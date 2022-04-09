Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bang Overseas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532946   INE863I01016

BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED

(532946)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
42.50 INR   +7.59%
02/14Bang Overseas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/19BANG OVERSEAS : Form MGT-7 2020-2021
PU
01/17BANG OVERSEAS : Quarter ended 31.12.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Bang Overseas : Resignation

04/09/2022 | 06:19am EDT
BANG OVERSEASLTD.

R/o: 405 KEWAL IND.ESTATE. S.B MARG, LOWER PAREL (W. MUMBAl-400

013.INDIA

Www.banggroup.com

Fax: +91 22 6660 7970 Email:

Tel.:91

22 6660 7965/67

Date: 09/04/2022

To

The General Manager, Department of Corporate Services, BSE Ltd.

P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001

Dear Sir,

bol@banggroup.com.CIN: L51900MH1992PLC067013

To

The Manager, Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051

Ref: BSE SCrip Code: 532946 and NSE Symbol: BANG

Sub.:Intimation of Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Dear Sir/Madam

Pursuant to Regulation 30(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Ms. Labdhi Shah has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company Bang Overseas Limited w.e.f. close of working hours on April 09, 2022.

The resignation has been accepted and she is relieved from her services from the closing hours ofApril 09, 2022.

Kindly take the above information on record. Thanking you,

ForBang Overseas Limitéd

Brijgopal Bang Managing Director DIN: 00112203

Disclaimer

Bang Overseas Limited published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 10:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 571 M 7,52 M 7,52 M
Net income 2021 14,0 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net Debt 2021 66,3 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 576 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bang Overseas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brijgopal Balaram Bang Chairman & Managing Director
Jaydas Tulsiram Dighe Chief Financial Officer
Labdhi S. Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Subrata Kumar Dey Independent Non-Executive Director
Swathi Sahukara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANG OVERSEAS LIMITED15.96%8
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.-19.59%8 873
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.-17.63%3 584
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.90%1 498
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-19.31%1 104
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.66%881