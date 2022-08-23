Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bang Overseas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532946   INE863I01016

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

(532946)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-21
44.95 INR   +3.81%
44.95 INR   +3.81%
08:56aBANG OVERSEAS : Quarter ended on 30.06.2022
PU
08:46aBANG OVERSEAS : Quarter ended 31.03.2022
PU
08/13Bang Overseas Limited Appoints CS Guru Simran Kaur Nopal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
Bang Overseas : Quarter ended 31.03.2022

08/23/2022 | 08:46am EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

532946

NSE Symbol

BANG

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE863I01016

Name of the entity

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-03-2022

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

in Audit/

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

Date of

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

of directors

Birth

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

BRIJGOPAL

Executive

Chairperson

1

Mr

BALARAM

AJSPB2163L

00112203

related to

MD

26-07-1967

NA

01-12-2006

01-12-2019

2

0

4

0

BANG

Director

Promoter

VANDANA

Executive

Not

2

Mrs

BRIJGOPAL

ABZPB2396L

08488909

19-09-1973

NA

31-07-2020

1

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

BANG

Non-

RAGHVENDRA

Executive -

Not

3

Mr

VENUGOPAL

AFLPB0933P

00356811

Non

19-09-1980

NA

14-02-2013

2

0

2

0

Applicable

BANG

Independent

Director

Non-

4

Mr

SUBRATA

AFTPD0266P

03533584

Executive -

Not

25-08-1951

NA

14-02-2013

30-09-2019

109

3

3

4

3

KUMAR DEY

Independent

Applicable

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

of

No of

Number of

Chairperson

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Date of

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

Birth

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

directors

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

5

Mrs

SWATI

BUXPS7672C

06801137

Executive -

Not

13-07-1983

NA

02-02-2015

30-12-2020

85

2

2

2

0

SAHUKARA

Independent

Applicable

Director

ANURADHA

Non-

Executive -

Not

6

Mrs

PARASKAR

ADHPP3389F

02331564

03-08-1968

NA

15-02-2018

28-09-2018

49

2

2

2

2

Independent

Applicable

SHIRISH

Director

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

03533584

SUBRATA KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

14-02-2013

DEY

Independent Director

2

00112203

BRIJGOPAL

Executive Director

Member

14-02-2018

BALARAM BANG

3

06801137

SWATI SAHUKARA

Non-Executive -

Member

30-05-2015

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

03533584

SUBRATA KUMAR DEY

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

14-02-2013

Independent Director

2

02331564

ANURADHA

Non-Executive -

Member

15-02-2018

PARASKAR SHIRISH

Independent Director

3

06801137

SWATI SAHUKARA

Non-Executive -

Member

02-02-2015

Independent Director

Disclaimer

Bang Overseas Limited published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 12:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 571 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
Net income 2021 14,0 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net Debt 2021 66,3 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 610 M 7,63 M 7,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 22,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brijgopal Balaram Bang Chairman & Managing Director
Jaydas Tulsiram Dighe Chief Financial Officer
Subrata Kumar Dey Independent Non-Executive Director
Swathi Sahukara Independent Non-Executive Director
Anuradha Paraskar Independent Non-Executive Director
