Bang Overseas : Quarter ended on 30.06.2022

Scrip code
532946
NSE Symbol
BANG
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE863I01016
Name of the entity
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
30-06-2022
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
|
BRIJGOPAL
Executive
Chairperson
|
1
Mr
BALARAM
|
AJSPB2163L
|
00112203
|
MD
26-07-1967
NA
|
01-12-2006
|
01-12-2019
|
|
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
BANG
|
|
|
Director
|
Promoter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VANDANA
Executive
|
Not
|
2
Mrs
BRIJGOPAL
|
ABZPB2396L
|
08488909
|
19-09-1973
|
NA
|
|
31-07-2020
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
BANG
Non-
RAGHVENDRA
Executive -
|
Not
|
3
Mr
VENUGOPAL
|
AFLPB0933P
|
00356811
|
|
19-09-1980
|
NA
|
|
14-02-2013
|
|
|
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
BANG
Non-
4
Mr
SUBRATA
|
AFTPD0266P
|
03533584
|
|
Not
|
25-08-1951
|
NA
|
|
14-02-2013
|
30-09-2019
|
|
112
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
Mrs
|
SWATI
|
BUXPS7672C
|
06801137
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
13-07-1983
|
NA
|
|
02-02-2015
|
30-12-2020
|
|
88
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
SAHUKARA
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANURADHA
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mrs
|
PARASKAR
|
ADHPP3389F
|
02331564
|
|
03-08-1968
|
NA
|
|
15-02-2018
|
28-09-2018
|
|
52
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHIRISH
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee Details
|
|
|
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN
|
Name of Committee
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Remarks
|
Number
|
members
|
directors
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
03533584
|
SUBRATA KUMAR
|
Non-Executive -
|
Chairperson
|
14-02-2013
|
|
|
DEY
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
00112203
|
BRIJGOPAL
|
Executive Director
|
Member
|
14-02-2018
|
|
|
BALARAM BANG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
06801137
|
SWATI SAHUKARA
|
Non-Executive -
|
Member
|
30-05-2015
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
|
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN
|
Name of Committee
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Remarks
|
Number
|
members
|
directors
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
03533584
|
SUBRATA KUMAR DEY
|
Non-Executive -
|
Chairperson
|
14-02-2013
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
02331564
|
ANURADHA
|
Non-Executive -
|
Member
|
15-02-2018
|
|
|
PARASKAR SHIRISH
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
06801137
|
SWATI SAHUKARA
|
Non-Executive -
|
Member
|
02-02-2015
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
