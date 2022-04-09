Bang Overseas : Resignation

BANG OVERSEASLTD.

R/o: 405 KEWAL IND.ESTATE. S.B MARG, LOWER PAREL (W. MUMBAl-400

013.INDIA

Www.banggroup.com

Fax: +91 22 6660 7970 Email:

Tel.:91

22 6660 7965/67

Date: 09/04/2022

To

The General Manager, Department of Corporate Services, BSE Ltd.

P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001

Dear Sir,

bol@banggroup.com.CIN: L51900MH1992PLC067013

To

The Manager, Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051

Ref: BSE SCrip Code: 532946 and NSE Symbol: BANG

Sub.:Intimation of Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Dear Sir/Madam

Pursuant to Regulation 30(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Ms. Labdhi Shah has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company Bang Overseas Limited w.e.f. close of working hours on April 09, 2022.

The resignation has been accepted and she is relieved from her services from the closing hours ofApril 09, 2022.

Kindly take the above information on record. Thanking you,

ForBang Overseas Limitéd

Brijgopal Bang Managing Director DIN: 00112203