  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bang Overseas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532946   INE863I01016

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

(532946)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
37.80 INR   -3.84%
Bang Overseas : Quarter ended on 31.12.2022
PU
Bang Overseas : Quarter ended on 31.03.2023
PU
Bang Overseas Limited Appoints Aishwarya Srivastava as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CI
Bang Overseas : Quarter ended on 31.12.2022

04/22/2023 | 03:07am EDT
General information about

company

Scrip code

532946

NSE Symbol

BANG

MSEI Symbol

NA

ISIN

INE863I01016

Name of the entity

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

31-12-2022

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Any other

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson: Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO: Yes

No of post

No of

Numb-er

of Chairp-

No of

erson in

Independ

of

Audit/

Direct-

ent

member-

Stakeholder

Title

Tenure

orship in

Director-

ships in

Committee

Categor

Whether

Initial

listed

ship in

Audit/

Whether the

of

held in

(Mr

Name of the

Category

Category

Date

Date of

Date of

Sr

PAN

DIN

y 3 of

Current

special

Date of

director

entities

listed

Stakeho-

listed

/ Ms)

Director

1 of

2 of

directo-

of

director is

status

resoluti-

appoint-

Re-

cessatio

(in

including

entities

lder

entities

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appoint-

n

rs

on

ment

months)

this

including

Committe

includi-ng

tment

passed?

listed

this

e(s)

this listed

[Refer

entity

listed

including

entity (Refer

Reg.

(Refer

entity

this listed

Regulation

17(1A) of

Regulatio

(Refer

entity

26(1) of

Listing

n 17A of

Regulati

(Refer

Listing

Regulation

Listing

on

Regulatio

Regulations)

s]

Regulatio

17A(1)

n 26(1)

ns)

of

of

Listing

Listing

Regulatio

Regulati

ns

ons)

1

Mr

BRIJGOPAL

AJSPB2

00112203

Executive

Chairperson

MD

26-07-

No

Active

NA

01-12-

01-12-

-

2

0

4

0

BALARAM

related to

BANG

163L

Director

Promoter

1967

2006

2022

2

Mrs

VANDANA

ABZPB2

08488909

Executive

Not

19-09-

No

Active

NA

31-07-

-

1

0

0

0

BRIJGOPAL

BANG

396L

Director

Applicable

1973

2020

RAGHVENDRA

Non-

-

3

Mr

AFLPB0

00356811

Executive

Not

19-09-

No

Active

NA

14-02-

1

0

1

0

VENUGOPAL

- Non

BANG

933P

Independ

Applicable

1980

2013

ent

Director

SUBRATA

Non-

Not

-

4

Mr

AFTPD0

03533584

Executive

25-08-

No

Active

NA

14-02-

30-09-

118

3

3

5

3

KUMAR DEY

-

Applicable

266P

Independ

1951

2013

2019

ent

Director

SWATI

Non-

Not

-

5

Mrs

BUXPS7

06801137

Executive

13-07-

No

Active

NA

02-02-

30-12-

94

2

2

2

0

SAHUKARA

-

Applicable

672C

Independ

1983

2015

2020

ent

Director

ANURADHA

Non-

Not

-

6

Mrs

ADHPP3

02331564

Executive

03-08-

No

Active

NA

15-02-

28-09-

58

2

2

2

2

PARASKAR

-

Applicable

SHIRISH

389F

Independ

1968

2018

2018

ent

Director

Annexure 1

II. Composition of Committees

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr No

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Number

1

03533584

SUBRATA KUMAR DEY

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

14-02-2013

-

Director

2

00112203

BRIJGOPAL BALARAM BANG

Executive Director

Member

14-02-2018

-

3

06801137

SWATI SAHUKARA

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

30-05-2015

-

Director

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Whether the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr No

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

1

03533584

SUBRATA KUMAR DEY

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

14-02-2013

-

Independent Director

2

02331564

ANURADHA PARASKAR SHIRISH

Non-Executive -

Member

15-02-2018

-

Independent Director

3

06801137

SWATI SAHUKARA

Non-Executive -

Member

02-02-2015

-

Independent Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the

Stakeholders Relationship has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Number

members

No

1

02331564

ANURADHA PARASKAR SHIRISH

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

15-02-2018

-

Director

2

00112203

BRIJGOPAL BALARAM BANG

Executive Director

Member

04-05-2009

-

3

00356811

RAGHVENDRA VENUGOPAL

Non-Executive - Non

Member

14-02-2013

-

BANG

Independent Director

Risk Management Committee

Whether the

Stakeholders Relationship has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

members

No

Number

Disclaimer

Bang Overseas Limited published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 835 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2022 49,3 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net Debt 2022 168 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 513 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bang Overseas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brijgopal Balaram Bang Chairman & Managing Director
Jaydas Tulsiram Dighe Chief Financial Officer
Subrata Kumar Dey Independent Non-Executive Director
Swathi Sahukara Independent Non-Executive Director
Anuradha Paraskar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED-18.09%6
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.20.19%3 909
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.13.22%1 664
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.30.83%1 164
JOEONE CO.,LTD27.52%836
CHINA LILANG LIMITED11.17%638
