBRATA KUMAR

AFTPD0266P

03533584

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

25-08-

DEY

Independent Director

1951

5

Mrs

SWATI SAHUKARA

BUXPS7672C

06801137

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

13-07-

Independent Director

1983

6

Mrs

ANURADHA

ADHPP3389F

02331564

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

03-08-

PARASKAR SHIRISH

Independent Director

1968

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

Sr

Whether the director is disqualified?

Start Date of disqualification

End Date of disqualification

Details of disqualification

Current status

1

No

Active

2

No

Active

3

No

Active

4

No

Active

5

No

Active

6

No

Active

I. Composition of Board of Directors

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Initial Date

of

including

including

Reason

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

of

director

this listed

this listed

for

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity [with

(Refer

including

Cessation

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

reference to

Regulation

this listed

17A of

proviso to

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

regulation

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

17A(1) &

Regulations)

26(1) of

17A(2)]

Listing

Regulations)

1

NA

01-12-

01-12-

2

0

4

0

2006

2022

2

NA

31-07-

30-12-

2

0

0

0

2020

2023

3

NA

14-02-

1

0

1

0

2013

4

NA

14-02-

30-09-

137

3

3

5

3

2013

2019

5

NA

02-02-

30-12-

113

3

2

4

0

2015

2020

6

NA

15-02-

28-09-

77

2

2

2

2

2018

2023

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

03533584

SUBRATA KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

14-02-2013

DEY

Independent Director

2

00112203

BRIJGOPAL

Executive Director

Member

14-02-2018

BALARAM BANG

3

06801137

SWATI SAHUKARA

Non-Executive -

Member

30-05-2015

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

03533584

SUBRATA KUMAR DEY

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

14-02-2013

Independent Director

2

02331564

ANURADHA

Non-Executive -

Member

15-02-2018

PARASKAR SHIRISH

Independent Director

3

06801137

SWATI SAHUKARA

Non-Executive -

Member

02-02-2015

Independent Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

02331564

ANURADHA PARASKAR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

15-02-2018

SHIRISH

Independent Director

2

00112203

BRIJGOPAL BALARAM

Executive Director

Member

04-05-2009

BANG

3

00356811

RAGHVENDRA

Non-Executive - Non

Member

14-02-2013

VENUGOPAL BANG

Independent Director

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

Other Committee

Sr DIN Number

Name of Committee members Name of other committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Remarks

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bang Overseas Limited published this content on 13 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2024 06:43:01 UTC.