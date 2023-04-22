Bang Overseas : Quarter ended on 31.12.2022
General information about
company
Scrip code
532946
NSE Symbol
BANG
MSEI Symbol
NA
ISIN
INE863I01016
Name of the entity
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
31-12-2022
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson: Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO: Yes
No of post
No of
Numb-er
of Chairp-
No of
erson in
Independ
of
Audit/
Direct-
ent
member-
Stakeholder
Title
Tenure
orship in
Director-
ships in
Committee
Categor
Whether
Initial
listed
ship in
Audit/
Whether the
of
held in
(Mr
Name of the
Category
Category
Date
Date of
Date of
Sr
PAN
DIN
y 3 of
Current
special
Date of
director
entities
listed
Stakeho-
listed
/ Ms)
Director
1 of
2 of
directo-
of
director is
status
resoluti-
appoint-
Re-
cessatio
(in
including
entities
lder
entities
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
appoint-
n
rs
on
ment
months)
this
including
Committe
includi-ng
tment
passed?
listed
this
e(s)
this listed
[Refer
entity
listed
including
entity (Refer
Reg.
(Refer
entity
this listed
Regulation
17(1A) of
Regulatio
(Refer
entity
26(1) of
Listing
n 17A of
Regulati
(Refer
Listing
Regulation
Listing
on
Regulatio
Regulations)
s]
Regulatio
17A(1)
n 26(1)
ns)
of
of
Listing
Listing
Regulatio
Regulati
ns
ons)
1
Mr
BRIJGOPAL
AJSPB2
00112203
Executive
Chairperson
MD
26-07-
No
Active
NA
01-12-
01-12-
-
2
0
4
0
BALARAM
related to
BANG
163L
Director
Promoter
1967
2006
2022
2
Mrs
VANDANA
ABZPB2
08488909
Executive
Not
19-09-
No
Active
NA
31-07-
-
1
0
0
0
BRIJGOPAL
BANG
396L
Director
Applicable
1973
2020
RAGHVENDRA
Non-
-
3
Mr
AFLPB0
00356811
Executive
Not
19-09-
No
Active
NA
14-02-
1
0
1
0
VENUGOPAL
- Non
BANG
933P
Independ
Applicable
1980
2013
ent
Director
SUBRATA
Non-
Not
-
4
Mr
AFTPD0
03533584
Executive
25-08-
No
Active
NA
14-02-
30-09-
118
3
3
5
3
KUMAR DEY
-
Applicable
266P
Independ
1951
2013
2019
ent
Director
SWATI
Non-
Not
-
5
Mrs
BUXPS7
06801137
Executive
13-07-
No
Active
NA
02-02-
30-12-
94
2
2
2
0
SAHUKARA
-
Applicable
672C
Independ
1983
2015
2020
ent
Director
ANURADHA
Non-
Not
-
6
Mrs
ADHPP3
02331564
Executive
03-08-
No
Active
NA
15-02-
28-09-
58
2
2
2
2
PARASKAR
-
Applicable
SHIRISH
389F
Independ
1968
2018
2018
ent
Director
Annexure 1
II. Composition of Committees
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr No
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Number
1
03533584
SUBRATA KUMAR DEY
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
14-02-2013
-
Director
2
00112203
BRIJGOPAL BALARAM BANG
Executive Director
Member
14-02-2018
-
3
06801137
SWATI SAHUKARA
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
30-05-2015
-
Director
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Whether the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr No
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
1
03533584
SUBRATA KUMAR DEY
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
14-02-2013
-
Independent Director
2
02331564
ANURADHA PARASKAR SHIRISH
Non-Executive -
Member
15-02-2018
-
Independent Director
3
06801137
SWATI SAHUKARA
Non-Executive -
Member
02-02-2015
-
Independent Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the
Stakeholders Relationship has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Number
members
No
1
02331564
ANURADHA PARASKAR SHIRISH
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
15-02-2018
-
Director
2
00112203
BRIJGOPAL BALARAM BANG
Executive Director
Member
04-05-2009
-
3
00356811
RAGHVENDRA VENUGOPAL
Non-Executive - Non
Member
14-02-2013
-
BANG
Independent Director
Risk Management Committee
Whether the
Stakeholders Relationship has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
members
No
Number
Sales 2022
835 M
10,2 M
10,2 M
Net income 2022
49,3 M
0,60 M
0,60 M
Net Debt 2022
168 M
2,05 M
2,05 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,99x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
513 M
6,25 M
6,25 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,78x
EV / Sales 2022
0,73x
Nbr of Employees
285
Free-Float
24,9%
